https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/armed-robber-burnt-ashes-angry-mob-calabar-photo.html A suspected armed robber was burnt to ashes after he was caught by angry mob in Calabar, Cross River state capital earlier today. The suspect was immediately set ablaze by the crowd and his charred remains displayed in front of a baying crowd including children in the area.

A deterrent for the young ones...crime does not pay...if u don't get dealt with physically, u get dealt with spiritually. 17 Likes

That charred foot looks like sarrki's own. 3 Likes 1 Share

A deterrent? Have you heard of criminal suspects being burnt in civilised countries such as America, Britain abd Germany?



Nigerians want to one day be as great as these countries but they still act like people from the stone age.



This is not a deterrent, it is barbarism. A deterrent? Have you heard of criminal suspects being burnt in civilised countries such as America, Britain abd Germany?Nigerians want to one day be as great as these countries but they still act like people from the stone age.This is not a deterrent, it is barbarism. 27 Likes 1 Share

Something tells me that you are among the armed robbers on Okada Something tells me that you are among the armed robbers on Okada 21 Likes 2 Shares

This is not a deterrent, it is barbarism. so u want the prison feeding@bill to reach 3trillion before 2019?



U wishes will not work. so u want the prison feeding@bill to reach 3trillion before 2019?U wishes will not work. 11 Likes

If you know that you are into ROBBERY or STEALING..



PLease, avoid ONITSHA, CALABAR, UYO, WARRI.. 5 Likes

Those kids have been scared for life due to the overzealousness of some hungry jobless mentally deranged people.

I don’t see how a gainfully employed person will engage in such.

May karma pay them a very well deserved visit in the soonest possible time. 2 Likes 1 Share

God save his children. ...

In as much as I hate crime especially thieves, I can't participate in jungle justice

You be armed rubber oh, you be cultist oh, you be pick pocket, you be pety thief, behave. People are angry. Apc is ruling us like we don't matter. Don't compound our misery by rubbing us of our hard earned belongings. If not, whatever you see, you take. QED 4 Likes

foolish boy that should have gone to still from d likes of tinubu,atiku,kwamkwaso etc.









Only in Nigeria. i wonder what those kids will grow up to be.

Nigerians want to one day be as great as these countries but they still act like people from the stone age.

We keep doing things that can't even be imagine in stone age and when we are called salvage and barbarian, we get upset. We made those that set him ablaze the judge, jury and executioner at the same time?. Let it be known that No sane mind will want to come and invest in a country that is still dwelling in stone age and those that set him ablaze should know that they are among the reason for unemployment in Nigeria and not just the government alone 2 Likes

this is barbaric. they should have handed him to the police

Well, the country is on Savage mode. . .



No joy anywhere. 2 Likes

massinola:

You be armed rubber oh, you be cultist oh, you be pick pocket, you be pety thief, behave. People are angry. Apc is ruling us like we don't matter. Don't compound our misery by rubbing us of our hard earned belongings. If not, whatever you see, you take. QED

As in, my brother! Don't compound our misery indeed! We can hardly make ends meet. As It is hard for you, it's hard for us too. As in, my brother! Don't compound our misery indeed! We can hardly make ends meet. As It is hard for you, it's hard for us too. 1 Like