Source; A model and aspiring actress has got herself trending online after blasting movie directors and pageantry organizers that saw her undies without "fulfilling their promises". The young lady and university of Benin graduate - revealed her pain publicly as she bared her mind on Facebook. See below how people reacted to this.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/lady-curses-movie-directors-not-fulfilling-promises-seeing-undies.html

These gilr his no haved shames 5 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

...

Wen all u have to offer is ur body what else do u expect... Pageantry and acting gigs these days are mostly part time prostitution gigs 5 Likes 1 Share

Chai!!! This one weak me

Some people have no iota of shame.

It's bad enough you sold yourself just to land an extra role in a D-list movie, but coming to social media to tell the world how very useless, cheap and desperate you are is another kettle of fish entirely.



It's funny people should show pity on her. Someone who offered herself to be used.





Cue the Chiweteleagu



Okotorigba! Okotorigba!! Okotorigba! Okotorigba!! 1 Like 1 Share

Mumu girl 1 Like 1 Share

This one is still local. She still dey rant on facebook. All the h0es are now on Twitter, getting instant fame by posting this kind of stvpid stuff and sliding into men's DMs anyhow to impose relationships on them. 1 Like

H0es everywhere with their sense of entitlement.



Da fuq. I pity my generation and the women of our time. History had always recorded bad, stvpid and brainless women, but it has never been of this magnitude.

You said it all. You said it all. 1 Like 1 Share

Some people will cook up any kind of story just so they can trend on social media







Life everything in the hands of God Life everything in the hands of God

Olosho 1 Like

account boosting strategy

Hmmm I don't even know what to say





This thing dey vex me. Person come facebook talk. You go pick am, cover her eyes with black nylon . U wan murder am nii



Shioor





Abi she tell u say she blind?



If she wants it public and didn't hide her identity, I wonder why guys on nairaland should. If I was the lady. I will sue your sorry ass for that





Rubbish . This thing dey vex me. Person come facebook talk. You go pick am, cover her eyes with. U wan murder am niiShioorAbi she tell u say she blind?If she wants it public and didn't hide her identity, I wonder why guys on nairaland should. If I was the lady. I will sue your sorry ass for that

Somebody don enter one chance because of by force by fire fame

a

Angelanest:

What is special in seeing your undis, afterall "THEY" saw it only not that THEY touched it. What is special in seeing your undis, afterall "THEY" saw it only not that THEY touched it.

Mumu slay Queen

Shame has been buried six feet below the ground,sometimes I wonder whether this set of people are bothered about how their loved ones will feel after seeing such disgrace.

Staying single is the best or being a catholic Father.

Dem don chop her yam free of charge

That's wat u got when u don't think any other job other than acting, better job r out there if u r nt lazy type of lady

Olosho Industry

must you even be an actress?