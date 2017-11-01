₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by Angelanest: 11:29am
A suspected armed robber was burnt to ashes after he was caught by angry mob in Calabar, Cross River state capital earlier today. The suspect was immediately set ablaze by the crowd and his charred remains displayed in front of a baying crowd including children in the area.
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by Angelanest: 11:30am
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by Munae(f): 11:31am
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by gabinogem(m): 11:36am
A deterrent for the young ones...crime does not pay...if u don't get dealt with physically, u get dealt with spiritually.
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by kinibigdeal(m): 11:38am
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by ArchangeLucifer: 11:46am
That charred foot looks like sarrki's own.
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by gidgiddy: 12:01pm
gabinogem:
A deterrent? Have you heard of criminal suspects being burnt in civilised countries such as America, Britain abd Germany?
Nigerians want to one day be as great as these countries but they still act like people from the stone age.
This is not a deterrent, it is barbarism.
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by BuariCopyPaste: 12:09pm
gidgiddy:
Something tells me that you are among the armed robbers on Okada
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by yaki84: 12:09pm
gidgiddy:so u want the prison feeding@bill to reach 3trillion before 2019?
U wishes will not work.
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by Keneking: 1:08pm
No human bones in the ashes
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by EVILFOREST: 1:20pm
If you know that you are into ROBBERY or STEALING..
PLease, avoid ONITSHA, CALABAR, UYO, WARRI..
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by iambabaG: 1:59pm
Those kids have been scared for life due to the overzealousness of some hungry jobless mentally deranged people.
I don’t see how a gainfully employed person will engage in such.
May karma pay them a very well deserved visit in the soonest possible time.
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by Category1: 1:59pm
Good
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by kinzmen: 1:59pm
God save his children. ...
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by Marcelinho(m): 1:59pm
ok
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by chuks34(m): 1:59pm
In as much as I hate crime especially thieves, I can't participate in jungle justice
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by Category1: 1:59pm
Good...
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by symbianDON(m): 2:00pm
gidgiddy:let Britain be Britain and Nigeria be Nigeria
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by massinola(m): 2:00pm
You be armed rubber oh, you be cultist oh, you be pick pocket, you be pety thief, behave. People are angry. Apc is ruling us like we don't matter. Don't compound our misery by rubbing us of our hard earned belongings. If not, whatever you see, you take. QED
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by kay29000(m): 2:00pm
Barbaric
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by dlaw70: 2:01pm
foolish boy that should have gone to still from d likes of tinubu,atiku,kwamkwaso etc.
now them done turn u to Bush meat
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by Virus777: 2:01pm
Only in Nigeria. i wonder what those kids will grow up to be.
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by Minervadfgd: 2:03pm
Nigerians want to one day be as great as these countries but they still act like people from the stone age.
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by Virus777: 2:03pm
Munae:
You literally live on nairaland. First to comment on every thread. Don't you think it's time to get a job?
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by xandy84: 2:03pm
We keep doing things that can't even be imagine in stone age and when we are called salvage and barbarian, we get upset. We made those that set him ablaze the judge, jury and executioner at the same time?. Let it be known that No sane mind will want to come and invest in a country that is still dwelling in stone age and those that set him ablaze should know that they are among the reason for unemployment in Nigeria and not just the government alone
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by AFONJAPIG(f): 2:03pm
to what end
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by eddieguru(m): 2:03pm
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by jericco1(m): 2:03pm
this is barbaric. they should have handed him to the police
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by ifyalways(f): 2:04pm
Well, the country is on Savage mode. . .
No joy anywhere.
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by beautyoftheLord: 2:05pm
massinola:
As in, my brother! Don't compound our misery indeed! We can hardly make ends meet. As It is hard for you, it's hard for us too.
|Re: Angry Mob Burn Armed Robber To Ashes In Front Of Children In Calabar (Graphic) by Afritop(m): 2:05pm
That day Missing biros will be found
