|EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by itsdumebi(m): 10:34am
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) on November 27, 2017, arraigned the duo of John Zino and Festus Otoigiaghae before Justice Josephine Oyefeso of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence and impersonation to the tune of N1m (One Million Naira).
The petitioner, Victor Adoji, an employee of Zenith Bank Plc, alleged that the first defendant, Zino, told him that there was a "stinking petition" against him with the Commission for keeping foreign currencies at home.
Sixty-two-year-old Zino, who claimed to be a lawyer with the Commission, also allegedly requested $100, 000.00 USD(One Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) from Adoji for him to “settle EFCC boys in order to be given soft landing".
The first defendant also allegedly admitted to have met the second defendant, Otoigiaghae, who wrote the petition against Adoji, through a church member.
The petitioner(Adoji) who suspected a foul play, was said to have approached the Commission, where he was told to play along with the accused.
The accused were eventually arrested in a sting operation by operatives of the Commission.The accused persons pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them.
In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, Zainab Ettu, asked for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the accused persons in prison custody.
Consequently, Justice Oyefeso ordered the accused persons to be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case to December 18, 2017, for the hearing of the bail application and February 27, 2018, for commencement of trial.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by Munae(f): 10:49am
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by Keneking: 12:53pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by BruncleZuma: 12:54pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 12:54pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:54pm
EFCC has lost respect.
Jobless people.
See how they have humiliated somebody's father.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by AceRoyal: 12:54pm
When will EFCC arraign those involved in the $26M Ikoyi funds, those involved in the pension funds scam, the person who is has the cash that was discovered in the airport, the former SGF grass cutting fraud, etc.
When it comes to small fries, EFCC flex it's muscles but when it comes to broom waving big fishes they go into ghost mood!
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by solutiongiver: 12:55pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by ivolt: 12:55pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by dadebayo1(m): 12:55pm
1million naira... Chaii i beg i need mama peace meme.... big boys that stole billions are still waving brooms around shouting sai baba
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by trustibk1(m): 12:55pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by Franckly: 12:55pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by Carodsfsd: 12:57pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by Clatus99(m): 12:57pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by AishaBuhari: 12:57pm
Everything about EFCC is just a sham - Criminals(EFCC) hunting criminals.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by morikee(m): 12:58pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by MrMoney007: 12:58pm
When will they arraign Buhari?
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by danchuzzy(m): 12:58pm
Misplaced priorities.
People they should follow up, they won't do sh!t.
Na people wey no get leg dem dey intimidate upandan!
Iranu!!!
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by aragon4realz(m): 12:58pm
don't trust no one...imagine old men playing scamers
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by anonimi: 1:02pm
dadebayo1:
Like Buratai and Myriam Abacha.
Bubu is the barawo in chief of his 40 thieves cabal and their All Poverty Congress, APC.
sixtuschimere:
General Buratai Bought Second Dubai Property Days After Appointment As Chief Of Army Staff
General Tukur Yusuf Buratai bought a second choice property in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, days after his appointment as Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), an investigation by SaharaReporters has revealed.
More from: http://saharareporters.com/2016/06/27/general-buratai-bought-second-dubai-property-days-after-appointment-chief-army-staff
*************************************************************
More Details Emerge On Nigeria Chief Of Army Staff General Buratai’s Dubai Properties
An ongoing investigation by SaharaReporters into properties acquired in Dubai by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Tukur Buratai, has revealed more details about the officer’s real estate acquisitions estimated at N160 million at the minimum.
More from: http://saharareporters.com/2016/07/09/more-details-emerge-nigeria-chief-army-staff-general-buratai%E2%80%99s-dubai-properties
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by nairavsdollars: 1:04pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by marooh: 1:05pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by ZooRepublic: 1:06pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by kay29000(m): 1:07pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by anonimi: 1:08pm
MrMoney007:
........for impersonation and false asset declaration
PhockPhockMan:
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Two For Impersonation, N1 Million Fraud(photos) by sajb(m): 1:09pm
I still do not understand why people always indulge in fraud. And please, The bad economic state of the nation is not an excuse.
Humbly as the God to bless the work of your hand..
