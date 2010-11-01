₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,090 members, 3,938,864 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 03:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures (1299 Views)
Bowen University Students Who Fought, Sent Out Of Their Hostel (Photos) / Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) / How Students Write Exams At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by Mirand606: 1:03pm
Statsocial
Lalasticlala
TheVictorious
2 Likes
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by Statsocial: 1:14pm
Mirand606:Lol you wanna start this again. If they had just dumped you inside Bells University you wouldn't be quoting your elders.
Infrastrucurally CU is way ahead of AUN na
This is just one of our hostels o. I no get pictures of d interior here and I dey busy.
1 Like
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by nNEOo(m): 1:18pm
Well can't pay a million naira and stay in a place like this.....
1 Like
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by Mirand606: 1:20pm
Statsocial:
Lol na ur PG jare. CU is for the ...........
Na joke ooo
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by Statsocial: 1:25pm
Mirand606:
Last last I would convince your parents to transfer you to National Open University of Nigeria. By the way go open an email. Your notifications are annoying me...
Stay focused even Atiku knows his mates
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by Mirand606: 2:25pm
Statsocial:Wait what are those lights behind the CU PG residence? New Hostels?
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by Mofe72: 2:40pm
Statsocial:
Bros bros!
I highly doubt that
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by Statsocial: 2:42pm
Mirand606:Hmm I am not sure o. I think it leads to Oyedepo's new residence, I know he moved out of the Bishop's Court for Bishop Abioye sometime ago. I rarely move around when i am there so i don't know much of tge place. I can't even locate camp house butI will be staying towards that area during Shiloh so I would find out for for sure..
Ask TheVictorious he knows his way around Canaanland well
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by skillful01: 3:12pm
WTF!!!
Hostel or Hotel.
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by kay29000(m): 3:27pm
interesting.
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by jericco1(m): 3:27pm
how much is their fees?
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by ceezarhh(m): 3:28pm
this type of environment will make you understand what you haven't even read!...
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by Macgreat(m): 3:28pm
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by ShitHead: 3:28pm
They loot the money meant for our public universities to establish their own private universities, turning the public universities into public toilets.
God of thunder! Where are you?!!!!
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by Kizyte(m): 3:28pm
I love this! This is unlike Nigerian schools. At least they've proven that Nigerians are not animals that live in an unkempt places.
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by Clatus99(m): 3:28pm
cool
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by Okoyeeboz: 3:29pm
nNEOo:
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by 9jakohai(m): 3:29pm
And this is what many Nigerians want in their public schools for just 50000 per session.
You see why your fees have to go up.
Or we take a loan of 100bn dollars from IMF so that we can keep fees low
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by Untainted007: 3:29pm
Ok
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by ibkayee(f): 3:29pm
First time I've seen decent looking Nigerian school accommodation
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:29pm
Maintainance is our problem in this country
|Re: American University Of Nigeria's New Hostel In Pictures by Aieboocaar(m): 3:30pm
Thank God for Federal university o
Heaven know say if i dey this kain room, Every day go be lecture-free day for me
(0) (Reply)
Good News To All Seeking Admission. Check This Out Now / Easily Get Admission Now To Study In Ghana 2009 With Only 3 Credits From Waec. / Ibadan Polytechnic 2010/11 Admission Follow Up Guarantee Hurry Up Now
Viewing this topic: Ehimen100, MyMouth(m), nelsonebby(m), Jaiyeola24(m), Brethren0001(m), purplelady, essentialB(f), msld, sauceEEP(m), kehinde1588(m), Goovo(m), hooged, geryque(m), Az1000, olmoRoc, Bishop4real, niyogeol(m), Macgreat(m), horlahsunbo225(m), siraj1402(m), DMilanista, Icon79(m), malabite3, mhoyin(m), ojoagba, macb(m), massinola(m), Dianeetdiana(f), sammylala, Ogonimilitant(m), Ollymurs(m), VincentOkojie(m), ofisa247(m), sonnie10, wildwest22, Clatus99(m), uscofield, Agbaletu, Raymondrufai, superjos, oluhyohmih(m), McCastro1157(m), estolaB(f), Don2cyril(m), NewestRivers, pharmzy(m), bbmike(m), DwayneGy(m), twentyk(m), Valendo, naso123, goingsolo, RockyEyo(m), Austinetony(m), divinexteem(m), prince2fine(m), David160(m), potipher7, sonymax16(m), extralargehead(m), N0T0RI0US, sexyeyes(f), gustav25, Godswillnwaoma(m), Surefire1, Romeo3(m), Millz404(m), PROVERBZ(m), moruphb, Odbright(m), akarich007, holadfikky(m), iamnicer, Okoyeeboz, joejoe3, Fingerprinter(m), lurther, realalesh, percyshelu(m), codemaniacs, larrysworld, TOSINOLUSESAN, feranming(m), Ajoboss(m), Phut(f), delli(m), sixtinx(m), ozome15(m), uwajeh(m), optimist1412, Redman44(m), ossy7881, LordKO(m), marcell321, vintage01, Ochinex(m), updatechange(m), policy12, masada, Askubur(m), blym4real, ritababe(f), Untainted007, cchiagom(f), Pray(m), raker300, Akingd3rd(m), debris, K360Degree(m), Ucheparker(m), brainpulse, victor1, djaybaba, Leksidebolton(m), leemonster(m), olaitan500, Chukwuemeka007(m), Rogersmith(m), jude33084(m), hohafrank(m), santa62(m), blackjack21(m), nelsonB, KristenT, CaptainBUGGY, cassidy1, Acidosis(m), SweetyZinta(f), Kizyte(m), kbby, toyzeal(m), tonyirore(m), Cornerstone001, Machiny, glo4chuks, phemmyjola, Ormorlehwah(f), irepmyuniben, Jacktheripper, EZENDIZUOGU(m), iberrylee(m), sisanmattu, ceezarhh(m), ShitHead, omobemi, Charlesdablazer, petrelli07, chloride6, SAMAYODELE(m), 9jakohai(m), judgesam1, Otunbajyd, GeekBoi(m), Ayopredict, alfchye(m), NairalandCS(m), Ikpe1234, obataokenwa(m), Tobiloba21, Middlefinger1, LOC1(m), OChimex(m), lafredo(m), Phi001(m), VictorJr(m), nuelnuel, kayzat, yamusa5, Villager780, godspeed, opensine, Tloc(m), chukwukahenry(m), aceclothing, SPDAZZY(f), Samotobor1(m), princesapphire(m), ogundeleai(m), Princesteve7248, ozibozibo, luqmandwise(m), flinder, Nurtay(m), Dreambeat, erijesu, leyxman4190, decentboi(m), Mystic216, Princessfikemi, AdolfHitlerxXx, wawale(m), bsalawu, olagamalin(m), soulrib(m), HokageTravels, pol23, evanstical, JohnieWalker(m), charlesadeoye(m), Dirkcoyt, ibkayee(f), kisibo, Xbee007(m), mtthwbar(m), Primebuilders(m), rozayx5(m), Jidesam01, Aieboocaar(m), aberyomi09(m), MisterGrace, humeeh(f), IgedeBushBoy(m), Qyubee(m), tolustwart, makebrainz(m), ukjerry(f) and 359 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6