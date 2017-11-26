₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by lalasticlala(m): 6:15pm
Source: http://thenationonlineng.net/libya-slave-market-footage/
‘They sell Africans over there’: Libya’s slave trade
http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/11/they-sell-africans-there-libyas-slave-trade-171128142327034.html
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by Tittusstar22(m): 6:17pm
This news is so touchy
1 Like
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by Ezenwammadu(m): 6:19pm
Meanwhile bubu is still silent about this insult even Samuel eto has sent planes to bring back his brothers but your president is still juncketing around like an idiotic fool while his people are being sold
God punish Obama and Hillary Clinton for destroying Libya and killing Gaddafi which is why this modern day slavery
60 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by funnynation(m): 6:21pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by Ezenwammadu(m): 6:27pm
It is a shame that Nigerians are more interested in banky w while others are being enslaved and sold in Libya
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by Pierohandsome: 6:29pm
Africans are the most babaric set of people in the whole univers. Aside From those perpetrating this crime, even the continent whr this evil is exibited is silent about it. Anytime evil happens in Africa ,it is the whites that protest and condemn it in totality while the main continent whr such is happening is at ease and indifferent.
I can still remember Chibok girls kidnap, it is stil the whites that started the protest in UK first, b4 our so-called rIght activists woke up, the same with the Buniyadi massacre.
1000 years to come, Africa wil never reach whr Europe or America is presently. Too wicked set of people, whn u think u have heard and seen it all another invention of wickedness is brought to light.
As for Lybians, they would soon be worse than Syria
42 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by obafemee80(m): 6:30pm
Shame on the so called Libyan Liberators,shame on Libyans and shame on Africa leaders...
15 Likes
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by Ezenwammadu(m): 6:48pm
obafemee80:
Big shame on Obama and Clinton
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by KayDEAN(m): 6:48pm
See how dramatic Africans are?
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by nairavsdollars: 6:48pm
When did Libyans become this barbaric?
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by exlinkleads(f): 6:48pm
na wa oooo
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by Criis(m): 6:49pm
God bless the person that kick-started this
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by bamdelarf(m): 6:49pm
God!!!!! am speechless.....
1 Like
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by grin88(m): 6:49pm
1
5 Likes
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by Time2Smile(m): 6:49pm
I just saw the footages and watched the CNN reports. I didn't know when tears started streaming down my eyes. The evil that men are capable of knows no bounds.
While I know illegal immigration should not be condoned, it still tears me apart to knowing that these young men and women just want a chance to have a better life for themselves and their families. They just want a chance to work and earn decent wages. They could have stayed back in their countries and become armed robbers, ritualist, drug smugglers but choose to pursue a live of honest hardwork. But what do they get un return, THEY ARE SOLD AS SLAVES AND COMMODITY.
I am not naive to suggest all of them are saints but I am sure a vast majority of them are good, responsible people doing it not only for themselves but their families too. Nothing breaks my heart like seeing a man trying to put food on the table for his family but unable to do so.
Another sad aspect is that the fact that their skin colour is black is major factor in what is happening.
PLEASE IF YOU ARE CONTEMPLATING THIS, DON'T DO IT PLEASE. The journey is too perilous, dangerous and not worth it.
Please watch the video of this Nigerian to get a sense of what I am saying.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qK_232xzJ5E
2 Likes
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by melejo(m): 6:50pm
Where is bubu in all these things?
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by PBundles(m): 6:50pm
Here is the biggest irony....................the WEST knew all along............. . If you search on the internet you will see that this was going on all some 3-5 years ago. I saw myself a video documentary on Aljazeer where they were talking about it. A girl from Ethiopia was telling the journalist about the horrors. For the west it was a way of saying DONT COME TO EUROPE, IF YOU DARE THIS WILL HAPPEN.
I hope that most of you know that this trade is going on in refugee camps sponsored by the west, please wake up. Don't fall for the crocodile tears they will start shedding.
Also there is some payback involved. Has everyone forgotten that Ghadaffi was paying missionaries, (chad, niger and even Nigeria) to fight for him against the uprising. Now that the liberators have won, they haven't forgotten.
Its sad that once again our African leaders don't do or say anything as they are all worried about stealing and getting their slaywives to be Gucci Graces,
7 Likes
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by 2sexycom: 6:50pm
Ezenwammadu:that Samuel Eto news is fake.
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by mrMeen(m): 6:50pm
it's only now that people are waking up Africans have this mentality of "if oyinbo no do am then it is not worth doing" it's a shame really.
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by abbaapple: 6:50pm
Gaddafi once saw this things coming
2 Likes
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by piagetskinner(m): 6:50pm
terrible... just terrible
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by enemyofprogress: 6:51pm
Ezenwammadu:abeg no call banky w name again,we don belleful
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by MZEE01: 6:51pm
If Libya should be clamped down and let the United Nations decide the actions that should be taken upon them immediately
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by obafemee80(m): 6:51pm
Ezenwammadu:Yes,they are the Libyan liberators
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by lightwind(m): 6:52pm
Libya, very wicked country. and police force.
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by Unsad(m): 6:52pm
AFRICA IS A DISGRACE.We had to wait for the whites for what is happening right under our nose to voice against it. I'm ashamed
2 Likes
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by zinny377(f): 6:52pm
Slave trade in this century Shocking!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by janellemonae: 6:52pm
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by cremedelacreme: 6:52pm
Hmmm, na wah ooo. When did people become this heartless?
Meanwhile.......
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by DaddyKross: 6:52pm
They killed Gadaffi, na hin cause this modern slavery. At the end of the day, na dem go still dey front to fight against this.
America just be like Jack Bauer, na hin go start wahala, na hin go still wan kill himself to end the wahala.
2 Likes
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by Jesse01(m): 6:52pm
African is really curse how on earth did I find myself on dis God forsaken continent and has our president d fighter of corruption said anything.
|Re: Libya Slave Trade: Market Booms As Footage Sparks Global Fury by deco22(m): 6:52pm
I blame Obama and Hillary for this,if they hadn't removed Gaddafi who held the country together,we wouldn't be even hearing about such sad and barbaric stories...
But sha,arabs themselves have wickedness embedded in them
2 Likes 1 Share
