4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by Beabeth(f): 5:37pm On Nov 28
Starting a business takes a lot of courage and the best we can do is support our friends and family that has taken the bold step to be an entrepreneur. While we might not be able to support them with the start-up capital or expertise required to run the business; you can still support them in the following ways.
1. Buy Something
Become their customer or client! Does your friend sell or offer services, patronage them. If she runs an interior design company, see it as an opportunity to re-decorate your house or office. Does she make cakes and pastries, order one for your kids next birthday. Did she open her own spa or salon, go get a massage, a hair do (Yes please!) Whatever your friend is up to, become a customer or client and refer others to do the same.
I am not suggesting you visit your friends business every day or buy every product they offer. Sometimes it may not be appropriate to use the services they provide, you may not be their ideal client or you may not be in need of what your friend’s business is offering. That’s ok! You may be able to refer other people to their business or when the time comes and you do need what they offer, you’ll know exactly where to go.
2. Promote Them
The social media era is amazing. You can support them via social media by liking, sharing, commenting and posting about their goods, services, websites, and blog posts. Every business uses social media to build their platform and gain trust with potential clients. You can help speed up this process simply by interacting with your friend’s business wherever they are.
It is funny how some friends will actually expect you to beg them before they can share your business on their platform. This is so wrong, as a friend you should instead offer your support without begging, convincing or coercion.
3. Volunteer to help
It’s not easy starting or running your own business, even a side business takes up a ton of time and energy. Trust me. If you really want to support your friend in her new venture try asking her how you can help. Sometimes offer your help without asking them. These will go a long way.
4. Send them Encouragement
Encouragements are the most important part of running a business without them, it is so easy to give up. Be their biggest cheer-leader: encourage them with compliments, kind words and motivations. Let them see you as someone they can talk to if things get tough.
It is not easy trying to pay salaries when you are running at a loss, it is easy to go into depression when the business is not growing after so many hard work and sleepless nights. But the right words of encouragement will let them know they are not alone in the struggle.
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by darkenkach(m): 5:42pm On Nov 28
Nigerians will never help you.
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:11am
I buy from my friends in business and promote them to the best of my ability, I keep it real
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by mattyobrian(m): 7:11am
then they'll drop you like hot dodo when they're at d top. B wise when helping some so called friends who'll just use you for their selfish interest
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by kay29000(m): 7:11am
Nice.
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by Samusu(m): 7:11am
OK, noted
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by BruncleZuma: 7:11am
Golden Rule
Stop collecting stuff on credit and turning deaf and dumb when a marketing opportunity presents itself.
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by yeyerolling: 7:12am
In nigeria avoid friends o. Dem no go pay
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by Ugoeze2016: 7:13am
Valid points. Where are my naija friends at? You ve heard it, support us, buy , sell, promote us.
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by Springdale: 7:14am
The friend that wants to surpass you in everything? Will then promote you? Haha
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by GREATESTPIANIST: 7:14am
nice tips
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by nony43(m): 7:15am
I get things cheaper from other people than my friends. I don't always patronize my friends
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by Chukazu: 7:16am
Make we repent!
If we can share their strides the way we share TONTO DIKE on this forum...greater heights !
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by KayDEAN(m): 7:16am
ok
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by bodekom92(m): 7:16am
do not ask for ridiculous discounts...
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by overhypedsteve(m): 7:18am
You can give your friend loans
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by darkenkach(m): 7:18am
Another golden rule: Don't give out discount. Give value instead. Discounts don't get you new customers, and it won't retain the old ones.
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by basmur: 7:19am
Valid point @ op
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by emeka2847: 7:19am
What about paying immediately?
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by Offpoint: 7:23am
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by dust144(m): 7:23am
Time to time I go there and buy 1bo from him, that's also support
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by babayinka77(m): 7:25am
Beabeth:PAY FOR GOODS BOUGHT AND SERVICES RENDERED.
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by Kobicove(m): 7:26am
Number 1- Always make sure you pay for good and services received!
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by IMASTEX: 7:26am
Nice one
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by sandland: 7:27am
Yes. Patronise him/her.
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by MhizzAJ(f): 7:29am
Do not buy on credit
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by Firstcitizen: 7:32am
If you are a Nigerian businessman, friends and family are your worst customers.
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by Steemmaster: 7:32am
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by ibkgab001: 7:34am
They will beef you later
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by dakeskese(m): 7:34am
Cc
|Re: 4 Ways You Can Support Your Friend's Business by danchuzzy(m): 7:35am
Don't be a debtor
How can tou not add that
