Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Watford Vs Manchester United Today At 9pm (1439 Views)

Watford Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 / Watford vs Liverpool (3 - 3) On 12th August 2017 / Watford Vs Manchester United (3 - 1) On 18th September 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Watford have won successive matches and kept clean sheets in that run. They have already taken points off Arsenal and Liverpool this season, while they also came close to beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Given Manchester United's recent struggles at Vicarage Road, Marco Silva's side should be confident of another upset.



Manchester United limped to a 1-0 win over newly promoted Brighton on Saturday and now face a potential banana-skin trip to Watford ahead of a huge clash with Arsenal a few days later.



Jose Mourinho's side lost 3-1 in this corresponding fixture last season and will need to perform much better than they did on......READ MORE 1 Like

Come on United 1 Like

Man u str8

Lol.



Watford Vs Manchester United

Tip: 1/2

0-0 ft.. Quote me after the game

I'm expecting watford to get a point from this fixture 1 Like

Common united, we need that tiri point to have a shot at that title.

Its not gonna be easy though. 2 Likes

Our win...... our Victory..... United we Stand 1 Like

Watford 2 vs Man U 1

charles2044:

Our win...... our Victory..... United we Stand



supported! supported! 1 Like

blues343:

Watford 2 vs Man U 1

Provided it produces ov2 goals. Provided it produces ov2 goals.

Man u don suffer today 1 Like

No put Man Utd for ticket o

It's gonna be a tight game



Am rooting my boys for a 2-0 win over Watford

this average club claiming big is playing again today!



Well the Portuguese Tony Pulis will parked his much loved bus assuredly, so average club fans, be at peace the game will be an unentertaining draw!



1 Like

I don't see man united winning this game

today utd drops 3pts

tips



U4.5 1 Like

If mourinho likes himself he shouldn't bother starting lukaku, man hasn't been popping in the goals like he used to at the start of the season,rashford over lukaku any day any time

AmoryBlacq:

this average club claiming big is playing again today!



Well the Portuguese Tony Pulis will parked his much loved bus assuredly, so average club fans, be at peace the game will be an unentertaining draw!



what is this one saying for Christ sake Tony Pulis na wa Watford manager?? Is it a most to hate what is this one saying for Christ sake Tony Pulis na wa Watford manager?? Is it a most to hate

NLbully:

what is this one saying for Christ sake Tony Pulis na wa Watford manager??

LOL. He meant Mourinho is just a Toni Pulis with better players and a larger budget.



Which is quite true. LOL LOL. He meant Mourinho is just a Toni Pulis with better players and a larger budget.Which is quite true. LOL 1 Like

NLbully:

what is this one saying for Christ sake Tony Pulis na wa Watford manager??



"Portuguese Tony Pulis" if you go school you suppose know I met JM. besides Watford don't park bus that United average club job! second cue!





Man.u must lose and they will ..just like kloin defeated arsenal

I need a thumping victory from you boys.



And most importantly, u guys need to get your scoring touches back on.



I know Watford players are very stubborn and good also but we are united fam! We are more than ready!! GGMU!!!





GGMU It will be a slim win for unitedGGMU

ShaheedBinAliyu:

Man.u must lose and they will ..just like kloin defeated arsenal



I know you are a Chelsea fan...those guys dealt with you people at Stamford Bridge...



Never gonna be so with united. Though it won't be easy... I know you are a Chelsea fan...those guys dealt with you people at Stamford Bridge...Never gonna be so with united. Though it won't be easy...

13ShadesOfMay:

I need a thumping victory from you boys.



And most importantly, u guys need to get your scoring touches back on.



I know Watford players are very stubborn and good also but we are united fam! We are more than ready!! GGMU!!!







God bless you bro God bless you bro

AmoryBlacq:

this average club claiming big is playing again today!



Well the Portuguese Tony Pulis will parked his much loved bus assuredly, so average club fans, be at peace the game will be an unentertaining draw!



e dey pain you?

GGMU e dey pain you?GGMU