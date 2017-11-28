₦airaland Forum

Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by Automotive1(m): 11:29am




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pffcngJJq0&feature=youtu.be

A new surveillance video from Birmingham, England shows two hackers exploiting keyless technology to steal a sleeping man’s Mercedes.The entire theft, which occurred in September, took under a minute.

Released by the West Midlands Police Department on Monday, authorities believe it to be the first footage of thieves attacking a car using relay boxes, devices that can be programmed to send signals through walls.

Called a relay crime by police, the heist is incredibly simple.
Each hacker had one box. The first box, placed on the house’s exterior, picked up the signal from the owner’s key fob, sending it to the second box, placed right next to the Mercedes.

Having received this signal, the smart lock “thought” the key fob itself was present, unlocking the door and giving the hackers full access. And because smart keys often come coupled with keyless ignitions, the theft went out without a hitch.

The thieves are still on the run, but the police advised drivers interested in keyless tech to safeguard their smart cars by equipping them with tracking devices,steering wheel locks or to just use keys.

Source : https://autojosh.com/watch-how-hi-tech-thieves-stole-a-mercedes-in-just-a-minute-without-using-the-keys/

Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by Automotive1(m): 11:30am
So technically,any vehicle with keyless entry such as BMW,ford,audi,Landrover,hyundai,volkswagen and Mercedes cars could be vulnerable to relay theft.

Do you think this new trick by hackers will change your mind about the keyless technology?

Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by cyber5(m): 11:47am
Apostle must surely hear this


What Technology will cause in world this has not been revealed fully

Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by hoygift: 1:54pm
Fessi hackers
Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by BruncleZuma: 1:54pm
Old news....simple Signal Repeater.

Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by ladeb: 1:54pm
Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by somto10: 1:55pm
make dem kom naija na bees go fill dem

Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by Minervadfgd: 1:55pm
What Technology will cause in world this has not been revealed fully
Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by ifyalways(f): 1:55pm
For a moment, I thought that was SA.

Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by solutiongiver: 1:56pm
Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by whitebeard(m): 1:56pm
And all those people whose cars are connected to the internet cheesy they are next..

I always warned about this kind of poo happening..!! cheesy

I feel excited..! Next time when u see keyless entry and the car cost #20 mil think of the repercussions

Waste of money.

just avoid Tesla vehicles..!! cheesy
Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by baddosky1: 1:59pm
Each hacker had one box. The first box, placed on the house’s exterior, picked up the signal from the owner’s key fob, sending it to the second box, placed right next to the Mercedes.

Having received this signal, the smart lock “thought” the key fob itself was present, unlocking the door and giving the hackers full access. And because smart keys often come coupled with keyless ignitions, the theft went out without a hitch.


Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by sprintscr7: 2:00pm
only God is the security whether u have 10 million guards 1 million security alarm system..it can be breached all na sense...

Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by kay29000(m): 2:01pm
Hmm! I think I need to write a story about this.
Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by Aldebaran(m): 2:01pm
See smart minds. As easy as ABC
Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by DaDevin(m): 2:03pm
Those are the downsides... Even the so called self driving cars of the future will be prone to hack, and once that happens, na gobe we dey. Cyber war will be like watching a movie, kidnapping wouldn't be difficult for the sophisticated, just control the car to your location cheesy but we must move forward...
Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by DaBillionnaire: 2:04pm
The vehicle was made bu humans,


surely humans have got their passwords grin grin grin

Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by paradigmshift(m): 2:05pm
Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by innobets(m): 2:05pm
INTELLIGENT CRIMINALS
Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by Clatus99(m): 2:06pm
Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by AishaBuhari: 2:11pm
I love hacking

Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by TheLogicalMind: 2:12pm
The solution is quite simple. Improved encryption and better interface between AI and car owners.

Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by Mekanus(m): 2:13pm
This is the kind of thieving that normally interests me. grin grin

Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by AishaBuhari: 2:13pm
TheLogicalMind:



The solution is quite simple. Improved encryption and better interface between AI and car owners.
It still doesn't stop hackers from improvising smiley

Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by freeman95(m): 2:14pm
Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by Awoofawo(m): 2:27pm
Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by Hakeem66: 2:28pm
Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by LaEvilIMiss(f): 2:28pm
Did anyone notice the swag in the walk of those two gentlemen... grin grin grin grin

