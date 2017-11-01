₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017
Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by okaynigeria: 4:12pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has left Nigeria through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, on his way to Cote d’Ivoire to participate in the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit.
The President will participate in working sessions on the Summit theme: “Investing in the Youth for a Sustainable Development,” and on the margins of the Summit, meet with a number of African Heads of State and their European Union counterparts.
Femi Adesina, the Special Assistant to Buhari on Media and Publicity in a release on Monday, said President Buhari will use the occasion of the Summit to reiterate Nigeria’s readiness to work with African and European countries to address the challenges affecting both continents, such as peace and security.
More Photos Here: https://www.okay.ng/photos-president-buhari-departs-abuja-for-abidjan-to-attend-5th-eu-au-summit/
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by okaynigeria: 4:18pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by Yeligray(m): 4:31pm
He'll be travelling up and down with nothing to show for it
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by Mediapace: 4:35pm
Safe journey baba
Some people nightmare
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by sarrki(m): 4:38pm
Two Bosom Friends. PMB is reading TINUBU's Paper and Tinubu is in BUHARI'S plane!
Wailers over to you
Cc lalasticlala
Cc myndd44
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by sarrki(m): 4:39pm
Op please change the topic
Buhari and Tinubu
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by sarrki(m): 4:40pm
TANTUMERGO007:
The person wey do you this thing
May it not be well with that person
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by TANTUMERGO007: 4:41pm
sarrki:Sarrki, what I did now
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by adem30: 4:42pm
sarrki:
Some wailers will soon arrive to cry waste of tax payers money on tinubu. They always wish they are not in good term, not knowing that they are still very close to each other.
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by adem30: 4:45pm
Do anyone notice that Tinubu is now getting fresher? State money is a child play to Federal money.
Ambode even get breathing space as Jagaban no get him time. Baba don relocate to Abuja
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:46pm
OK
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by three: 5:13pm
Hmm...
If acquiring a fiefdom is a sign of success. These two are very successful individuals.
If however, patriotic entrenchment of a legacy of national and personal development, good healthcare, shelter, uninterrupted power, a unified and secure nation and a paradigm shift in the State craft of the world's most populous black nation are the signs of success then these two are abysmal failures.
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by Sijo01(f): 5:13pm
Brown
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by EVILFOREST: 5:13pm
Onye'ije.....
Onye'ije.....
Expatriate PRESIDENT....
2weeks in / 2 weeks out......
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by mmb: 5:13pm
Nnamdi KANU right now...
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by blackbeau1(f): 5:13pm
Buhari should not be allowed to travel out of this country tho. Because every journey he makes has the potential of extending to a ' doctors check up'
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by divicode: 5:14pm
Another bad day for flat.inos . The people from the yEast will not like seeing this
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by BruncleZuma: 5:14pm
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by Lescalier: 5:15pm
Atiku will be crying
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by yeyerolling: 5:15pm
this plane no fit crash ni
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by NigerDeltan(m): 5:15pm
Look at that drug pusher
Tinubu your days are numbered
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by naptu2: 5:15pm
Video: President Buhari departs the Aso Rock Villa by helicopter on his way to the airport enroute Abidjan.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCARNKFjELQ
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by seguno2: 5:15pm
adem30:
Is Buhari no longer fighting corruption?
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by lilfreezy: 5:15pm
SW can sell Nigeria only for their short term goals. They will see apple and insist on calling it an oranges.
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by asawanathegreat(m): 5:16pm
Till them come back. Naija still remain the same.
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by itzprezy: 5:16pm
sai baba with his world tour be like 5 and 6....
Re: Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan by PointZerom: 5:17pm
The last time these two fraudsters met, Tinubu's son paid for it.... hope this their second meeting won't be paid by Oluremi.
