https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pffcngJJq0&feature=youtu.be



A new surveillance video from Birmingham, England shows two hackers exploiting keyless technology to steal a sleeping man’s Mercedes.The entire theft, which occurred in September, took under a minute.



Released by the West Midlands Police Department on Monday, authorities believe it to be the first footage of thieves attacking a car using relay boxes, devices that can be programmed to send signals through walls.



Called a relay crime by police, the heist is incredibly simple.

Each hacker had one box. The first box, placed on the house’s exterior, picked up the signal from the owner’s key fob, sending it to the second box, placed right next to the Mercedes.



Having received this signal, the smart lock “thought” the key fob itself was present, unlocking the door and giving the hackers full access. And because smart keys often come coupled with keyless ignitions, the theft went out without a hitch.

The thieves are still on the run, but the police advised drivers interested in keyless tech to safeguard their smart cars by equipping them with tracking devices,steering wheel locks or to just use keys.



So technically,any vehicle with keyless entry such as BMW,ford,audi,Landrover,hyundai,volkswagen and Mercedes cars could be vulnerable to relay theft.



Do you think this new trick by hackers will change your mind about the keyless technology?



Cc Lalasticlala Mynd44 Marpol 3 Likes 1 Share

Funke Funke

Apostle must surely hear this





What Technology will cause in world this has not been revealed fully 3 Likes

Fessi hackers

Old news....simple Signal Repeater. 2 Likes

kaiiikaii

make dem kom naija na bees go fill dem 1 Like

What Technology will cause in world this has not been revealed fully

For a moment, I thought that was SA. 3 Likes

Wow





Yes yes yes



Yes yes yes



And all those people whose cars are connected to the internet they are next..



I always warned about this kind of poo happening..!!



I feel excited..! Next time when u see keyless entry and the car cost #20 mil think of the repercussions



Waste of money.



Congratulations OP!



You have just taught the hydraulicking cousins of these thieves in lagos how to jailbreak persin motor.



only God is the security whether u have 10 million guards 1 million security alarm system..it can be breached all na sense... 1 Like

Hmm! I think I need to write a story about this.

chai...



See smart minds. As easy as ABC

but we must move forward... Those are the downsides... Even the so called self driving cars of the future will be prone to hack, and once that happens, na gobe we dey. Cyber war will be like watching a movie, kidnapping wouldn't be difficult for the sophisticated, just control the car to your locationbut we must move forward...







surely humans have got their passwords The vehicle was made bu humans,surely humans have got their passwords 1 Like

Nice one boys

INTELLIGENT CRIMINALS

I love hacking 2 Likes

Automotive1:









The solution is quite simple. Improved encryption and better interface between AI and car owners. The solution is quite simple. Improved encryption and better interface between AI and car owners. 1 Like

This is the kind of thieving that normally interests me. 2 Likes

TheLogicalMind:







Thievery

baddosky1:





SMH! This werey is here...soon he go enter market...and never get well lailai! Suwegbe Pako pesin! This werey is here...soon he go enter market...and never get well lailai! Suwegbe Pako pesin!

,