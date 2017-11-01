₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by Angelanest: 9:55am
A model and aspiring actress has got herself trending online after blasting movie directors and pageantry organizers that saw her undies without "fulfilling their promises". The young lady and university of Benin graduate - revealed her pain publicly as she bared her mind on Facebook. See below how people reacted to this.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/lady-curses-movie-directors-not-fulfilling-promises-seeing-undies.html
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by adaksbullet(m): 9:55am
These gilr his no haved shames
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by Angelanest: 9:56am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by Munae(f): 9:57am
...
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by UbanmeUdie: 9:57am
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by Nbote(m): 10:05am
Wen all u have to offer is ur body what else do u expect... Pageantry and acting gigs these days are mostly part time prostitution gigs
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by FunkyAlhaji2015: 10:10am
Chai!!! This one weak me
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by HeyCorleone(m): 10:23am
Some people have no iota of shame.
It's bad enough you sold yourself just to land an extra role in a D-list movie, but coming to social media to tell the world how very useless, cheap and desperate you are is another kettle of fish entirely.
It's funny people should show pity on her. Someone who offered herself to be used.
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by dfrost: 10:24am
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by BruncleZuma: 10:25am
Cue the Chiweteleagu
Okotorigba! Okotorigba!!
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by solutiongiver: 10:25am
Mumu girl
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by DIKEnaWAR: 10:25am
This one is still local. She still dey rant on facebook. All the h0es are now on Twitter, getting instant fame by posting this kind of stvpid stuff and sliding into men's DMs anyhow to impose relationships on them.
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by DIKEnaWAR: 10:26am
H0es everywhere with their sense of entitlement.
Da fuq. I pity my generation and the women of our time. History had always recorded bad, stvpid and brainless women, but it has never been of this magnitude.
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by dfrost: 10:26am
HeyCorleone:
You said it all.
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by Kobicove(m): 10:26am
Some people will cook up any kind of story just so they can trend on social media
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by asumo12: 10:26am
Life everything in the hands of God
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by nairavsdollars: 10:26am
Olosho
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by mrenwerem003: 10:26am
account boosting strategy
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by asdfjklhaha(f): 10:26am
Hmmm I don't even know what to say
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by netbeans1(m): 10:26am
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by romeorailss: 10:27am
This thing dey vex me. Person come facebook talk. You go pick am, cover her eyes with black nylon . U wan murder am nii
Shioor
Abi she tell u say she blind?
If she wants it public and didn't hide her identity, I wonder why guys on nairaland should. If I was the lady. I will sue your sorry ass for that
Rubbish .
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by Burgerlomo: 10:27am
Somebody don enter one chance because of by force by fire fame
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by Fuckadict(m): 10:27am
a
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by jackie35: 10:28am
Angelanest:
What is special in seeing your undis, afterall "THEY" saw it only not that THEY touched it.
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by haymekus: 10:29am
Mumu slay Queen
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by lastempero: 10:29am
Shame has been buried six feet below the ground,sometimes I wonder whether this set of people are bothered about how their loved ones will feel after seeing such disgrace.
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by kinibigdeal(m): 10:29am
Staying single is the best or being a catholic Father.
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by Burgerlomo: 10:29am
Dem don chop her yam free of charge
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by adetes: 10:32am
That's wat u got when u don't think any other job other than acting, better job r out there if u r nt lazy type of lady
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by davodyguy: 10:32am
Olosho Industry
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by abels(m): 10:32am
must you even be an actress?
|Re: Lady Blasts Directors For 'Not Fulfilling Promises After Seeing Her Undies'.PICS by 2016v2017: 10:32am
Angelanest:Shut up harlot, you sold your dignity because of money and movie role,dumb LovePeddler
