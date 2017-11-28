₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by mickapolo: 3:41pm
Watford have won successive matches and kept clean sheets in that run. They have already taken points off Arsenal and Liverpool this season, while they also came close to beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Given Manchester United's recent struggles at Vicarage Road, Marco Silva's side should be confident of another upset.
Manchester United limped to a 1-0 win over newly promoted Brighton on Saturday and now face a potential banana-skin trip to Watford ahead of a huge clash with Arsenal a few days later.
Jose Mourinho's side lost 3-1 in this corresponding fixture last season and will need to perform much better than they did on......READ MORE
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by skullzflex(m): 6:25pm
Come on United
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by UEDIBO: 6:26pm
Man u str8
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by IamBoobs: 6:27pm
Lol.
Watford Vs Manchester United
Tip: 1/2
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by stevengerrard: 6:28pm
0-0 ft.. Quote me after the game
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by dumebi7252(f): 6:28pm
I'm expecting watford to get a point from this fixture
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by ayourbamie: 6:29pm
Common united, we need that tiri point to have a shot at that title.
Its not gonna be easy though.
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by KayDEAN(m): 6:29pm
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by charles2044: 6:29pm
Our win...... our Victory..... United we Stand
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by blues343(m): 6:30pm
Watford 2 vs Man U 1
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by guru90: 6:35pm
charles2044:
supported!
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by Lebee4(m): 6:39pm
blues343:
Provided it produces ov2 goals.
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by Abeyjide: 6:49pm
Man u don suffer today
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by szen(m): 6:49pm
No put Man Utd for ticket o
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by Victornezzar: 6:50pm
It's gonna be a tight game
Am rooting my boys for a 2-0 win over Watford
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by LesbianBoy(m): 6:52pm
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by AmoryBlacq: 6:53pm
this average club claiming big is playing again today!
Well the Portuguese Tony Pulis will parked his much loved bus assuredly, so average club fans, be at peace the game will be an unentertaining draw!
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by kayus4live: 7:02pm
I don't see man united winning this game
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by jorhney(m): 7:06pm
today utd drops 3pts
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by NLbully(m): 7:06pm
tips
U4.5
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by Salazar22(m): 7:07pm
If mourinho likes himself he shouldn't bother starting lukaku, man hasn't been popping in the goals like he used to at the start of the season,rashford over lukaku any day any time
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by NLbully(m): 7:08pm
AmoryBlacq:what is this one saying for Christ sake Tony Pulis na wa Watford manager?? Is it a most to hate
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by Princefrankie1(m): 7:12pm
NLbully:
LOL. He meant Mourinho is just a Toni Pulis with better players and a larger budget.
Which is quite true. LOL
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by AmoryBlacq: 7:13pm
NLbully:
"Portuguese Tony Pulis" if you go school you suppose know I met JM. besides Watford don't park bus that
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by ShaheedBinAliyu(m): 7:18pm
Man.u must lose and they will ..just like kloin defeated arsenal
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 7:20pm
I need a thumping victory from you boys.
And most importantly, u guys need to get your scoring touches back on.
I know Watford players are very stubborn and good also but we are united fam! We are more than ready!! GGMU!!!
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by rebirthforgoody(f): 7:20pm
It will be a slim win for united
GGMU
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by rebirthforgoody(f): 7:23pm
ShaheedBinAliyu:
I know you are a Chelsea fan...those guys dealt with you people at Stamford Bridge...
Never gonna be so with united. Though it won't be easy...
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by rebirthforgoody(f): 7:24pm
13ShadesOfMay:
God bless you bro
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by Olekumaster(m): 7:30pm
AmoryBlacq:e dey pain you?
GGMU
|Re: Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm by szen(m): 7:31pm
13ShadesOfMay:
Brov, my best advice to you is to not watch this game. If you must, pls try and eat first. All you have to do is to look at utd's game pattern in the last 3 games to know how this match will go. Only way Utd will win this is if oga mou CHANGES his tactics, and we all know that ain't gonna happen
