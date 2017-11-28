₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by itsdumebi(m): 9:23am
Ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has replied the chairman of the presidential committee on Anti-corruption, Professor Itse Sagay, who stated recently that Nigerians would have been going to Libya through the Sahara desert if Jonathan had remained in power for 3 more years.
Jonathan, in a statement through his aide, Reno Omokri, dismissed Sagay's statements adding that the country's economy was much better under his administration.
"The World Bank says our economy was better under Jonathan than it is now. Transparency International says corruption is worse today than under Jonathan. The Global Hunger Index says Nigerians are more hungry today than under Jonathan.
Nigeria moved from 4th most terrorized nation in the world in 2015 to 3rd most terrorized nation in the Global Terrorism Index for 2017.
Furthermore, under President Muhammadu Buhari, the United Nations reveals that there has been a massive increase in the number of Nigerians fleeing Nigeria via the desert with 602,000 leaving annually and 27,000 dying every year either in the Sahara Desert or the Mediterranean Sea. So by what parameter is Sagay using to make his jaundiced judgment?
Furthermore, under former President Jonathan, Nigeria was the first nation in the world to evacuate her citizens from Libya during the Arab Spring.
Dr. Jonathan would never keep quiet if Nigerians are being sold as slaves in Libya. If President Buhari can call Nigerians “criminals” to the Telegraph of U.K, why should Nigerians be surprised when he does not act to free us from slavery in Libya?
Professor Sagay spends too much time poking his nose into other people’s affairs and too little focus on his own business, that is why under his watch as chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, PACAC, Maina got recalled, reinstated, double promoted and still received salary (according to his lawyer).
That is why the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, was able to award $25 billion worth of contracts without due process.
That is why $40 million was found in an Ikoyi apartment and Nigerians still do not know who the money belongs to.That is why there has been unbridled looting around President Buhari to the extent that the Presidential Clinic at Aso Rock does not have ordinary Panadol, despite the billions allocated to it under President Buhari."
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by coolhamid(m): 9:34am
True
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by ozy4christ(f): 9:54am
wetin you wear for hand,you dey use mirror look am?
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by SweetJoystick(m): 9:57am
APC is disgusting
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by SalamRushdie: 9:59am
it was far far far far better .. Numbers dont lie
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by TheTrueSeeker: 9:59am
I didn't bother to watch the video but if truly Prof. Itse Sagay made such remarks, then that was a very insensitive statement from Prof. Sagay and he must apologize to Nigerians and GEJ.
At a time when Nigerian are grappling to unravel mysteries surrounding recent events where some Nigerians were or are currently being sold as slaves in Libya and some 26 ladies died on their way to Italy, a member of the President Buhari's Administration would come out to make a nasty joke over the lives of the departed and suffering Nigerians is to say the least a huge disrespect to the souls of those who died and the living still in bondage.
If the Buhari administration had shown any better leadership, those who died would have still been alive today and be proud of him but alas...!!!
Prof Sagay must apologies and retract such irresponsible statement that one could only expect to come from comedians like 'I go die', 'Basket Mouth' etc'....!!!
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by verygudbadguy(m): 10:02am
Truth be told, it was better. But that was because he had excess revenue. If he handled a doomed economy like Buhari's, we for dey follow libya enter Europe. With the kind of thievery that went down under his watch.
Former President Goodluck Jonathan remains a good man to me. He was just unfortunate to have been surrounded by crooks and bad advisers.
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by imhotep: 10:02am
SalamRushdie:Cc sarrki, danladi7, laudate, leezzz, markfemi
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:02am
Kkkk...true talk,I flex 4 jona regime but the funny part is that I'm still flexing underPMA regime....that's the mind of a renaissance man
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by Crocky23: 10:02am
Even a dumb blind man would agree to that.
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by dukie25: 10:02am
No comparison there, the failed dullard is in a class of his own.
For 6months we were waiting for the dullard to appoint ministers, meanwhile foreign firms were all relocating to other African countries.
Bubu is most useless president after Mugabe.
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by kullozone(m): 10:03am
GEJ's tenure was far better naw! Jibrin has finished Nigerians.
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by Blackops(m): 10:03am
na so
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by PapaBaby: 10:03am
It was 200% better.
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by Beress(m): 10:04am
Sage, Buhari and APC are all mad
Atiku is ok!
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by Spanner4(m): 10:04am
Lies everywhere
we haven't still see the change they promised
The So called Prof should come closer....I have Sth to tell him
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by jeff1607(m): 10:04am
it's sad but reno is right
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by BruncleZuma: 10:04am
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by fuckerstard: 10:04am
What we refuse to understand is that Nigerians were the ones that put themselves in this hardship, he was voted in.
We would be here in 2020 after another ramshackled 70+ year old man might have been voted from the north of course,
it's a pity i don't see any hope for the country with these self centered leaders.
Yes! people were less hungry during the GEJ regime.
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by StainlessH(m): 10:05am
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by asdfjklhaha(f): 10:05am
True
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by mmsen: 10:05am
A man who thinks the solution to all of life's problems is to be found in the Quran.
A man who wanted to advocate on behalf of Boko Haram.
Why would anyone expect him to care about facts or figures?
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by lollypeezle(m): 10:05am
Fact should be in figures, i love this breakdown.
We the masses know there was corruption in Jonathan's regime as well as this present Buhari regime, we know no one cares about us.
All we're just craving for is the dividend of democracy, good roads, stable electricity and due processes. is that too much to ask for?
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by laffwitmi: 10:05am
Wetin this bastard gej dey talk , no be u put us in this recession,? Stupid man
itsdumebi:
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by Keballl: 10:06am
This is a brutal response..
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by Mufasa27(m): 10:06am
Jonathan should learn to ignore these fools
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by Franckly: 10:06am
everyone knows
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by syncACE(m): 10:06am
nonsense...yes the economy was better, oil prices were high, revenues were gotten in abundance...yet there wasnt any remarkable progress in the country's development...
instead his stupid dame wife looted as much as she could and still confidently claims that nobody should touch her money...
useless drunken master
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by three: 10:06am
Sad
Posted Dec 31 2016
Re: Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay by Desyner: 10:07am
True but it came at a price the current admin couldn't afford. That places the current admin above Gej's.
