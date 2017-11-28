Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live (4072 Views)

Young again. Something is wrong

Young scores again



WAT 0-2 MUN

Best goal of the month

2-0





Sweet free kick 2 Likes







Dancing ......... Dancing .........

Amazing free kick from young

GOALL!!!

What a free kick by YOUNG





Mou oya oooo ... pls push young forward and pull out lukaku Biko. I can't shout

young is on fire

Young has earned himself a new dear at united.

The transformation of Ashley young





Watford 0 Young 2

ShaheedBinAliyu:

Oga how market?

trustibk1:

up man utd!! it's been a long time

osazsky:

man u to loose , sure odd 4.7.:;;;;;;2-0,I have to keep this space for my colleague

You were saying?

Ashley Young just made me proud...already replied with two goals after complaining of been deprived of the goal scored against Brighton. GGMU!!! Gonna be 4-0 tonight

I am intoxicated!!

Emmanuel555:

GOALL!!!

What a free kick by YOUNG Issa wonder goal Issa wonder goal 1 Like

Yawns.......Goodnight 1 Like

Minn:

lets see how this ends.

All is well

Rubbish!!!!!



johnriley:

Say God

Lindelof still looks nervous on the ball. Good clearance from him though

As Lukaku no gree score na Young come dey do the thing.

Glory Glory Man united.....am loving this...4-0 or nothing..

AmoryBlacq:

Bibidear:



4 goals trashing today what is Watford

How many minutes?

kstyle2:

Young has earned himself a new dear at united. And a world cup ticket for England... And a world cup ticket for England...