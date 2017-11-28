₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Nigerian job market is to see an injection of 9298 potential employees fresh out of school as the University of Nigeria Nsukka is set to host its 47th convocation scheduled to hold on December 1st. This was disclosed in a pre-convocation press briefing given by the Vice Chancellor, Benjamin Ozurumba.
A breakdown of the figure shows 7,830 first degree, diploma and certificate including 132 first class graduates, 1,468 post graduate degrees and diploma comprising 331 doctor of philosophy degrees, 982 Masters Degree and 155 post graduate diplomas. Ozurumba also disclosed that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, former Abia State Governor, Dr Orji-Uzor Kalu, and the Chairman, Zenith Bank, Mr Jim Ovia will be awarded doctorate degrees.
The convocation lecture will be delivered by CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by NwaChibuzor13: 6:47am
The kids just wasted their precious time and money. If they wan further, dem go meet 2.1, 2.2 and pgd student for class and na still the same certificate dem go collect. Same goes to the labour market too.
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by overhypedsteve(m): 7:24am
Good news
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by kay29000(m): 7:24am
You mean about 10,000 people just graduated from one University alone? Damn!
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by Papiikush: 7:25am
Gone are those days when a first class certificate holds value. Your ability to do the impossible is the only thing that will grant you luck in the labor market
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by ladeb: 7:25am
HURRAY
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by SportBlogger(m): 7:25am
Wow Jonathan should go back to uni after ruining us idiot
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by generalbush(m): 7:25am
Wow... And the number keeps getting larger.
A letter to all graduates.
Dear first class graduates
If you really need to know the truth, click that link.
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by maxiuc(m): 7:26am
First Class yet some of them can't write common application letter
One lady my bro wanted to help to get employed in an NGOs organization Choi this lady killed it I was bro are you sure this lady graduated with first class. .
He was like thnkGod I opened this letter
All results na results
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by teemanbastos(m): 7:26am
Those due for retirement should please retire and their pensions paid to accommodate the new set of job seekers.
Congratulations to the Graduands.
# celebration of excellence
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by Ejemehn(m): 7:27am
132?
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by danjumakolo: 7:27am
The 132 first class shud be retained to lekcha
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by Franzinni: 7:28am
Many will still go and learn
Tailoring
Football
Yahoo yahoo
Baking cake
Hair dressing
In the same kwantiri. Where there fresident. Has a NEPA bill as certificate....
I imagine his call with Donald trump ....I am sure despite the fact that za fresident will be sfeaking English . . Trump will still use a translator ...
Before I forget
Congrats to the 132 and welcome to the
LABOUR market!!!!!!!!
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by Statsocial: 7:30am
Wow 9,000 students
This may just be the reason why UNN isn't making headway with Times Higher Education ranking. By the time those ones divide lecturer available by students it would be so terrible and every opportunity to enter the ranking would have been lost. They may need to shed some of those student population through admissions like University Of Ibadan if they intend to make headway.
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by purem(m): 7:33am
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by victorakpabome: 7:33am
helobabe:
Wait, how come universities are just churning out First Class Degrees nowadays? Is it not the same university we went to in the early 2000's? Or is the Nigerian University System no more functional?
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by contigiency(m): 7:34am
Not bad to infiltrate the society with quality graduates. For those shouting about where the jobs are, please every graduate must not go for salary employment because education and certificates are not only useful for white collar jobs.
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by sunbbo(m): 7:39am
Congrats to them.
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by Gerrard59(m): 7:39am
Them try this time, above 100. Hitherto, only schools in the south west will convocate more than 100 students with a First Class. Wondering how many the likes of Uniport, Uniuyo and Unical will convocate?
Making it look as if students East of the Niger are not intelligent.
Meanwhile, congratulations to the graduands. Cracking SHL tests and the GRE is next.
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by jolyment: 7:42am
Papiikush:I guess you didn't graduate with first class
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by jolyment: 7:46am
Papiikush:
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by jolyment: 7:49am
victorakpabome:
This is internet age. You have access to variety of information which can help you in your studies. You can download books free of charge because of access to internet.
|Re: 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation by marooh: 7:50am
Gt banks should not reward them with 20k for their excellence work
