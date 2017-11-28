Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council (6802 Views)

"Doctor" Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK, Says General Medical Council



Senate President Mr. Bukola Saraki, who is touted as a trained medical doctor, is not licensed to practice medicine in the United Kingdom, according to the country’s General Medical Council (GMC). Saraki once claimed he practiced medicine at Rush Green Hospital, London, after qualifying as a medical doctor from the University of London in 1988 but that claimed could not be verified as the hospital closed shop in 1995. He had previously schooled in Nigeria.



The GMC, in an email message, signed by Sarah Orr, its Media Relations Officer, was responding to SaharaReporters’ enquiry about Mr. Saraki’s status as a medical doctor.



According to the GMC, all licensed doctors working in the United Kingdom have to undergo a revalidation process to ensure that their skills are up to date and they are fit to practice. Majority of doctors, said the GMC, revalidate every five years, a condition that disqualifies Mr. Saraki from practicing in the United Kingdom, as he has no licence.



The Senate President has, as its GMC registration number, 3196713. His name on the register is Olubukola Adebisi Olabowale (wrongly spelled as 'Alabuwale') Saraki. He was provisionally registered on January 7, 1988, and became fully registered exactly a year later. He is neither on the specialist register nor the General Practitioners’ register and therefore not eligible for validation. His registration/licensing history, according to the GMC, shows that he was registered on November 16, 2009, without a licence.



Saraki arrived Nigeria in the early 1990s to engage in NYSC and served in his father's now-defunct bank Societe General Bank of Nigeria, in 1992, the Nigeria police arrested and charged him for stealing N500,000 from customers. According to Saraki's entry on INEC former, he served at SGBN from 1990-2000. Saraki and other executives of the bank looted SGBN leading the bank to collapse completely.

http://saharareporters.com/2017/11/28/doctor-saraki-not-licensed-practice-medicine-uk-says-general-medical-council



Do you need to be a qualified medical doctor to be a Senate President?



Omoyele Ssowore is being too petty with this Saraki matter 25 Likes

Nigeria system doesnt require qualification before becoming politician all that you need is to be very mean, greedy and selfish 11 Likes 1 Share

I totally agree

Sir please understand the story



He's not certified to practice in UK



So where did he practice ?

Una don start again

? Who cares

story for the week....just to divert attention of the Libya Slavery matter

The progressives care



The progressives care

We know enemies of the states are destroyer

Leave Saraki alone. He has held the only institution in Nigeria today that have a seblance if direction.

While Buhari is not qualified to to be class captain in primary four but we still elected him president 3 Likes

Saraki is not qualified to be anything good but he always get it by hook and crook.





Otuocha!!!



who wan give am

what are we to do with this news

If not Nigeria is a fuckeddd up country, Saraki should not practice law making too 2 Likes

Sowore seems obsessed with Saraki, what has practice registration got to do with BS role as Senate President or has Bukola applied to practice in the UK 5 Likes

Thief



I sha know our senators can steal wella..





President is a disaster.

Overseers are all money grabbing.

Senate President a fraud.







. Just don't let them mark you. Your own don cast be that. Before I opened the thread, I knew it would be a Saharareporters' report. Those guys ehnn.... Just don't let them mark you. Your own don cast be that.

He has been a thief since the early 90's He has been a thief since the early 90's

Dishonourable law-robber. Dishonourable law-robber.

A bit of confusion here. License to practice has nothing to do with the SGBN court matter posted above. 3 Likes



This one went to ghost med school and managed to commit fraud in SGB in his spare time. In reality, there are few of our elected officials that are qualified for ANYTHING, which is why they loot and plunder at any given opportunity.This one went to ghost med school and managed to commit fraud in SGB in his spare time. 1 Like

No news here. It's his choice whether to re-validate his licence or not. 5 Likes

Certified?

Are you literate? There is no where it says not certified.

To practice in the UK you need to pay for a licence every year. If you don't pay you are not licensed

Certified?

Are you literate? There is no where it says not certified.

To practice in the UK you need to pay for a licence every year. If you don't pay you are not licensed

You also need to do up to 50hours CPD every year in other to revalidate your licence every 5 years. If you got your degree in the UK but live somewhere else or for any other reason do not update your licence it will lapse. I am sure this applies to most professionals.

Did he say he wants to practice?

Does he even need to practice anything again?