The All Progressives Congress (APC) Scandinavia Chief and Global Affairs Analyst, Ayoola Lawal has vehemently condemned the sales of African migrants as slaves in the North African nation of Libya by a CNN report.



Lawal made this known in a telephone conversation with The Nation, during which he stressed that the recent confirmation of the rumor calls for an immediate action by the African Union (AU) leaders.



According to the APC Scandinavia Chief, the AU needs to wedge action immediately to rescue all the victims being sold and in their captivity.



Protesters demonstrate against slavery in Libya at Olof Palme in Göteborg Sweden



“The victims must be rehabilitated and taken care of appropriately. Human slavery is simply a crime against humanity, and it should be properly investigated and all the accomplices in the atrocities and criminal trading must be brought to book by all means.







“The shocking footage of human auctions took the continent a century backward, unbelievable! While some Africans are working indefatigably to polish the image of the continent by scrupulously engaging in cutting-edge solutions and initiatives to position the continent as a new frontier for the world, some criminal troglodytes are busy dragging the continent a century backward by even engaging in such cruel slave trade of their African brothers and sisters,” he lamented.



Ayoola further observed that the African leaders must wake up from their slumber and actively spring into action to save the continent.



“I commend President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame for voicing out against such inhumane trading and serving as a beacon light for the continent in this revealed dark moment in the recent history of the Africa continent for the willingness of his administration to provide refuge to the nearly 30,000 economic African migrants being subjected to unwarranted inhuman abuse in Libya.



“I implore the Federal government of Nigeria and other African leaders to treat this situation as an emergency and spring to action to save their people and see that perpetrators are immediately brought to book in the International Criminal Court and collectively come up with a permanent approach to put an end to this renewed scourge on African continent,” he recommended.



Furthermore, thousands of people, on Saturday staged a protest at Olof Palme in Göteborg, Sweden, against the auctioning of human being in Libya.



The protesters displayed placards which read: “End Slavery Now”, “Humans! Not For Sale” and “We Are Not For Sale” among others.



They challenged the leadership of the African Union to swiftly address the situation in Libya, demanding that conscious efforts be put in place to continually check such barbaric practices, ensuring that those found culpable in the Libya slave market face the law at the ICC.

‘They sell Africans over there’: Libya’s slave trade



The world's most vulnerable, fleeing war and poverty back home, are being abused and auctioned off as slaves - a shocking danger facing migrants and refugees in Libya. It has been reported that hundreds of people are being auctioned in modern day slave markets in Libya for as little as $400.



Libya is the main transit hub for refugees and migrants attempting to reach southern Europe by sea. They are coming from countries like Nigeria, Eritrea, Guinea, Ivory Coast,, Gambia, Senegal, Sudan and Somalia.



The power vacuum in Libya after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi has made human trafficking and people smuggling a booming trade.



And the European Union's renewed strategy to stop migrants and refugees travelling across the Mediterranean has led to more people being stuck in the north African country without money or food.



Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports.

http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/11/they-sell-africans-there-libyas-slave-trade-171128142327034.html Source: http://thenationonlineng.net/libya-slave-market-footage/

This news is so touchy 1 Like

Meanwhile bubu is still silent about this insult even Samuel eto has sent planes to bring back his brothers but your president is still juncketing around like an idiotic fool while his people are being sold



God punish Obama and Hillary Clinton for destroying Libya and killing Gaddafi which is why this modern day slavery 60 Likes 5 Shares

It is a shame that Nigerians are more interested in banky w while others are being enslaved and sold in Libya 14 Likes 1 Share

Africans are the most babaric set of people in the whole univers. Aside From those perpetrating this crime, even the continent whr this evil is exibited is silent about it. Anytime evil happens in Africa ,it is the whites that protest and condemn it in totality while the main continent whr such is happening is at ease and indifferent.



I can still remember Chibok girls kidnap, it is stil the whites that started the protest in UK first, b4 our so-called rIght activists woke up, the same with the Buniyadi massacre.



1000 years to come, Africa wil never reach whr Europe or America is presently. Too wicked set of people, whn u think u have heard and seen it all another invention of wickedness is brought to light.



As for Lybians, they would soon be worse than Syria 42 Likes 4 Shares





Shame on the so called Libyan Liberators,shame on Libyans and shame on Africa leaders... Shame on the so called Libyan Liberators,shame on Libyans and shame on Africa leaders... 15 Likes

See how dramatic Africans are?

When did Libyans become this barbaric?

God bless the person that kick-started this 2 Likes 1 Share

While I know illegal immigration should not be condoned, it still tears me apart to knowing that these young men and women just want a chance to have a better life for themselves and their families. They just want a chance to work and earn decent wages. They could have stayed back in their countries and become armed robbers, ritualist, drug smugglers but choose to pursue a live of honest hardwork. But what do they get un return, THEY ARE SOLD AS SLAVES AND COMMODITY.



I am not naive to suggest all of them are saints but I am sure a vast majority of them are good, responsible people doing it not only for themselves but their families too. Nothing breaks my heart like seeing a man trying to put food on the table for his family but unable to do so.



Another sad aspect is that the fact that their skin colour is black is major factor in what is happening.



PLEASE IF YOU ARE CONTEMPLATING THIS, DON'T DO IT PLEASE. The journey is too perilous, dangerous and not worth it.



Please watch the video of this Nigerian to get a sense of what I am saying.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qK_232xzJ5E I just saw the footages and watched the CNN reports. I didn't know when tears started streaming down my eyes. The evil that men are capable of knows no bounds.While I know illegal immigration should not be condoned, it still tears me apart to knowing that these young men and women just want a chance to have a better life for themselves and their families. They just want a chance to work and earn decent wages. They could have stayed back in their countries and become armed robbers, ritualist, drug smugglers but choose to pursue a live of honest hardwork. But what do they get un return, THEY ARE SOLD AS SLAVES AND COMMODITY.I am not naive to suggest all of them are saints but I am sure a vast majority of them are good, responsible people doing it not only for themselves but their families too. Nothing breaks my heart like seeing a man trying to put food on the table for his family but unable to do so.Another sad aspect is that the fact that their skin colour is black is major factor in what is happening.PLEASE IF YOU ARE CONTEMPLATING THIS, DON'T DO IT PLEASE. The journey is too perilous, dangerous and not worth it.Please watch the video of this Nigerian to get a sense of what I am saying. 2 Likes

Where is bubu in all these things?

the WEST knew all along............. . If you search on the internet you will see that this was going on all some 3-5 years ago. I saw myself a video documentary on Aljazeer where they were talking about it. A girl from Ethiopia was telling the journalist about the horrors. For the west it was a way of saying DONT COME TO EUROPE, IF YOU DARE THIS WILL HAPPEN.



I hope that most of you know that this trade is going on in refugee camps sponsored by the west, please wake up. Don't fall for the crocodile tears they will start shedding.



Also there is some payback involved. Has everyone forgotten that Ghadaffi was paying missionaries, (chad, niger and even Nigeria) to fight for him against the uprising. Now that the liberators have won, they haven't forgotten.



Its sad that once again our African leaders don't do or say anything as they are all worried about stealing and getting their slaywives to be Gucci Graces, Here is the biggest irony.................................. If you search on the internet you will see that this was going on all some 3-5 years ago. I saw myself a video documentary on Aljazeer where they were talking about it. A girl from Ethiopia was telling the journalist about the horrors.Also there is some payback involved. Has everyone forgotten that Ghadaffi was paying missionaries, (chad, niger and even Nigeria) to fight for him against the uprising. Now that the liberators have won, they haven't forgotten. 7 Likes

it's only now that people are waking up Africans have this mentality of "if oyinbo no do am then it is not worth doing" it's a shame really.

Gaddafi once saw this things coming 2 Likes

If Libya should be clamped down and let the United Nations decide the actions that should be taken upon them immediately

Libya, very wicked country. and police force.

AFRICA IS A DISGRACE.We had to wait for the whites for what is happening right under our nose to voice against it. I'm ashamed 2 Likes

in this century Shocking!!! Slave tradein this centuryShocking!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm, na wah ooo. When did people become this heartless?



They killed Gadaffi, na hin cause this modern slavery. At the end of the day, na dem go still dey front to fight against this.





America just be like Jack Bauer, na hin go start wahala, na hin go still wan kill himself to end the wahala. 2 Likes

and has our president d fighter of corruption said anything. African is really curse how on earth did I find myself on dis God forsaken continentand has our president d fighter of corruption said anything.