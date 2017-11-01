₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 4:35pm
According to Chris who shared the story,Mr Akpenuchi Chukwu,an APC member was killed today in Isiodu Emohua.Below is what he wrote....
'This is the lifeless body of Mr Akpenuchi Chukwu, an APC member who was killed today around 4am at Isiodu Emohua
They have started again'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/apc-member-shot-dead-in-isiodu.html?m=1
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by TANTUMERGO007: 4:37pm
Devil from within killed the innocent boy, same way Tinubu murdered funso Williams and his own first son
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by PEPPERified: 4:44pm
May God have mercy.
Youths who allow themselves to be used as tools in the hands of heartless politicians should be aware that they are on their way to committing (political) suicide.
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:50pm
Wike and shedding of innocent blood! smh!
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by TANTUMERGO007: 4:51pm
NgeneUkwenu:Sharrap you this old man
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by clevvermind(m): 5:05pm
NgeneUkwenu:how do you know that it is Wike? please, mind your comment.
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Keneking: 5:06pm
Buhari sef
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:07pm
The title should be a man was killed
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Jesse01(m): 5:12pm
NgeneUkwenu:my friend be quiet, do u have any evidence, dat it is wike dat kill him, stop behaving like a f**l some times.
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Realkenny: 5:15pm
Sarrki upnext
R.I.P to the victim
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 5:15pm
And it's not even 2019 yet. Lord have mercy
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Lamzee(m): 5:16pm
TANTUMERGO007:you're an elderly person naa
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 5:16pm
seeing wike you will know he's a dangerous meat...
wike wike hmmmmm
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by theapeman: 5:16pm
Mztarstrechy:foolish boy
fighting for politician is like digging your grave
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Sijo01(f): 5:17pm
Poor/ignorant masses keep killing themselves for selfish politicians who doesn't give a damm about them.
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:17pm
Killing now wey 2019 neva reach, Nawaoooo governor Wike wake up.
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by omooba969: 5:18pm
TANTUMERGO007:
You need a brand new brain.
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by nsesam(m): 5:19pm
Nothing's but cultism at work.
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Lawalemi(m): 5:19pm
This small boy.
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by wunmi590(m): 5:20pm
Jesus christ
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:20pm
Realkenny:
I wish you same
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by ugosly(m): 5:21pm
Rivers APC, claiming dead bodies since 17BC...
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by yungmoney447(m): 5:21pm
NgeneUkwenu:what is this one saying.
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 5:21pm
They hv started with this senseless killings
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by chyy5(m): 5:21pm
Hmmm
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by jericco1(m): 5:21pm
vanity. RIP
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by EBAZ(m): 5:21pm
I Don't think it has anything to do with politics. Should be cult related
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by mckazzy(m): 5:21pm
Brutality.
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by omooba969: 5:22pm
blackbeau1:
Hello gorgeous, your beauty is breathtaking! May I slide into your DM biko?
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Aniedi30(m): 5:22pm
If am a human and I see human being killed like these than I have pity for the animals.... Sometimes we need to forget we human and think wats in the mind of animals when we about to kill them
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by omooba969: 5:23pm
EBAZ:
4am ... questionable.
|Re: APC Member Killed In Emohua, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by imanmeh: 5:25pm
naija way
