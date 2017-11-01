Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan (6818 Views)

Buhari To Attend EU-AU Summit In Abidjan / President Buhari Departs Daura For Abuja After Sallah Celebration. Photos / Buhari Departs Abuja For Daura, Katsina State (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The President will participate in working sessions on the Summit theme: “Investing in the Youth for a Sustainable Development,” and on the margins of the Summit, meet with a number of African Heads of State and their European Union counterparts.



Femi Adesina, the Special Assistant to Buhari on Media and Publicity in a release on Monday, said President Buhari will use the occasion of the Summit to reiterate Nigeria’s readiness to work with African and European countries to address the challenges affecting both continents, such as peace and security.



More Photos Here:















President Muhammadu Buhari has left Nigeria through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, on his way to Cote d’Ivoire to participate in the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit.The President will participate in working sessions on the Summit theme: “Investing in the Youth for a Sustainable Development,” and on the margins of the Summit, meet with a number of African Heads of State and their European Union counterparts.Femi Adesina, the Special Assistant to Buhari on Media and Publicity in a release on Monday, said President Buhari will use the occasion of the Summit to reiterate Nigeria’s readiness to work with African and European countries to address the challenges affecting both continents, such as peace and security.More Photos Here: https://www.okay.ng/photos-president-buhari-departs-abuja-for-abidjan-to-attend-5th-eu-au-summit/ 6 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

He'll be travelling up and down with nothing to show for it 11 Likes

Safe journey baba



Some people nightmare 17 Likes 2 Shares

Two Bosom Friends. PMB is reading TINUBU's Paper and Tinubu is in BUHARI'S plane!



Wailers over to you



Cc lalasticlala



Cc myndd44 19 Likes 4 Shares

Op please change the topic



Buhari and Tinubu

TANTUMERGO007:



You don't need to understand

The person wey do you this thing



May it not be well with that person The person wey do you this thingMay it not be well with that person 6 Likes 4 Shares

sarrki:





The person wey do you this thing



May it not be well with that person Sarrki, what I did now Sarrki, what I did now 4 Likes

sarrki:

Op please change the topic



Buhari and Tinubu

Some wailers will soon arrive to cry waste of tax payers money on tinubu. They always wish they are not in good term, not knowing that they are still very close to each other. Some wailers will soon arrive to cry waste of tax payers money on tinubu. They always wish they are not in good term, not knowing that they are still very close to each other. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Do anyone notice that Tinubu is now getting fresher? State money is a child play to Federal money.



Ambode even get breathing space as Jagaban no get him time. Baba don relocate to Abuja 8 Likes 1 Share

OK

Hmm...



If acquiring a fiefdom is a sign of success. These two are very successful individuals.



If however, patriotic entrenchment of a legacy of national and personal development, good healthcare, shelter, uninterrupted power, a unified and secure nation and a paradigm shift in the State craft of the world's most populous black nation are the signs of success then these two are abysmal failures. 2 Likes

roof teeth republic. Brownteeth republic. 8 Likes

Onye'ije.....



Onye'ije.....



Expatriate PRESIDENT....

2weeks in / 2 weeks out...... 3 Likes 1 Share

Nnamdi KANU right now... 12 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari should not be allowed to travel out of this country tho. Because every journey he makes has the potential of extending to a ' doctors check up' 1 Like

Another bad day for flat.inos . The people from the yEast will not like seeing this 5 Likes 1 Share

Atiku will be crying 1 Like

this plane no fit crash ni 2 Likes

Look at that drug pusher



Tinubu your days are numbered 3 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCARNKFjELQ Video: President Buhari departs the Aso Rock Villa by helicopter on his way to the airport enroute Abidjan.

adem30:

Do anyone notice that Tinubu is now getting fresher? State money is a child play to Federal money.



Ambode even get breathing space as Jagaban no get him time. Baba don relocate to Abuja

Is Buhari no longer fighting corruption? Is Buhari no longer fighting corruption? 4 Likes

SW can sell Nigeria only for their short term goals. They will see apple and insist on calling it an oranges.

Till them come back. Naija still remain the same.

sai baba with his world tour be like 5 and 6.... 2 Likes