He received gifts from 54 beautiful queens from all over Africa under the auspices of the Miss University Africa pageant. He received the ladies at the government house in port-hacourt after which they presented him gifts and he reciprocated the kind gesture.



The Miss University Africa is a non-bikini pageant that aims at discouraging indecent dressing on young women. The competition is billed to hold on the 2nd of December 2017 in the garden city of Port-hacourt.



