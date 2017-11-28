₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,266 members, 3,939,457 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 09:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live (4072 Views)
Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 / Manchester City Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live / Watford Vs Manchester United (3 - 1) On 18th September 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by fineyemi(m): 9:23pm
Young again. Something is wrong
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by aieromon(m): 9:25pm
Young scores again
WAT 0-2 MUN
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:25pm
Best goal of the month
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Victornezzar: 9:25pm
2-0
Sweet free kick
2 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Spanner4(m): 9:25pm
Dancing .........
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by kstyle2(m): 9:25pm
Amazing free kick from young
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Emmanuel555(m): 9:26pm
GOALL!!!
What a free kick by YOUNG
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by szen(m): 9:26pm
Young? Again?
Mou oya oooo ... pls push young forward and pull out lukaku Biko. I can't shout
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by neolboy(m): 9:27pm
young is on fire
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by kstyle2(m): 9:27pm
Young has earned himself a new dear at united.
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by sirfee(m): 9:27pm
The transformation of Ashley young
Watford 0 Young 2
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Olekumaster(m): 9:27pm
ShaheedBinAliyu:Oga how market?
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by creamylicious(f): 9:27pm
trustibk1:retweet!!!
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by SuperSuave3: 9:28pm
up man utd!! it's been a long time
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Lomprico2: 9:28pm
osazsky:
You were saying?
2 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Dainikel(m): 9:28pm
Ashley Young just made me proud...already replied with two goals after complaining of been deprived of the goal scored against Brighton. GGMU!!! Gonna be 4-0 tonight
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by creamylicious(f): 9:28pm
I am intoxicated!!
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by sirfee(m): 9:28pm
Emmanuel555:Issa wonder goal
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by gmaribel(m): 9:28pm
Yawns.......Goodnight
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by trustibk1(m): 9:28pm
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by chiiraq802(m): 9:28pm
All is well
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by AmoryBlacq: 9:28pm
Rubbish!!!!!
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Olekumaster(m): 9:29pm
johnriley:Say God
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by kstyle2(m): 9:29pm
Lindelof still looks nervous on the ball. Good clearance from him though
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by freebuddy: 9:29pm
As Lukaku no gree score na Young come dey do the thing.
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by PhilAmadeus: 9:29pm
Glory Glory Man united.....am loving this...4-0 or nothing..
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Lomprico2: 9:30pm
AmoryBlacq:
Hehehehe!
Ticket don yaa!
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Khutie: 9:30pm
Bibidear:•••Ain't up and doing the way I use to...°°°Less caring and all that; Na hustling cause am o... Wanna annihilate any form of empty wallet in my life...
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by NLbully(m): 9:30pm
4 goals trashing today what is Watford
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Itoro350(m): 9:30pm
How many minutes?
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by PhilAmadeus: 9:31pm
kstyle2:And a world cup ticket for England...
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live by Smellymouth: 9:31pm
Ashley Young is on a beast mode.
Nawa oo.
Barcelona Vs Villarreal [3 - 1] On 13th November, 2010 @ 9pm / Messi Has Won Inaugural Uefa Best Player In Europe Award For 2011. Congrat / UCL: Real Madrid Vs Dinamo Zagreb (6 - 2) On 22nd November 2011
Viewing this topic: Remson23, Horlami3370, Pamberry(f), jovialswag(m), Banter1, Theakthedream, kelvinze(m), Gwachi99, neolboy(m), MrTeeo, Ekykool(m), Ibj50(m), efec(m), honey001(m), ba7man(m), agabaI23(m), relevanteism(m), Moris4(m), marttol, eltalentino(m), QueenBeeQBQ, mazimee(m), twaintoy(f), Calebeslove4u(m), SuperSuave3, kinglhanrey(m), internationalman(m), yakamata(m), dammyloye(m), mukina2, ovoP(m), creamylicious(f), obumneke21(m), chiiraq802(m), femijohnsean(m), gentle136(m), jimihendrix(m), awesome4(f), HenryThegreat1(m), Pussymeat(m), ponziponzi(m), Kingkelly44, NOBLEstag(m), femianski, Activeman391(m), ZeusAyo, Nnazzy52(m), stephen109(m), odogwunaija(m), Myketuale(m), idulius(m), mrfabuloz(m), almeida3, jaysnow(m), Fordzzy(m), rman, Iamdmentor1(m), Amsonme(m), DEIFIED(m), trustibk1(m), sweetyme001(f), Aieboocaar(m), Olekumaster(m), Ushiefrank(m), chukwuebuka58, Khutie, Craigbrown4076, Haywhey, Spchimuanya(m), NLbully(m), TOLKEN, daramolanas1(m), foladj(m), flakkybaby, dbynonetwork, Peppergroove, aklaw1000, Ivanlxi(m), mangala14(m), omeiza49ja, patoski39(m), temple2grace, gmaribel(m), Erystro(m), tundex442(m), Jaymaxxy(m), vivochinaexport, Lomprico2, Marcus2(m), Hidentity(m), freebuddy, tolu4you, MrMystrO(m), Authenticity(m), PhilAmadeus, Itoro350(m), kpeteman(m), SShadow(m), fineyemi(m), Smellymouth, Mrrespect(m), Cuteamigo1(m), policy12, Basildvalour(m), roblance, puma90, Organizer111222(m), teebankz10(m), BlueMags(m), muzzyboss(m), Peera(m), Dainikel(m), khalids, szen(m), Dam5reey(m), Phi001(m), bequeue, xynerise(m), wizzyrich(m), nifemi2011, annie74(f), joshuajunior(m), blackmantis, jobaltol, Emmanuel555(m), sirfee(m), wealthgro(m), donstan18(m), jaksmillioniar, aieromon(m), mojounited(m), kstyle2(m), dcommissioner and 178 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6