The Executive governor of Rivers state in Nigeria, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is definitely gaining accolades from far and wide. A few weeks after receiving an award from the United Nations, Mr Project like he's fondly called has once again gotten another feather to his cap.
Watch the video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dOo2w0ZannE
He received gifts from 54 beautiful queens from all over Africa under the auspices of the Miss University Africa pageant. He received the ladies at the government house in port-hacourt after which they presented him gifts and he reciprocated the kind gesture.
The Miss University Africa is a non-bikini pageant that aims at discouraging indecent dressing on young women. The competition is billed to hold on the 2nd of December 2017 in the garden city of Port-hacourt.
View Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/governor-wike-receives-gifts-beautiful-queens-across-africa-picturesvideo/
More pictures
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by loneatar: 10:36am
Nice of him
1 Like
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by Obijulius: 10:37am
I am 99.9999999999999999999999999999999% certain that the Nigerian babe is IGBO.
Like if you agree. Share if you doubt she is from the SW.
14 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by gabinogem(m): 10:51am
The pic with the coastal bus...take a look at those girls legs, it looks scary.
Btw, Wike continue doing 'wicked' things. Rivers pipo are solidly behind u.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by binsanni(m): 10:55am
Giving each of them a statue will cost your life, but i advice you to give them you Prick
just my thoughts
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by blogbloke: 11:12am
Beautiful Ladies
1 Like
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by adadike281(f): 11:31am
Wow! They are so pretty! Africa is beautiful!
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by Afam4eva(m): 11:37am
adadike281:Can i see your face?
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by cheaphost: 11:44am
gabinogem:Face front.
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by kokoA(m): 12:33pm
I hope they still have cucumbers left in Rivers market sha.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:45pm
OH YEAAAA!!!
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by dondemex(m): 12:46pm
The Nigerian girl is cute o..
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by Kobicove(m): 12:46pm
They all look beautiful
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by ibkayee(f): 12:47pm
All beautiful, Nigeria is so pretty
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by Carodsfsd: 12:47pm
I hope they still have cucumbers left in Rivers market share.
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by uzo4real(m): 12:48pm
Amaechi right now
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by nairavsdollars: 12:48pm
Justice Suzzete Wike right now
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by qualityovenbake(m): 12:49pm
Beauties.
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by kullozone(m): 12:49pm
Atleast more than half of them will submit sontin naw
The Nigerian lady is beautiful though.
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by Ajeborhustler1: 12:49pm
beauty queen Ko handsome king ni
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by Donny2060: 12:49pm
Pretty Queens. Favour follow u all.
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by trustibk1(m): 12:49pm
issorait
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by spiritedxxx: 12:49pm
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by money121(m): 12:49pm
Congrat
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by Luukasz(m): 12:50pm
Received gifts for what specifically
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by RotrMezie: 12:50pm
Who knows the numbers of cucumbers that were used before they got this stage
Models = Refined Oloshos
1 Like
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by givan(m): 12:51pm
Which gift pass d one mak dem carry come.
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by danchuzzy(m): 12:51pm
nairavsdollars:
Ewhoooooo...
|Re: Governor Wike Receives Gifts From 54 African Beauty Queens (pics, Video) by Homeboiy(m): 12:51pm
Mozambique babe fine oo
