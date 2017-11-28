Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / "We Are Not Neglecting The Super Falcons" - Amaju Pinnick (1145 Views)

Pinnick: New Super Falcons Coach Will Soon Arrive, Nigeria Can Win Women’s World Cup



By James Agberebi:



Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick has revealed that the new Super Falcons foreign coach will be in Nigeria to sign a contract next week, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.



Pinnick, who however did not mention the name of the new foreign coach, stated this at the launching ceremony of short code *1945# for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup in Lagos on Monday.



Since former Super Falcons coach Florence Omagbemi’s contract was terminated, the Super Falcons have been been without a coach.



But Pinnick said the NFF are ready to give the Super Falcons all the best in order to succeed just like the Super Eagles.



“I remember Shehu Dikko came to me and said we must make sure we look for money. We must make sure we interface with the government in making sure we don’t owe the players anything,” Pinnick said.



“Forget that the players earn huge salaries, they have responsibilities in Nigeria. They see what is going on and they don’t want to be part of failures after their playing days we must encourage them. Those were the words of Shehu Dikko.



“And of course we interfaced with the government and thankfully they responded from A to Z. At that point the Super Eagles was our focus, it doesn’t mean we are neglecting the Super Falcons. No, we didn’t. We needed to build a brand and a super brand at that time was the Super Eagles. Today we are happy to achieve that. Within the next 10 days a contract will be signed for a foreign coach who is coming to Nigeria by next week.



“The same thing we have done for the Super Eagles is the same thing we will do for the Super Falcons. We are tired of making our presence only at the World Cup, we want to win the women’s World Cup. Other African countries are catching up with us. Ghana, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea. We need to tell them we are still the giants of Africa in women’s football.”



He went on to dismiss reports that the NFF have abandoned the Super Falcons, stating they are very much as important as the Super Eagles.



He added: “Please the Super Falcons should know that we have not neglect them. At that point we needed to focus on what to bring joy to Nigerians and that’s what we did what we did. So they should forgive us, they are our children, they are our wards, we are happy we have a beautiful relation with them but stay tuned for the Super Falcons.”

https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/pinnick-new-super-falcons-coach-will-soon-arrive-nigeria-can-win-womens-world-cup/amp/





Watch out for Gaelle Enganamouit's amazing shot that hit the crossbar.



Oshoala is the 2014 & 2016 Africa women's player of the year, while Enganamouit is the 2015 African women's player of the year.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tde1Xoaz2RM





This was a very tight game. There were stars right across the park.



Gaelle Enganamouit (the female Samuel Eto'o) was the highest goal scorer in the Swedish League in 2015. She also scored one of the fastest goals in women football history and she was named the African footballer of the year for 2015.



However she was injured for the most part of the 2016 season and she only just returned in time for the Nations Cup (I suspect that she was rushed back). However, she was heavily marked during this tournament and she didn't score any goal. It was left to Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene to score the goals that Cameroon needed to get to the finals, while Enganamouit served as decoy.





Desire Oparanozie was the highest goal scorer at the 2014 African Women's Nations Cup in Namibia, but she got injured during the 2016 tournament in Cameroon and Asisat Oshoala took over the scoring duties. Oshoala was the highest goal scorer in the 2016 tournament and she was named the African women's player of the year for 2016 (beating Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene).



Desire Oparanozie returned in time to score the freekick goal that took Nigeria to the final and also score the goal that beat Cameroon in the final and won the 2016 Nations Cup for Nigeria.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_CJgCIS7wQ



1) Asisat Oshoala (player of the tournament) and Desire Oparanozie (highest goal scorer) at the 2014 African Women's Nations Cup.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Randy_Waldrum Meanwhile, the Super Falcons new coach is an American called Randy Waldrum. 1 Like





engineerboat:

The Minister for Youths and Sports Development Solomon Dalung in his bid to justify how properly his ministry spent funds allocated to it says ‘funds spended are well spended’.



The House of Representatives committee on sports summoned Dalung and other officials to appear before it in a bid to tackle pending issues on disbursement of funds to the various federations.



In a video posted by Channels Television, the sports minister who has been at the centre of criticisms denied allegations that his ministry is corrupt.



“Before we left for Rio (Olympics), we wrote and requested for the release of monies appropriated for in the budget and it has not been released for the federations.



“450million (Naira) was appropriated for the Olympics and we spent far far far beyond that; so monies that were given to the federation could not have been monies meant for Olympics,” Dalung stated.



The statement did not go well with some members of the committee who believe the sports ministry should not have spent more than the provisions in the budget.





"It is a serious matter, because he is spending outside the confines of the approval given by the national assembly," says Danburam Nuhu a member of the Senate committee on sports.



Dalung replied: “The funds ‘spended were properly spended’ because we got them from intervention funds from Mr. President.”



Chairman of the committee Bukar Lawal however advised that the sports ministry must re-appear before the committee at a later date.



“You make sure that when next you are here, you give us documents that are properly guided because we will not consider the 2017 budget until we are through with the 2016 budget and that is the procedure,” he charged.



Recall that Dalung made an unbelievable blunder while addressing the press about the stranded U-23 team at an airport in Atlanta in August.



The minister who was trying to defend the fact coach Samson Siasia and the Dream Team VI's predicament was not the fault of the FG said: "Our U-23 team are suffering in the United States of Nigeria."







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIkLAkmKgsM





www.sports.naij.com/amp/1078166-funds-spended-properly-spended-dalung-explosive-blunder-video.html



Who is Pinnick when the minister Dalung has properly spended all the money and is roaming free despite presidiot bubu claiming to fight corruption when in fact he is only fighting his enemies 1 Like





Nigeria 3-3 Sweden (Ordega, Okobi and Oshoala)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mefYtjq5drM





Lots of Super Falcons' goals, including Cynthia Uwak's goal at the 2007 World Cup to make the final scores

Nigeria 1-1 Sweden.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8NX6K6DJas





2011 Women's World Cup in Germany.

Nigeria 1-0 Canada (Perpertua Nkwocha).





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd307h7z9Ts



Francisca Ordega (1,2 &3).



8 Months Without Super Falcons Regrouping Is Unacceptable – Asisat Oshoala



http://www.nairaland.com/4019574/8-months-without-super-falcons Oshoala, Oparanozie and several other Super Falcons players had previously complained that the Super Falcons had not played any match or held any training session since they won the Nations Cup in December 2016, while Ghana and South Africa have played high profile friendlies.8 Months Without Super Falcons Regrouping Is Unacceptable – Asisat Oshoala

