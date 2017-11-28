₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by Explorers(m): 10:13am
Qantas have unveiled the stunning new captain and crew quarters on board their new range of Dreamliner aircrafts.
The Boeing 787's have already hit the Australian skies, flying domestically since October, with the new range of features extend beyond the passengers.
The planes have been fitted out with luxurious relaxing areas for staff, including private rooms for the pilots to sleep.
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by Edopesin(m): 10:15am
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by grinface98(m): 10:15am
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by stolenstone: 10:15am
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by Explorers(m): 10:16am
The pilot's area has two sleeping areas tucked in behind the cockpit, behind a locked door for security.
The crew also have their own designated room, which is located near the back of the aircraft.
There are six large beds located in their quarters, also closed off to passengers, where they can recharge.
The massive 236-seater planes are fitted out with custom chairs in business class, premium economy and economy, providing improved travelling conditions for customers.
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by Garshyzee(m): 10:32am
Can it travel to Mars?
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by hahn(m): 10:33am
Hey you! Give me and explorers two first class tickets abeg
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by Explorers(m): 10:38am
hahn:
Oya, lets go......
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by Sebastine1994(m): 10:40am
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by Jacktheripper: 11:00am
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by Jacktheripper: 11:00am
As if Harvard became what it is now overnight. Mtcheeeeew
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by gudxson: 12:07pm
Hi Explorers, Great Job.
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by alexistaiwo: 12:10pm
So this where pilots and air hostesses knack themselves
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by Abbeyme: 12:42pm
When the pilot and crew sleep, who then control the plane?
I yaff marked that plane. I wont fly in it..
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by Dottore: 12:42pm
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by 2shure: 12:43pm
hush puppy dammy kraine wont like this
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by favourmic(m): 12:44pm
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by MrMoney007: 12:44pm
Explorers, abeg we need you to explore the real account details of Buhari, local and offshore
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by Luukasz(m): 12:44pm
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by Niftyrules(m): 12:45pm
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by finni(m): 12:45pm
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by Carodsfsd: 12:45pm
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by Hephzibahmusic: 12:45pm
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by Luukasz(m): 12:47pm
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by Kaywaz(m): 12:47pm
alexistaiwo:i know sey person go still talk like this
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by mofedamijo: 12:47pm
Sebastine1994:Then the shares will go up in flames like smoke,the shares pple bought b4 where is it today.....u have an idea but my guy not this present day naija.......3 AEROPLANE FACTORIES NA HIN U CALL SEKEM LIKE THAT...WAKE UP ITS 12:46 Nigerian time...
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by constance500: 12:47pm
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by spaggyy(m): 12:48pm
I know an air craft can't land itself, so the two pilots must not sleep together at once
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by lukasa: 12:50pm
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by baby124: 12:50pm
Explorer I known se dem de pay you for this work you de do. Abeg I wan be your PA or you get free air tickets?
Re: Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 12:50pm
