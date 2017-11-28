₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,205 members, 3,939,294 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 07:38 PM

8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities (6716 Views)

How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? / Pictures Of Nice Structures In Nigerian Universities / 150 Courses Unaccredited In Nigerian Universities — FULL LIST (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by SeniorZato(m): 8:11am
The use of slang among Nigerian students is so popular that some of these slang terms have become mainstream and have also evolved to what we can regard as Nigerian English.



There are one hundred and one million slangs in Nigerian universities campuses as the use of these slang terms differ from one campus to the other.

Undergraduates usually unconsciously punctuate their expressions with slangs. The prominence of these slang terms show that Nigerian students can hardly do without using these campus lingo.

Apart from the commonly used slang terms like Okada, Aristo and hammer which have become very popular on the street, the most commonly used slangs among Nigerian students which form the greater part of their daily conversations are those which have to do with academics.

Here are 10 academic related slangs in Nigerian universities.

1 Efico/Scholar:
An Efico is a very brilliant student who in another school regard as a scholar. In Lagos State University and the University of Lagos, campus scholars are those students with a very strong Grade Point Average. But generally, an efico is an undergraduate scholar in the university.

2. Tsunami:
This slang denotes mass failure or expulsion in other schools.

3. Iwe Factoria:
Literally, this slang is a metaphor for students who love to use the school library. Instead of calling them bookworms, they call them Iwe factoria. Iwe is a Yoruba name for books while factory denotes that the student is so loaded that his or her knowledge base is compared with a factory that manufacture books.

This slang is an exaggerated statement which suggests that a brilliant student is a book factory.

4. Dub:
Dubbing is a form of malpractice that involves copying another student's test answers word for word.

5. Shotgun:
This is a slang for an unexpected test.

6. Jack/Jacko :
To jack is to read while Jacko is a slang for a student who reads a lot. It is a synonym for Iwe factoria.

7. Department of EFCC:
This refers to faculties or departments where students grades start from C, D, E and F. This slang is commonly used in Obafemi Awolowo University where certain departments like English and Geology hardly produce first-class students.

8. Chips:
Chips is a slang that is closely related to examination malpractice. It is a code name for a small piece of paper on which likely answers to exam questions is scribbled to take into the exam halls to cheat.

Nigerian students are very good at coining slangs and the usage differ from one campus to another. In case we leave out any you know, tell us the popular slangs in your school in the comment

http://www.pulse.ng/communities/student/8-common-academic-related-slangs-in-nigerian-universities-id7655439.html

2 Likes

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by nNEOo(m): 8:22am
Op you forgot TD wink
Till Dawn TD
.....
..
.
It used by students with the ability to read TILL DAWN .

2 Likes

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by jericco1(m): 10:11am
the only one I'm aware of is jack and dub.
maybe it differs with schools.

5 Likes

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by constance500: 12:36pm
C of O.. Carryover

2 Likes

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by coolqayy(m): 2:58pm
shanna or shanokite.
Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by meritinunilag(m): 3:54pm
very funny
Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Immanueladebol(m): 4:11pm
A.O.C- Area Of Concentration
T.D.B- Till Day Break
Spill- Someone with an extra year
Splash- Someone with 2-3 extra year
Splosh- Someone who has spilled,splashed and splosed.I.e he/she is as old as d school

11 Likes

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by nickz(m): 4:57pm
F9- Ferrari

1 Like

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by hollamanng(m): 6:44pm
U
Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Criis(m): 6:44pm
Dub, dub, dub... Na Me be king of dub, either i'm the dubber or the dubbee

Like if you've ever dubbed gringrin
Share if you've not undecided

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by FuckTheMod: 6:44pm
Not really...

1 Like

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by mosho2good: 6:44pm
What about the empty brains
Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by NigerDeltan(m): 6:45pm
Kpensh....to fvck grin

2 Likes

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Iseoluwani: 6:46pm
Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by BerryAnny(m): 6:46pm
O carry ishe yen abi? which means do you fail that course??
Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Afrok(m): 6:47pm
Bullet, omo krikri
(Nah expo be that)
Abspoly
Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by DaddyKross: 6:49pm
Stab - Skipping class

Olboi, i go stab this morning class ooh

2 Likes

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Follysho707: 6:50pm
Odu / Orijo / Eegun - Cheat sheet

1 Like

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Figs(m): 6:50pm
B.R.A.R=Brown Roof Afonja Republic

2 Likes

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Dat9jakid(m): 6:50pm
Hyper/ an extremely brilliant student, commonly used in Micheal okpara University
Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Vanpascore(m): 6:51pm
Wetin i go say now? I neva enta university so i no knw dia slangs.




Make i go ask bro lala or seun, dats na to to say if truely dem go school
Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Ushiefrank(m): 6:52pm
Fatai 4 F bt wait

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Pain: 6:57pm
SeniorZato:


3. Iwe Factoria:
Literally, this slang is a metaphor for students who love to use the school library. Instead of calling them bookworms, they call them Iwe factoria. Iwe is a Yoruba name for books while factory denotes that the student is so loaded that his or her knowledge base is compared with a factory that manufacture books.

This slang is an exaggerated statement which suggests that a brilliant student is a book factory.


Nice One. But I must State that You Got This One Wrong... The FACTORIAL means the mathematical expression for Exclamation (!) Mark

IWE ! (The Exclamation Mark is the Factorial)

For example 5 ! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120

1 Like

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Mydreamman: 6:57pm
A. O. C -- area of confusion
Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by ClitoPen: 6:57pm
NigerDeltan:
Kpensh....to fvck grin
Dem de talk academics and your mind dey bedroom

3 Likes

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Fidelismaria(m): 6:57pm
age:hunger
e.g :guy I dey age ooo
a slang commonly used in UNN
Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by FREDDi(m): 7:02pm
grin San-siro - Exam halls usually large enough for adequate spacing. In FutMinna one of the san-siro's is the SICT hall...

2 Likes

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by money121(m): 7:02pm
Sintin

My Lasu Epe go decode this slag grin grin
Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by DONADAMS(m): 7:08pm
TDB..till day break
jackometer
Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by comradespade(m): 7:10pm
Garriom sulphate - Garri
Chinchin/Egun - microchip
Basket - carryover
H - hunger(I dey H)

2 Likes

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Iblad0994(m): 7:11pm
Fidelismaria:
age:hunger

e.g :guy I dey age ooo

a slang commonly used in UNN
I think it’s H rather .

H for hunger

I dey H ooooo.

2 Likes

Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Heywhizzy(m): 7:12pm
For uniben n most other schools na every student be scholar and jackophyte

person wey no dey open book o,person wey probate o,person wey im gp be like bet9ja odd under 2.5,all na scholar









Greatest Uniben Student

(0) (1) (Reply)

Date For Niger Delta University (ndu) Post Utme Second Choice / Uniben Diploma - Help! / Esut Supplementary Admission Form Now On Sale At Skye Bank Nationwide

Viewing this topic: LilTyRoNe, Haritha100, wtfcoded, wizza, ogbujajnr, timay(m), spencekat(m), d9ty7stories(m), victorDanladi, Buchisco22, adebowale14, lincontee(m), RotrMezie, Ayorella77(m), olamind15(m), creazor(m), ArmadillopgpA, Tartie(m), Ever4Christ(m), spyroet(m), jugbada(m), Bunnaliz, handsomeclouds(m), jimmiyy, mofedamijo, Prestige16(m), OrganicSoup, twentyk(m), DrTims(m), ANIEXTY(m), Udumeze1, preciousonwel, maggdon(m), Sirheny007(m), Patoskid(m), richieroxy(f), theophorus(m), correctguy101(m), lotasha(f), PetrePan(m), escober90(m), aliuj, dayo2me(m), Mattpopson101, isoh(m), Yakeeboy, imoci(m), princeSammyz, johnsondbolaji(m), Girlyy, Obcglobal(m), fratermathy(m), Heywhizzy(m), Flyingngel(m), Spartacuslastman(m), Eve001(f), Jackson042, Galadimabawa, malowsky(m), Larryslim(m), Ayblaize(m), hybrid11(m), spiritedtete, amamahdaniel(m), dellyosh, cooltola(m), tolu30(f), iamfortunate, magd, crookes(m), Harbeesawlar(f), eazykolobo(m), XDaBOSS(m), simeolat, Kimkardashain(f), Financialfree, yemory20(m), nevaadullmoment, elda2303(m), DeValmeself(m), okooloyun1(m), theodara001(f), Jalapa01(m), simantiniya, MrLatin1, Valleoo, Talkwell, darlenese(f), timibare, Dothans(m), lobell, Tiwaladeice(m), Hollawayn05(m), AspDrone(m), ttemmi(m), hesilo(m), noiZ, ehisbrainy, Bolustical, Centyakam(m), MightySirKay(m) and 111 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.