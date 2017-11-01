₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by newsynews: 12:46pm
Actress Georgina Onuoha has taken to Instagram to call out Nigerians for not reacting to the situation in Libya were fellow Nigerians and other Africans are being sold into slavery.
In the emotional video which showed her in tears, she called out her fellow Celebrities for not crying out concerning the situation stating that life is not all about posting pictures of Range Rover and luxurious lifestyle.
Her post and video below.
''Share and tag all your celebrity icons until they begin to speak up and demand actions. Wake Up Nigeria �� Bring Back our Youths From Libya �� Enough is Enough
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcBTgFEn8Xh/?hl=en
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/emotional-video-actress-georgina-onuoha-slavery-libya.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cUuIu-swmk&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by forreelinc: 12:49pm
yinmu go fight them for there na
make them unzip trouser give you something to really cry about
man this gal orgasm face no go make sense o
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by Benjom(m): 12:51pm
May Africa never return to the era of Kunta-Kinte
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by WotzupNG: 1:04pm
Nigerians changed their avatars to support france, manchester and other foreign cities who suffered terrorist attacks, but can't do same for their own brothers suffering in Libya. How will the world take us serious?
lalasticlala
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by newsynews: 3:05pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by miqos03: 3:24pm
wow
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by bewla(m): 3:25pm
u
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by Finstar: 3:25pm
Slavery was never abolished, it was re-designed.
Slavery was never abolished, it was re-designed.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by ShitHead: 3:25pm
Drama queen. I wish they sold her to Syria.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 3:26pm
all dis media publicity eeh
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by Guyman02: 3:26pm
E
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by luminouz(m): 3:26pm
A
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by DoTheNeedful: 3:26pm
hhh
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by bettercreature(m): 3:26pm
attention seeking she-dog,she didnt cry over those who are dying in NORTH EAST she is crying because of those who put themselves in problem
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by kay29000(m): 3:27pm
hmm
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by pol23: 3:27pm
Who die we she dey cry?
Abegi.
Make dem kuku sell dem ...
Wetin demand won come do back home...
They might be lucky to get to Congo or Mozambique.
Truly life's not fair.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by masada: 3:27pm
we need d awareness
dis is d 21st century
Sometin has to be done
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by jacyhelen(f): 3:27pm
You never cry for BH boys in the north,na libya u dey cry for..mumu
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by Idrismusty97(m): 3:28pm
So she filmed herself crying or what? How does that end the slavery?
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by Felixalex(m): 3:28pm
For camera
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by Funkybabee(f): 3:28pm
When will have useless gorvernment... The time wey our girls die,did u reacts so na now u wanna talk ....
Ok God go let them hear uooo
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by SLOVFO(m): 3:29pm
Gdghrgrh
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by bettercreature(m): 3:29pm
jacyhelen:Exactly what i want saying,she is seeking attention
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 3:29pm
Cheap publicity stunt.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 3:29pm
Speechless
