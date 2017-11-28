Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria's Economy Was Better Under My Administration - Jonathan Replies Sagay (3527 Views)

Ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has replied the chairman of the presidential committee on Anti-corruption, Professor Itse Sagay, who stated recently that Nigerians would have been going to Libya through the Sahara desert if Jonathan had remained in power for 3 more years.



Jonathan, in a statement through his aide, Reno Omokri, dismissed Sagay's statements adding that the country's economy was much better under his administration.



"The World Bank says our economy was better under Jonathan than it is now. Transparency International says corruption is worse today than under Jonathan. The Global Hunger Index says Nigerians are more hungry today than under Jonathan.



Nigeria moved from 4th most terrorized nation in the world in 2015 to 3rd most terrorized nation in the Global Terrorism Index for 2017.



Furthermore, under President Muhammadu Buhari, the United Nations reveals that there has been a massive increase in the number of Nigerians fleeing Nigeria via the desert with 602,000 leaving annually and 27,000 dying every year either in the Sahara Desert or the Mediterranean Sea. So by what parameter is Sagay using to make his jaundiced judgment?



Furthermore, under former President Jonathan, Nigeria was the first nation in the world to evacuate her citizens from Libya during the Arab Spring.



Dr. Jonathan would never keep quiet if Nigerians are being sold as slaves in Libya. If President Buhari can call Nigerians “criminals” to the Telegraph of U.K, why should Nigerians be surprised when he does not act to free us from slavery in Libya?



Professor Sagay spends too much time poking his nose into other people’s affairs and too little focus on his own business, that is why under his watch as chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, PACAC, Maina got recalled, reinstated, double promoted and still received salary (according to his lawyer).



That is why the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, was able to award $25 billion worth of contracts without due process.



That is why $40 million was found in an Ikoyi apartment and Nigerians still do not know who the money belongs to.That is why there has been unbridled looting around President Buhari to the extent that the Presidential Clinic at Aso Rock does not have ordinary Panadol, despite the billions allocated to it under President Buhari."



I didn't bother to watch the video but if truly Prof. Itse Sagay made such remarks, then that was a very insensitive statement from Prof. Sagay and he must apologize to Nigerians and GEJ.



At a time when Nigerian are grappling to unravel mysteries surrounding recent events where some Nigerians were or are currently being sold as slaves in Libya and some 26 ladies died on their way to Italy, a member of the President Buhari's Administration would come out to make a nasty joke over the lives of the departed and suffering Nigerians is to say the least a huge disrespect to the souls of those who died and the living still in bondage.



If the Buhari administration had shown any better leadership, those who died would have still been alive today and be proud of him but alas...!!!



Prof Sagay must apologies and retract such irresponsible statement that one could only expect to come from comedians like 'I go die', 'Basket Mouth' etc'....!!!

Truth be told, it was better. But that was because he had excess revenue. If he handled a doomed economy like Buhari's, we for dey follow libya enter Europe. With the kind of thievery that went down under his watch.



Former President Goodluck Jonathan remains a good man to me. He was just unfortunate to have been surrounded by crooks and bad advisers.

Fact should be in figures, i love this breakdown.



We the masses know there was corruption in Jonathan's regime as well as this present Buhari regime, we know no one cares about us.



All we're just craving for is the dividend of democracy, good roads, stable electricity and due processes. is that too much to ask for?

