'This is the lifeless body of Mr Akpenuchi Chukwu, an APC member who was killed today around 4am at Isiodu Emohua



They have started again'



Devil from within killed the innocent boy, same way Tinubu murdered funso Williams and his own first son 5 Likes

May God have mercy.







Youths who allow themselves to be used as tools in the hands of heartless politicians should be aware that they are on their way to committing (political) suicide.

Wike and shedding of innocent blood! smh! 1 Like

NgeneUkwenu:

Wike and shedding of innocent blood! smh! Sharrap you this old man Sharrap you this old man 4 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

Wike and shedding of innocent blood! smh! how do you know that it is Wike? please, mind your comment. how do you know that it is Wike? please, mind your comment. 3 Likes

Buhari sef 2 Likes

The title should be a man was killed 6 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

Wike and shedding of innocent blood! smh! my friend be quiet, do u have any evidence, dat it is wike dat kill him, stop behaving like a f**l some times. my friend be quiet, do u have any evidence, dat it is wike dat kill him, stop behaving like a f**l some times. 4 Likes





R.I.P to the victim Sarrki upnextR.I.P to the victim 1 Like

And it's not even 2019 yet. Lord have mercy

TANTUMERGO007:

Devil from within killed the innocent boy, same way Tinubu murdered funso Williams and his own first son you're an elderly person naa you're an elderly person naa

seeing wike you will know he's a dangerous meat...

wike wike hmmmmm

Mztarstrechy:

fighting for politician is like digging your grave foolish boyfighting for politician is like digging your grave

Poor/ignorant masses keep killing themselves for selfish politicians who doesn't give a damm about them.

Killing now wey 2019 neva reach, Nawaoooo governor Wike wake up.

TANTUMERGO007:

Devil from within killed the innocent boy, same way Tinubu murdered funso Williams and his own first son

You need a brand new brain. You need a brand new brain.

Nothing's but cultism at work.

This small boy.

Jesus christ

Realkenny:

Sarrki upnext



R.I.P to the victim

I wish you same I wish you same

Rivers APC, claiming dead bodies since 17BC...

NgeneUkwenu:

Wike and shedding of innocent blood! smh! what is this one saying. what is this one saying. 1 Like 1 Share

They hv started with this senseless killings

Hmmm

vanity. RIP

I Don't think it has anything to do with politics. Should be cult related 1 Like

Brutality.

blackbeau1:

And it's not even 2019 yet. Lord have mercy

If am a human and I see human being killed like these than I have pity for the animals.... Sometimes we need to forget we human and think wats in the mind of animals when we about to kill them

EBAZ:

I Don't think it has anything to do with politics. Should be cult related

4am ... questionable. 4am... questionable. 1 Like