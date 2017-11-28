₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by SeniorZato(m): 8:11am
The use of slang among Nigerian students is so popular that some of these slang terms have become mainstream and have also evolved to what we can regard as Nigerian English.
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by nNEOo(m): 8:22am
Op you forgot TD
Till Dawn TD
It used by students with the ability to read TILL DAWN .
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by jericco1(m): 10:11am
the only one I'm aware of is jack and dub.
maybe it differs with schools.
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by constance500: 12:36pm
C of O.. Carryover
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by coolqayy(m): 2:58pm
shanna or shanokite.
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by meritinunilag(m): 3:54pm
very funny
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Immanueladebol(m): 4:11pm
A.O.C- Area Of Concentration
T.D.B- Till Day Break
Spill- Someone with an extra year
Splash- Someone with 2-3 extra year
Splosh- Someone who has spilled,splashed and splosed.I.e he/she is as old as d school
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by nickz(m): 4:57pm
F9- Ferrari
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by hollamanng(m): 6:44pm
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Criis(m): 6:44pm
Dub, dub, dub... Na Me be king of dub, either i'm the dubber or the dubbee
Like if you've ever dubbed
Share if you've not
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by FuckTheMod: 6:44pm
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by mosho2good: 6:44pm
What about the empty brains
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by NigerDeltan(m): 6:45pm
Kpensh....to fvck
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Iseoluwani: 6:46pm
O carry ishe yen abi? which means do you fail that course??
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Afrok(m): 6:47pm
Bullet, omo krikri
(Nah expo be that)
Abspoly
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by DaddyKross: 6:49pm
Stab - Skipping class
Olboi, i go stab this morning class ooh
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Follysho707: 6:50pm
Odu / Orijo / Eegun - Cheat sheet
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Figs(m): 6:50pm
B.R.A.R=Brown Roof Afonja Republic
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Dat9jakid(m): 6:50pm
Hyper/ an extremely brilliant student, commonly used in Micheal okpara University
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Vanpascore(m): 6:51pm
Wetin i go say now? I neva enta university so i no knw dia slangs.
Make i go ask bro lala or seun, dats na to to say if truely dem go school
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Ushiefrank(m): 6:52pm
Fatai 4 F bt wait
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Pain: 6:57pm
SeniorZato:
Nice One. But I must State that You Got This One Wrong... The FACTORIAL means the mathematical expression for Exclamation (!) Mark
IWE ! (The Exclamation Mark is the Factorial)
For example 5 ! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Mydreamman: 6:57pm
A. O. C -- area of confusion
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by ClitoPen: 6:57pm
NigerDeltan:Dem de talk academics and your mind dey bedroom
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Fidelismaria(m): 6:57pm
age:hunger
e.g :guy I dey age ooo
a slang commonly used in UNN
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by FREDDi(m): 7:02pm
San-siro - Exam halls usually large enough for adequate spacing. In FutMinna one of the san-siro's is the SICT hall...
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by money121(m): 7:02pm
Sintin
My Lasu Epe go decode this slag
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by DONADAMS(m): 7:08pm
TDB..till day break
jackometer
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by comradespade(m): 7:10pm
Garriom sulphate - Garri
Chinchin/Egun - microchip
Basket - carryover
H - hunger(I dey H)
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Iblad0994(m): 7:11pm
Fidelismaria:I think it’s H rather .
H for hunger
I dey H ooooo.
|Re: 8 Common Academic Related Slangs In Nigerian Universities by Heywhizzy(m): 7:12pm
For uniben n most other schools na every student be scholar and jackophyte
person wey no dey open book o,person wey probate o,person wey im gp be like bet9ja odd under 2.5,all na scholar
Greatest Uniben Student
