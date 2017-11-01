₦airaland Forum

Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by newsynews: 12:46pm
Actress Georgina Onuoha has taken to Instagram to call out Nigerians for not reacting to the situation in Libya were fellow Nigerians and other Africans are being sold into slavery.


In the emotional video which showed her in tears, she called out her fellow Celebrities for not crying out concerning the situation stating that life is not all about posting pictures of Range Rover and luxurious lifestyle.


Her post and video below.


''Share and tag all your celebrity icons until they begin to speak up and demand actions. Wake Up Nigeria �� Bring Back our Youths From Libya �� Enough is Enough
There is a special place in hell for all who see injustice been done or melted out on their fellow humans and remain silent about it. Let posterity judge all us.
Modern day slavery in Libya
Nigerian government remains mute
No outrage in the land
Majority of these young men being sold in Libya are Nigerians fleeing hunger and abject poverty.
A cry for help
Nigerian government Do Something
Bring back our youths being sold into slavery in Libya �� Shame on us all if we continue this Code of silence
Time to start an Online Petition demanding actions from our federal government.
#Bringbackouryouthsbeingsoldintoslavery.
#Bringbackouryouthsfromlibya''

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcBTgFEn8Xh/?hl=en


http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/emotional-video-actress-georgina-onuoha-slavery-libya.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cUuIu-swmk&feature=youtu.be

Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by forreelinc: 12:49pm
yinmu go fight them for there na

make them unzip trouser give you something to really cry about

man this gal orgasm face no go make sense o
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by Benjom(m): 12:51pm
May Africa never return to the era of Kunta-Kinte angry
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by WotzupNG: 1:04pm
Nigerians changed their avatars to support france, manchester and other foreign cities who suffered terrorist attacks, but can't do same for their own brothers suffering in Libya. How will the world take us serious?

lalasticlala
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by newsynews: 3:05pm
lalasticlala
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by miqos03: 3:24pm
wow
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by bewla(m): 3:25pm
u
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by Finstar: 3:25pm
Slavery was never abolished, it was re-designed.


Anyway, visit www.entmirror.com for all your business ideas

Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by ShitHead: 3:25pm
Drama queen. I wish they sold her to Syria.
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 3:26pm
all dis media publicity eeh
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by Guyman02: 3:26pm
E
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by luminouz(m): 3:26pm
A
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by DoTheNeedful: 3:26pm
hhh
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by bettercreature(m): 3:26pm
grin grin grin attention seeking she-dog,she didnt cry over those who are dying in NORTH EAST she is crying because of those who put themselves in problem
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by kay29000(m): 3:27pm
hmm
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by pol23: 3:27pm
Who die we she dey cry?
Abegi.
Make dem kuku sell dem ...
Wetin demand won come do back home...
They might be lucky to get to Congo or Mozambique.
Truly life's not fair.
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by masada: 3:27pm
we need d awareness

dis is d 21st century

Sometin has to be done
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by jacyhelen(f): 3:27pm
You never cry for BH boys in the north,na libya u dey cry for..mumu
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by Idrismusty97(m): 3:28pm
So she filmed herself crying or what? How does that end the slavery?
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by Felixalex(m): 3:28pm
For camera
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by Funkybabee(f): 3:28pm
When will have useless gorvernment... The time wey our girls die,did u reacts so na now u wanna talk ....


Ok God go let them hear uooo
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by SLOVFO(m): 3:29pm
Gdghrgrh
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by bettercreature(m): 3:29pm
jacyhelen:
You never cry for BH boys in the north,na libya u dey cry for..mumu
Exactly what i want saying,she is seeking attention
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 3:29pm
Cheap publicity stunt. undecided
Re: Georgina Onuoha Crying Over Slavery In Libya (Video, Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 3:29pm
Speechless

(0) (Reply)

