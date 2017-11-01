Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors (9512 Views)

—–Pledge to make workers smile before yuletide



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA—THE 36 governors under the umbrella of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, yesterday denied reports in some media (not Vanguard) that President Muhammadu Buhari has given them matching order to pay workers their salary arrears before Christmas.



There was a discordant tune between the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on whether President Buhari ordered that salary arrears should be paid before Christmas. While Okorocha had said the order from the President was to clear the salaries with the expected payment of 50 percent Paris Club balance, El-Rufai said the Paris Club refund was not enough to clear salary arrears especially for states that were owing as there was no additional money to be given to such states apart from their fair share of the refund. But the NGF in a statement signed by Abulrazque Barkindo, Head, media and public Affairs, said, “No mention of all workers arrears, was ever made, by President Muhammadu Buhari.” The statement quoted the President as saying, “For Nigerians without sources other than their salary, I am concerned that workers should be able to pay rent, school fees, buy drugs and take care of their families.



I am so much concerned that people should have something to eat for Christmas.” It explained that “The governors had appealed to the president to once again authorize the Finance ministry and the other officials to hasten the payment of the remainder of the Paris and London Club loan refunds as they had factored the monies into their 2018 budgets.



“President Muhammadu Buhari’s instruction that the money be paid before Christmas however draws its background from the series of delays in the previous disbursements to the states by the Finance Ministry, which by commission or omission had exacerbated and indeed increased the number of months that workers are owed salaries. “For example, the first bailout that President Buhari approved was not paid until October, four months after the president had given approval for the money to be paid. It was the same practice with the first tranche of the Paris-London Club repayment, which was approved in mid 2016 but took until December 2016 to hit the states’ accounts.



“It is imperative to add that the Paris–London funds were legitimate funds of the states and not loans as several sources had thought. “Barring any such happenstances, however, governors, who are equally very worried about their workers’ plights, are ready to wipe away workers tears by paying their emoluments before Christmas.”



The governors pledged to work assiduously towards ensuring that they make workers happy by paying their emoluments before the commencement of the Yuletide season. They hinged their pledge on the instruction by President Buhari that governors should be paid what was due to their states to ensure that workers spend Christmas with money in their pockets and a smile on their faces. According to the statement, “This presidential directive was issued at a meeting between the governors and the president which held at the Aso Rock Villa, on Monday. …

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/buhari-didnt-direct-us-clear-salary-arrears-christmas-govs/

I said it that we should expect a denial from the governors and here it is ..The Buhari Circus show continues 20 Likes

SalamRushdie:

I said it that we should expect a denial feom the governors and here it is lol so you were also expecting a denial from them? lol so you were also expecting a denial from them? 5 Likes

So you bastArds are waiting to be ordered before you pay up? Lukuluku go kill una 30 Likes 4 Shares

Expecting Owelle Rochas to come and clarify this 1 Like

Amazing clarification....Can not wait for Atiku to come and redeem us from this high-handedness from APC 13 Likes

Keneking:

Amazing clarification....Can not wait for Atiku to come and redeem us from this high-handedness from APC lol!



lalasticlala lol!lalasticlala 1 Like

What have we done to deserve this punishment from our government so if they is Paris and London club loans they wouldn't pay their workers God please help us to destroy this wicked politicians 13 Likes

The only president that travel more than players 7 Likes





I have a dream,

That one day graduates will be employed into Federal parastatals because they are qualified and not because they are Northerners.



I have a dream,

That one day, Buhari will die

And our chains of bondage will be torn asunder.



I have a dream,

That one day, when Buhari is gone

We shall have a breath of fresh air.



While I wait for my dream to come to pass,

Let's handle our reality by ensuring Buhari gets kicked out come 2019. I have a dream,That one day graduates will be employed into Federal parastatals because they are qualified and not because they are Northerners.I have a dream,That one day, Buhari will dieAnd our chains of bondage will be torn asunder.I have a dream,That one day, when Buhari is goneWe shall have a breath of fresh air.While I wait for my dream to come to pass,Let's handle our reality by ensuring Buhari gets kicked out come 2019. 13 Likes 3 Shares





More vacation spent on the yacht by Ajimobi aka constituency authority



My own governor, onirungbon yeuke , na to repay loaan even then it will still be a drop in the ocean



Roaches na to erect amadioha statue remain o

This thing weak me







Make I better my own

Abeg who get navy dssc past questions Awa guvnor ma je mulaMore vacation spent on the yacht by Ajimobi aka constituency authorityMy own governor, onirungbon yeuke , na to repay loaan even then it will still be a drop in the oceanRoaches na to erect amadioha statue remain oThis thing weak meMake I better my ownAbeg who get navy dssc past questions 1 Like

We need a better government and law abiding citizens not all those drivers that made our policemen who they are today... To make this beautiful nation great the citizens has a bigger role to play 2 Likes

The issue of states owing its workers salary has been going on for far too long...since 2015 or even before then. I think we need to just let each state of this country take care of itself, and stop depending on monies from the Federal Government. 1 Like

Hmm

..

May Ogun, Amadioha, Sopona, Olukoso kill any governor who is ready to denies us our right. I can't paid my school fees because of unpaid arrears, salary deductions and other emoluments.



There plans is to keep the money and nurse their 2019 evil agenda. Ogun strike them(politician) who fail to do their right. 1 Like

Na wa o. Our governors are just heartless. They have sold their conscience to Mr d. Chai!!! 1 Like

The President can only advise them to do the needful, but if they feel otherwise, then let's meet in 2019. 1 Like

Wah wre dey suppose to use d money for b4..... Crazy set of pple including ma uncle dat is a politician. 1 Like







Dem dey hoard money for election abi, the thunder wey go fire them dey bunk dey smoke kpoli Sorry where is the NLC President somebody needs to wake the foolDem dey hoard money for election abi, the thunder wey go fire them dey bunk dey smoke kpoli 3 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:

LOL drop it like is hot!!! LOL drop it like is hot!!!

Nonsense!! 1 Like

If he didn't order them, common sense doesn't tell them they should pay workers before then? 3 Likes

Nigeria which way 2 Likes

Jesus

Chai 9ja workers don suffer ah swear where has the reps,senators and other top government officials who do nothing other than to sit for few hours collect their salary without delayment of any kind.











Why won't an ordinary nigerian risk his life to port to Obodo Igbo.



Until we start stoning this thieves nothing'll change

tdbankplc:

So you bastArds are waiting to be ordered before you pay up? Lukuluku go kill una

It's so pathetic, quite unfortunate that these criminals are awaiting presidential directive before they could pay workers their entitlement. It's so pathetic, quite unfortunate that these criminals are awaiting presidential directive before they could pay workers their entitlement. 1 Like

Buhari's corrupt.



Other countries are paying citizens unemployed and employed allowances, but Nigeria politicians and their president are stealing all the taxpayers monies for their selfish ogboni con fraternities and to purchasing vultures eggs to brainwashing their zombies with N2,500 in exchange of votes.



Certain governors will use the fund to settle statues contract and 2019 campaigns, part of the your arrears will be use to buy your votes with just 2,500 and a plate of rice and one piece of meat comes 2019 election to vote for change.