₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,205 members, 3,939,293 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 07:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council (6802 Views)
Osinbajo Not Qualified To Probe SGF —NLC / Benue Massacre: Ortom Lazy, Not Qualified To Be Governor - Nyesom Wike / Fayose' Properties In Abuja & Victoria Island Discovered By EFCC - Sahara Report (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by Ezenwammadu(m): 5:23pm
"Doctor" Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK, Says General Medical Council
http://saharareporters.com/2017/11/28/doctor-saraki-not-licensed-practice-medicine-uk-says-general-medical-council
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by krendo: 5:28pm
Do you need to be a qualified medical doctor to be a Senate President?
Omoyele Ssowore is being too petty with this Saraki matter
25 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by Ttalk: 5:29pm
Nigeria system doesnt require qualification before becoming politician all that you need is to be very mean, greedy and selfish
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by sarrki(m): 5:30pm
I totally agree
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by sarrki(m): 5:31pm
krendo:
Sir please understand the story
He's not certified to practice in UK
So where did he practice ?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by okosodo: 5:49pm
Una don start again
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 5:51pm
Who cares?
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by morbeta(m): 5:56pm
story for the week....just to divert attention of the Libya Slavery matter
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by sarrki(m): 5:59pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
The progressives care
We know enemies of the states are destroyer
6 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by MIPNIG: 6:07pm
Leave Saraki alone. He has held the only institution in Nigeria today that have a seblance if direction.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by SalamRushdie: 6:10pm
While Buhari is not qualified to to be class captain in primary four but we still elected him president
3 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by solace2013: 6:39pm
Saraki is not qualified to be anything good but he always get it by hook and crook.
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by BruncleZuma: 6:55pm
Otuocha!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by ladeb: 6:55pm
who wan give am
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by dayleke(m): 6:56pm
Otito koro
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by bonechamberlain(m): 6:57pm
what are we to do with this news
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by iLickAnalFungus(m): 6:57pm
If not Nigeria is a fuckeddd up country, Saraki should not practice law making too
2 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by Lifestone(m): 6:57pm
Sowore seems obsessed with Saraki, what has practice registration got to do with BS role as Senate President or has Bukola applied to practice in the UK
5 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by phlame(m): 6:58pm
Thief
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by psalmhorah(m): 6:58pm
I sha know our senators can steal wella..
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by chuose2: 6:58pm
No wonder Nija dey suffer.
President is a disaster.
Overseers are all money grabbing.
Senate President a fraud.
SEE PASTOR E.A ADEBOYE'S ROLLS ROYCE PHANTOM
[/size]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYGy5pQjnqE
[size] SEE HOW ADEBOYE MANIPULATES PEOPLE FOR MONEY
[/size]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY
SEE PASTOR E.A ADEBOYE'S PRIVATE JET
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_7RflrL2nk
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by DoTheNeedful: 6:59pm
Before I opened the thread, I knew it would be a Saharareporters' report. Those guys ehnn... . Just don't let them mark you. Your own don cast be that.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by phlame(m): 6:59pm
sarrki:
He has been a thief since the early 90's
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by Nigeriadondie: 6:59pm
Dishonourable law-robber.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by delpee(f): 6:59pm
A bit of confusion here. License to practice has nothing to do with the SGBN court matter posted above.
3 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by darqly(m): 6:59pm
In reality, there are few of our elected officials that are qualified for ANYTHING, which is why they loot and plunder at any given opportunity.
This one went to ghost med school and managed to commit fraud in SGB in his spare time.
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by trentslawson(m): 7:00pm
.....
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by dustydee: 7:00pm
No news here. It's his choice whether to re-validate his licence or not.
5 Likes
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by aribisala0(m): 7:00pm
sarrki:
Certified?
Are you literate? There is no where it says not certified.
To practice in the UK you need to pay for a licence every year. If you don't pay you are not licensed
You also need to do up to 50hours CPD every year in other to revalidate your licence every 5 years. If you got your degree in the UK but live somewhere else or for any other reason do not update your licence it will lapse. I am sure this applies to most professionals.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by wellmax(m): 7:00pm
Did he say he wants to practice?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by tdbankplc: 7:01pm
Does he even need to practice anything again?
1 Like
|Re: Bukola Saraki Not Licensed To Practice Medicine In UK - General Medical Council by adbayo79ba(m): 7:01pm
Sahara Reporters must de the matter.. .
I hope tis not just a propaganda
1 Like
Top Mtn Airtel Glo Etisalat Cheats For This December 2014 / GMB Visits Chibok Details Soon / Updates From Dino Melaye Kogi West Senatorial Election
Viewing this topic: Masta2, 4gunners(m), hajlat2(m), CNNN, rekeson, alan056, jutaji, PresidentT(m), highchiefpee(m), rilwan09, kennyosein(m), idu1(m), twin7(m), effty(m), Exempted, owen4u(m), Chikpat(m), bensowe(m), omeizabdul, urchpath(m), Sanchez01, alhacq(m), abba1992, LarryMoss, yourangel, richeazy(m), adeayaade, Raintaker(m), Biodun1234, Tjshizzle, funnix, royallord1(m), slimmaintenance(m), dozieinyama(m), kulrunsman79(m), Jake101(f), bellville, ivolt, KANTE, Ryabcool(m), fimbar25(m), eonecast, iammaKING(m), awuf2008, Jalapa01(m), Eldorado14, jinwas(m), Respect01(m), NJPot(m), Deflorence, Obidavies, emmerks(m), BluMalam(m), Rhyzer, Student125(m), adedokunn19, deucelaw, Bolustical, saqo(m), Sultannayef, wunmite90, Ournaija, Olaitan88, Orpe7(m), chuddykay(m), chemvic, Raphchuks, kevspens, intruxive(m), Glutamate087, secretsuccess, LordMarquis(m), k2wise, AYOUNG(m), Datapoboi(m), dumodust(m), Cation(m), fabulousfortune(m), Txsharp(m), janellemonae, sincerlyyo(m), oluplanet(m), Isokowadoo, kolajoo(m), thecavemanesq(m), madgoat(m), johnbosco97(m), oluGodson, Organs(m), felixomor, fayded(m), perth, sinceraconcept(m), obanla01, teondi(m), Olivaturp2(m), Greatomotoy, iheyinwa, sonnie10, kebliss(m), inspiratio, TRADEMARK(m), dratine, funsowilliams(m), 7Alexander(m), sammieguze(m), owanguy(m), Saad64, princesapphire(m), eprynce(m), jdtrends(m), Yomidee(m), samstradam, Handsome777(m), jiasemota, phoniex888(m) and 163 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15