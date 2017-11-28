₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by Automotive1(m): 11:29am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pffcngJJq0&feature=youtu.be
A new surveillance video from Birmingham, England shows two hackers exploiting keyless technology to steal a sleeping man’s Mercedes.The entire theft, which occurred in September, took under a minute.
Released by the West Midlands Police Department on Monday, authorities believe it to be the first footage of thieves attacking a car using relay boxes, devices that can be programmed to send signals through walls.
Called a relay crime by police, the heist is incredibly simple.
Each hacker had one box. The first box, placed on the house’s exterior, picked up the signal from the owner’s key fob, sending it to the second box, placed right next to the Mercedes.
The thieves are still on the run, but the police advised drivers interested in keyless tech to safeguard their smart cars by equipping them with tracking devices,steering wheel locks or to just use keys.
Source : https://autojosh.com/watch-how-hi-tech-thieves-stole-a-mercedes-in-just-a-minute-without-using-the-keys/
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by Automotive1(m): 11:30am
So technically,any vehicle with keyless entry such as BMW,ford,audi,Landrover,hyundai,volkswagen and Mercedes cars could be vulnerable to relay theft.
Do you think this new trick by hackers will change your mind about the keyless technology?
Cc Lalasticlala Mynd44 Marpol
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by cyber5(m): 11:47am
Funke Funke
Apostle must surely hear this
What Technology will cause in world this has not been revealed fully
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by hoygift: 1:54pm
Fessi hackers
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by BruncleZuma: 1:54pm
Old news....simple Signal Repeater.
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by ladeb: 1:54pm
kaiiikaii
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by somto10: 1:55pm
make dem kom naija na bees go fill dem
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by Minervadfgd: 1:55pm
What Technology will cause in world this has not been revealed fully
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by ifyalways(f): 1:55pm
For a moment, I thought that was SA.
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by solutiongiver: 1:56pm
Wow
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by whitebeard(m): 1:56pm
Yes yes yes
Yes yes yes
Yes yes yes
And all those people whose cars are connected to the internet they are next..
I always warned about this kind of poo happening..!!
I feel excited..! Next time when u see keyless entry and the car cost #20 mil think of the repercussions
Waste of money.
just avoid Tesla vehicles..!!
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by baddosky1: 1:59pm
Each hacker had one box. The first box, placed on the house’s exterior, picked up the signal from the owner’s key fob, sending it to the second box, placed right next to the Mercedes.
Congratulations OP!
You have just taught the hydraulicking cousins of these thieves in lagos how to jailbreak persin motor.
SMH!
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by sprintscr7: 2:00pm
only God is the security whether u have 10 million guards 1 million security alarm system..it can be breached all na sense...
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by kay29000(m): 2:01pm
Hmm! I think I need to write a story about this.
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by Aldebaran(m): 2:01pm
chai...
See smart minds. As easy as ABC
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by DaDevin(m): 2:03pm
Those are the downsides... Even the so called self driving cars of the future will be prone to hack, and once that happens, na gobe we dey. Cyber war will be like watching a movie, kidnapping wouldn't be difficult for the sophisticated, just control the car to your location but we must move forward...
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by DaBillionnaire: 2:04pm
The vehicle was made bu humans,
surely humans have got their passwords
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by paradigmshift(m): 2:05pm
Nice one boys
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by innobets(m): 2:05pm
INTELLIGENT CRIMINALS
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by Clatus99(m): 2:06pm
This is also happening in Nigeria,infact they go with A tracker detector these days, so even the people that has the usual tracker in their cars ,they can remove it without letting them know about it.. enough reason why you need to scure your car using this below
This device has Car tracking device installed in it which pairs with your phone and can detect and report any movement and issues of your from any any location within the country and outside. it can activate the camera aslo
Offline Map Navigation System for All Roads within Nigeria - You NEED NO DATA CONNECTION
Reverse Camera Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with no stress
Bluetooth Calls while driving
Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country
More Features Includes Video, and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,Car assist app, etc
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by AishaBuhari: 2:11pm
I love hacking
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by TheLogicalMind: 2:12pm
Automotive1:
The solution is quite simple. Improved encryption and better interface between AI and car owners.
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by Mekanus(m): 2:13pm
This is the kind of thieving that normally interests me.
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by AishaBuhari: 2:13pm
TheLogicalMind:It still doesn't stop hackers from improvising
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by freeman95(m): 2:14pm
Thievery
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by Awoofawo(m): 2:27pm
baddosky1:This werey is here...soon he go enter market...and never get well lailai! Suwegbe Pako pesin!
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by Hakeem66: 2:28pm
,
|Re: Watch How Hi-tech Thieves Stole Mercedes In Just 1 Mins Without Using The Keys by LaEvilIMiss(f): 2:28pm
Did anyone notice the swag in the walk of those two gentlemen...
