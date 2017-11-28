₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"We Are Not Neglecting The Super Falcons" - Amaju Pinnick by naptu2: 3:50am
Pinnick: New Super Falcons Coach Will Soon Arrive, Nigeria Can Win Women’s World Cup
https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/pinnick-new-super-falcons-coach-will-soon-arrive-nigeria-can-win-womens-world-cup/amp/
|Re: "We Are Not Neglecting The Super Falcons" - Amaju Pinnick by naptu2: 4:02am
Desire Oparanozie (freekick) and Asisat Oshoala score as the Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Cameroon to win the 2014 African Women's Cup of Nations in Namibia.
Watch out for Gaelle Enganamouit's amazing shot that hit the crossbar.
Oshoala is the 2014 & 2016 Africa women's player of the year, while Enganamouit is the 2015 African women's player of the year.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tde1Xoaz2RM
This was a very tight game. There were stars right across the park.
Gaelle Enganamouit (the female Samuel Eto'o) was the highest goal scorer in the Swedish League in 2015. She also scored one of the fastest goals in women football history and she was named the African footballer of the year for 2015.
However she was injured for the most part of the 2016 season and she only just returned in time for the Nations Cup (I suspect that she was rushed back). However, she was heavily marked during this tournament and she didn't score any goal. It was left to Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene to score the goals that Cameroon needed to get to the finals, while Enganamouit served as decoy.
Desire Oparanozie was the highest goal scorer at the 2014 African Women's Nations Cup in Namibia, but she got injured during the 2016 tournament in Cameroon and Asisat Oshoala took over the scoring duties. Oshoala was the highest goal scorer in the 2016 tournament and she was named the African women's player of the year for 2016 (beating Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene).
Desire Oparanozie returned in time to score the freekick goal that took Nigeria to the final and also score the goal that beat Cameroon in the final and won the 2016 Nations Cup for Nigeria.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_CJgCIS7wQ
1) Asisat Oshoala (player of the tournament) and Desire Oparanozie (highest goal scorer) at the 2014 African Women's Nations Cup.
2) Desire Oparanozie, Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega.
|Re: "We Are Not Neglecting The Super Falcons" - Amaju Pinnick by naptu2: 4:29am
Meanwhile, the Super Falcons new coach is an American called Randy Waldrum.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Randy_Waldrum
|Re: "We Are Not Neglecting The Super Falcons" - Amaju Pinnick by anonimi: 4:30am
Who is Pinnick when the minister Dalung has properly spended all the money and is roaming free despite presidiot bubu claiming to fight corruption when in fact he is only fighting his enemies
engineerboat:
|Re: "We Are Not Neglecting The Super Falcons" - Amaju Pinnick by naptu2: 5:41am
2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.
Nigeria 3-3 Sweden (Ordega, Okobi and Oshoala)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mefYtjq5drM
Lots of Super Falcons' goals, including Cynthia Uwak's goal at the 2007 World Cup to make the final scores
Nigeria 1-1 Sweden.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8NX6K6DJas
2011 Women's World Cup in Germany.
Nigeria 1-0 Canada (Perpertua Nkwocha).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd307h7z9Ts
Francisca Ordega (1,2 &3).
4) Courtney Dike
|Re: "We Are Not Neglecting The Super Falcons" - Amaju Pinnick by anonimi: 6:18am
|Re: "We Are Not Neglecting The Super Falcons" - Amaju Pinnick by orjikuramo(m): 7:07am
Hmmmm, super falcons get babes ooo
|Re: "We Are Not Neglecting The Super Falcons" - Amaju Pinnick by kay29000(m): 7:11am
Ok
|Re: "We Are Not Neglecting The Super Falcons" - Amaju Pinnick by naptu2: 7:13am
Oshoala, Oparanozie and several other Super Falcons players had previously complained that the Super Falcons had not played any match or held any training session since they won the Nations Cup in December 2016, while Ghana and South Africa have played high profile friendlies.
8 Months Without Super Falcons Regrouping Is Unacceptable – Asisat Oshoala
http://www.nairaland.com/4019574/8-months-without-super-falcons
