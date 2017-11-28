Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 132 First Class Students Among 9298 To Graduate At Unn's 47th Convocation (1160 Views)

The Nigerian job market is to see an injection of 9298 potential employees fresh out of school as the University of Nigeria Nsukka is set to host its 47th convocation scheduled to hold on December 1st. This was disclosed in a pre-convocation press briefing given by the Vice Chancellor, Benjamin Ozurumba.



A breakdown of the figure shows 7,830 first degree, diploma and certificate including 132 first class graduates, 1,468 post graduate degrees and diploma comprising 331 doctor of philosophy degrees, 982 Masters Degree and 155 post graduate diplomas. Ozurumba also disclosed that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, former Abia State Governor, Dr Orji-Uzor Kalu, and the Chairman, Zenith Bank, Mr Jim Ovia will be awarded doctorate degrees.



The convocation lecture will be delivered by CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.



The kids just wasted their precious time and money. If they wan further, dem go meet 2.1, 2.2 and pgd student for class and na still the same certificate dem go collect. Same goes to the labour market too.

Good news

You mean about 10,000 people just graduated from one University alone? Damn!

Gone are those days when a first class certificate holds value. Your ability to do the impossible is the only thing that will grant you luck in the labor market

HURRAY

Wow Jonathan should go back to uni after ruining us idiot





A letter to all graduates.



Dear first class graduates



If you really need to know the truth, click that link. Wow... And the number keeps getting larger.A letter to all graduates.If you really need to know the truth, click that link.





First Class yet some of them can't write common application letter



One lady my bro wanted to help to get employed in an NGOs organization Choi this lady killed it I was bro are you sure this lady graduated with first class. .



He was like thnkGod I opened this letter



All results na results First Class yet some of them can't write common application letterOne lady my bro wanted to help to get employed in an NGOs organization Choi this lady killed it I was bro are you sure this lady graduated with first class. .He was like thnkGod I opened this letterAll results na results

Those due for retirement should please retire and their pensions paid to accommodate the new set of job seekers.

Congratulations to the Graduands.

# celebration of excellence

132?

The 132 first class shud be retained to lekcha 1 Like

Many will still go and learn



Tailoring

Football

Yahoo yahoo

Baking cake

Hair dressing



In the same kwantiri. Where there fresident. Has a NEPA bill as certificate....



I imagine his call with Donald trump ....I am sure despite the fact that za fresident will be sfeaking English . . Trump will still use a translator ...



Before I forget

Congrats to the 132 and welcome to the

LABOUR market!!!!!!!!



This may just be the reason why UNN isn't making headway with Times Higher Education ranking. By the time those ones divide lecturer available by students it would be so terrible and every opportunity to enter the ranking would have been lost. They may need to shed some of those student population through admissions like University Of Ibadan if they intend to make headway. Wow 9,000 studentsThis may just be the reason why UNN isn't making headway with Times Higher Education ranking. By the time those ones divide lecturer available by students it would be so terrible and every opportunity to enter the ranking would have been lost. They may need to shed some of those student population through admissions like University Of Ibadan if they intend to make headway.

Wait, how come universities are just churning out First Class Degrees nowadays? Is it not the same university we went to in the early 2000's? Or is the Nigerian University System no more functional? Wait, how come universities are just churning out First Class Degrees nowadays? Is it not the same university we went to in the early 2000's? Or is the Nigerian University System no more functional?

Not bad to infiltrate the society with quality graduates. For those shouting about where the jobs are, please every graduate must not go for salary employment because education and certificates are not only useful for white collar jobs.

Congrats to them.

Them try this time, above 100. Hitherto, only schools in the south west will convocate more than 100 students with a First Class. Wondering how many the likes of Uniport, Uniuyo and Unical will convocate?



Making it look as if students East of the Niger are not intelligent.



Meanwhile, congratulations to the graduands. Cracking SHL tests and the GRE is next.

