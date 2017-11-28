₦airaland Forum

Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by fineyemi(m): 9:23pm
Young again. Something is wrong
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by aieromon(m): 9:25pm
Young scores again

WAT 0-2 MUN
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:25pm
Best goal of the month
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Victornezzar: 9:25pm
2-0


Sweet free kick

Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Spanner4(m): 9:25pm
grin


Dancing .........
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by kstyle2(m): 9:25pm
Amazing free kick from young
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Emmanuel555(m): 9:26pm
GOALL!!!
What a free kick by YOUNG
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by szen(m): 9:26pm
Young? Again?

Mou oya oooo ... pls push young forward and pull out lukaku Biko. I can't shout grin
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by neolboy(m): 9:27pm
young is on fire
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by kstyle2(m): 9:27pm
Young has earned himself a new dear at united.
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by sirfee(m): 9:27pm
grin The transformation of Ashley young


Watford 0 Young 2

Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Olekumaster(m): 9:27pm
ShaheedBinAliyu:
SAY WHATEVER U LIKE . . UR TEAM WILL LOSE TONIGHT
Oga how market?
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by creamylicious(f): 9:27pm
trustibk1:
The goal goes skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka Skidiki-pap-pap, and a pu-pu-pudrrrr-boom Skya, du-du-ku-ku-dun-dun Poom, poom, you don' know? I tell her man's not hot. . the baby take off your jacket. .i say bae man's not hot
retweet!!!
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by SuperSuave3: 9:28pm
up man utd!! it's been a long time
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Lomprico2: 9:28pm
osazsky:
man u to loose , sure odd 4.7.:;;;;;;2-0,I have to keep this space for my colleague

You were saying?

Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Dainikel(m): 9:28pm
Ashley Young just made me proud...already replied with two goals after complaining of been deprived of the goal scored against Brighton. GGMU!!! Gonna be 4-0 tonight
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by creamylicious(f): 9:28pm
I am intoxicated!!
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by sirfee(m): 9:28pm
Emmanuel555:
GOALL!!!
What a free kick by YOUNG
Issa wonder goal

Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by gmaribel(m): 9:28pm
Yawns.......Goodnight

Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by trustibk1(m): 9:28pm
Minn:
lets see how this ends.
osazsky:
man u to loose , sure odd 4.7.:;;;;;;2-0,I have to keep this space for my colleague
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by chiiraq802(m): 9:28pm
All is well grin
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by AmoryBlacq: 9:28pm
Rubbish!!!!!
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Olekumaster(m): 9:29pm
johnriley:
for sure... watford will beat d hell outa em
Say God
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by kstyle2(m): 9:29pm
Lindelof still looks nervous on the ball. Good clearance from him though
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by freebuddy: 9:29pm
As Lukaku no gree score na Young come dey do the thing.
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by PhilAmadeus: 9:29pm
Glory Glory Man united.....am loving this...4-0 or nothing..
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Lomprico2: 9:30pm
AmoryBlacq:
Rubbish!!!!!

Hehehehe!

Ticket don yaa! grin
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Khutie: 9:30pm
Bibidear:

lol,whats wrong
•••Ain't up and doing the way I use to...°°°Less caring and all that; Na hustling cause am o... Wanna annihilate any form of empty wallet in my life... cheesy
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by NLbully(m): 9:30pm
4 goals trashing today what is Watford grin
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Itoro350(m): 9:30pm
How many minutes?
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by PhilAmadeus: 9:31pm
kstyle2:
Young has earned himself a new dear at united.
And a world cup ticket for England...
Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Smellymouth: 9:31pm
Ashley Young is on a beast mode.

Nawa oo.

