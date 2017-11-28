₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,205 members, 3,939,293 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 07:37 PM

Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council (6802 Views)

Osinbajo Not Qualified To Probe SGF —NLC / Benue Massacre: Ortom Lazy, Not Qualified To Be Governor - Nyesom Wike / Fayose' Properties In Abuja & Victoria Island Discovered By EFCC - Sahara Report (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by Ezenwammadu(m): 5:23pm
"Doctor" Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK, Says General Medical Council

Senate President Mr. Bukola Saraki, who is touted as a trained medical doctor, is not licensed to practice medicine in the United Kingdom, according to the country’s General Medical Council (GMC). Saraki once claimed he practiced medicine at Rush Green Hospital, London, after qualifying as a medical doctor from the University of London in 1988 but that claimed could not be verified as the hospital closed shop in 1995. He had previously schooled in Nigeria.

The GMC, in an email message, signed by Sarah Orr, its Media Relations Officer, was responding to SaharaReporters’ enquiry about Mr. Saraki’s status as a medical doctor.

According to the GMC, all licensed doctors working in the United Kingdom have to undergo a revalidation process to ensure that their skills are up to date and they are fit to practice. Majority of doctors, said the GMC, revalidate every five years, a condition that disqualifies Mr. Saraki from practicing in the United Kingdom, as he has no licence.

The Senate President has, as its GMC registration number, 3196713. His name on the register is Olubukola Adebisi Olabowale (wrongly spelled as 'Alabuwale') Saraki. He was provisionally registered on January 7, 1988, and became fully registered exactly a year later. He is neither on the specialist register nor the General Practitioners’ register and therefore not eligible for validation. His registration/licensing history, according to the GMC, shows that he was registered on November 16, 2009, without a licence.

Saraki arrived Nigeria in the early 1990s to engage in NYSC and served in his father's now-defunct bank Societe General Bank of Nigeria, in 1992, the Nigeria police arrested and charged him for stealing N500,000 from customers. According to Saraki's entry on INEC former, he served at SGBN from 1990-2000. Saraki and other executives of the bank looted SGBN leading the bank to collapse completely.

http://saharareporters.com/2017/11/28/doctor-saraki-not-licensed-practice-medicine-uk-says-general-medical-council

1 Like

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by krendo: 5:28pm
Do you need to be a qualified medical doctor to be a Senate President?

Omoyele Ssowore is being too petty with this Saraki matter

25 Likes

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by Ttalk: 5:29pm
Nigeria system doesnt require qualification before becoming politician all that you need is to be very mean, greedy and selfish

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by sarrki(m): 5:30pm
I totally agree
Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by sarrki(m): 5:31pm
krendo:
Do you need to be a qualified medical doctor to be a Senate President?

Omoyele Ssowore is being too petty with this Saraki matter

Sir please understand the story

He's not certified to practice in UK

So where did he practice ?

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by okosodo: 5:49pm
Una don start again
Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 5:51pm
Who cares?
Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by morbeta(m): 5:56pm
story for the week....just to divert attention of the Libya Slavery matter
Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by sarrki(m): 5:59pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
Who cares?

The progressives care

We know enemies of the states are destroyer

6 Likes

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by MIPNIG: 6:07pm
Leave Saraki alone. He has held the only institution in Nigeria today that have a seblance if direction.
Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by SalamRushdie: 6:10pm
While Buhari is not qualified to to be class captain in primary four but we still elected him president

3 Likes

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by solace2013: 6:39pm
Saraki is not qualified to be anything good but he always get it by hook and crook.

1 Like

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by BruncleZuma: 6:55pm
grin grin grin grin

Otuocha!!!

2 Likes

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by ladeb: 6:55pm
who wan give am

1 Like

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by dayleke(m): 6:56pm
Otito koro

1 Like

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by bonechamberlain(m): 6:57pm
what are we to do with this news
Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by iLickAnalFungus(m): 6:57pm
If not Nigeria is a fuckeddd up country, Saraki should not practice law making too

2 Likes

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by Lifestone(m): 6:57pm
Sowore seems obsessed with Saraki, what has practice registration got to do with BS role as Senate President or has Bukola applied to practice in the UK

5 Likes

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by phlame(m): 6:58pm
Thief
Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by psalmhorah(m): 6:58pm
I sha know our senators can steal wella..
grin
Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by chuose2: 6:58pm
No wonder Nija dey suffer.

President is a disaster.
Overseers are all money grabbing.
Senate President a fraud.



SEE PASTOR E.A ADEBOYE'S ROLLS ROYCE PHANTOM
[/size]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYGy5pQjnqE

[size] SEE HOW ADEBOYE MANIPULATES PEOPLE FOR MONEY
[/size]


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY
SEE PASTOR E.A ADEBOYE'S PRIVATE JET

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_7RflrL2nk
Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by DoTheNeedful: 6:59pm
Before I opened the thread, I knew it would be a Saharareporters' report. Those guys ehnn... grin grin. Just don't let them mark you. Your own don cast be that. grin grin
Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by phlame(m): 6:59pm
sarrki:


Sir please understand the story

He's not certified to practice in UK

So where did he practice ?

He has been a thief since the early 90's
Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by Nigeriadondie: 6:59pm
undecided Dishonourable law-robber.
Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by delpee(f): 6:59pm
A bit of confusion here. License to practice has nothing to do with the SGBN court matter posted above.

3 Likes

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by darqly(m): 6:59pm
In reality, there are few of our elected officials that are qualified for ANYTHING, which is why they loot and plunder at any given opportunity.
This one went to ghost med school and managed to commit fraud in SGB in his spare time. angry angry

1 Like

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by trentslawson(m): 7:00pm
.....
Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by dustydee: 7:00pm
No news here. It's his choice whether to re-validate his licence or not.

5 Likes

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by aribisala0(m): 7:00pm
sarrki:


Sir please understand the story

He's not certified to practice in UK

So where did he practice ?

Certified?
Are you literate? There is no where it says not certified.
To practice in the UK you need to pay for a licence every year. If you don't pay you are not licensed
You also need to do up to 50hours CPD every year in other to revalidate your licence every 5 years. If you got your degree in the UK but live somewhere else or for any other reason do not update your licence it will lapse. I am sure this applies to most professionals.

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by wellmax(m): 7:00pm
Did he say he wants to practice?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by tdbankplc: 7:01pm
Does he even need to practice anything again?

1 Like

Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by adbayo79ba(m): 7:01pm
Sahara Reporters must de the matter.. .

I hope tis not just a propaganda

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Top Mtn Airtel Glo Etisalat Cheats For This December 2014 / GMB Visits Chibok Details Soon / Updates From Dino Melaye Kogi West Senatorial Election

Viewing this topic: Masta2, 4gunners(m), hajlat2(m), CNNN, rekeson, alan056, jutaji, PresidentT(m), highchiefpee(m), rilwan09, kennyosein(m), idu1(m), twin7(m), effty(m), Exempted, owen4u(m), Chikpat(m), bensowe(m), omeizabdul, urchpath(m), Sanchez01, alhacq(m), abba1992, LarryMoss, yourangel, richeazy(m), adeayaade, Raintaker(m), Biodun1234, Tjshizzle, funnix, royallord1(m), slimmaintenance(m), dozieinyama(m), kulrunsman79(m), Jake101(f), bellville, ivolt, KANTE, Ryabcool(m), fimbar25(m), eonecast, iammaKING(m), awuf2008, Jalapa01(m), Eldorado14, jinwas(m), Respect01(m), NJPot(m), Deflorence, Obidavies, emmerks(m), BluMalam(m), Rhyzer, Student125(m), adedokunn19, deucelaw, Bolustical, saqo(m), Sultannayef, wunmite90, Ournaija, Olaitan88, Orpe7(m), chuddykay(m), chemvic, Raphchuks, kevspens, intruxive(m), Glutamate087, secretsuccess, LordMarquis(m), k2wise, AYOUNG(m), Datapoboi(m), dumodust(m), Cation(m), fabulousfortune(m), Txsharp(m), janellemonae, sincerlyyo(m), oluplanet(m), Isokowadoo, kolajoo(m), thecavemanesq(m), madgoat(m), johnbosco97(m), oluGodson, Organs(m), felixomor, fayded(m), perth, sinceraconcept(m), obanla01, teondi(m), Olivaturp2(m), Greatomotoy, iheyinwa, sonnie10, kebliss(m), inspiratio, TRADEMARK(m), dratine, funsowilliams(m), 7Alexander(m), sammieguze(m), owanguy(m), Saad64, princesapphire(m), eprynce(m), jdtrends(m), Yomidee(m), samstradam, Handsome777(m), jiasemota, phoniex888(m) and 163 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.