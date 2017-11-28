Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) (6407 Views)

The Boeing 787's have already hit the Australian skies, flying domestically since October, with the new range of features extend beyond the passengers.



The planes have been fitted out with luxurious relaxing areas for staff, including private rooms for the pilots to sleep.





Qantas have unveiled the stunning new captain and crew quarters on board their new range of Dreamliner aircrafts.The Boeing 787's have already hit the Australian skies, flying domestically since October, with the new range of features extend beyond the passengers.The planes have been fitted out with luxurious relaxing areas for staff, including private rooms for the pilots to sleep.

The pilot's area has two sleeping areas tucked in behind the cockpit, behind a locked door for security.



The crew also have their own designated room, which is located near the back of the aircraft.



There are six large beds located in their quarters, also closed off to passengers, where they can recharge.









The massive 236-seater planes are fitted out with custom chairs in business class, premium economy and economy, providing improved travelling conditions for customers. 3 Likes

