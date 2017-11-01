₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,266 members, 3,939,458 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 09:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors (9512 Views)
Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son / Salary Arrears: Abia Headmistress Demoted For "Embarrassing Ikpeazu’s Wife" / Owie: If My Wife Does What Aisha Buhari Did She'll Return To Her Parents (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by AfricaNigerian: 6:56pm
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/buhari-didnt-direct-us-clear-salary-arrears-christmas-govs/
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by AfricaNigerian: 6:57pm
cc lalasticlala ; mynd44
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by SalamRushdie: 6:59pm
I said it that we should expect a denial from the governors and here it is ..The Buhari Circus show continues
20 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 6:59pm
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by AfricaNigerian: 7:02pm
SalamRushdie:lol so you were also expecting a denial from them?
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by tdbankplc: 7:04pm
So you bastArds are waiting to be ordered before you pay up? Lukuluku go kill una
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by Hisxellency: 7:06pm
Expecting Owelle Rochas to come and clarify this
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by Keneking: 7:08pm
Amazing clarification....Can not wait for Atiku to come and redeem us from this high-handedness from APC
13 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by AfricaNigerian: 7:13pm
Keneking:lol!
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by Vicboi1(m): 7:23pm
What have we done to deserve this punishment from our government so if they is Paris and London club loans they wouldn't pay their workers God please help us to destroy this wicked politicians
13 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by Ericaikince(m): 7:59pm
The only president that travel more than players
7 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by NwaAmaikpe: 8:00pm
I have a dream,
That one day graduates will be employed into Federal parastatals because they are qualified and not because they are Northerners.
I have a dream,
That one day, Buhari will die
And our chains of bondage will be torn asunder.
I have a dream,
That one day, when Buhari is gone
We shall have a breath of fresh air.
While I wait for my dream to come to pass,
Let's handle our reality by ensuring Buhari gets kicked out come 2019.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by buffalowings: 8:01pm
Awa guvnor ma je mula
More vacation spent on the yacht by Ajimobi aka constituency authority
My own governor, onirungbon yeuke , na to repay loaan even then it will still be a drop in the ocean
Roaches na to erect amadioha statue remain o
This thing weak me
Make I better my own
Abeg who get navy dssc past questions
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by Kaywaz(m): 8:01pm
We need a better government and law abiding citizens not all those drivers that made our policemen who they are today... To make this beautiful nation great the citizens has a bigger role to play
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by kay29000(m): 8:01pm
The issue of states owing its workers salary has been going on for far too long...since 2015 or even before then. I think we need to just let each state of this country take care of itself, and stop depending on monies from the Federal Government.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by solutiongiver: 8:01pm
Hmm
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by Oluwaseyi00(m): 8:03pm
..
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by vision2050: 8:03pm
May Ogun, Amadioha, Sopona, Olukoso kill any governor who is ready to denies us our right. I can't paid my school fees because of unpaid arrears, salary deductions and other emoluments.
There plans is to keep the money and nurse their 2019 evil agenda. Ogun strike them(politician) who fail to do their right.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by jamesbridget13(f): 8:04pm
Na wa o. Our governors are just heartless. They have sold their conscience to Mr d. Chai!!!
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by Newbiee: 8:04pm
The President can only advise them to do the needful, but if they feel otherwise, then let's meet in 2019.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by YINKS89(m): 8:04pm
Wah wre dey suppose to use d money for b4..... Crazy set of pple including ma uncle dat is a politician.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by Mufasa27(m): 8:05pm
Sorry where is the NLC President somebody needs to wake the fool
Dem dey hoard money for election abi, the thunder wey go fire them dey bunk dey smoke kpoli
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by Mufasa27(m): 8:06pm
NwaAmaikpe:LOL drop it like is hot!!!
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by bayocanny: 8:06pm
Nonsense!!
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by gurunlocker: 8:06pm
If he didn't order them, common sense doesn't tell them they should pay workers before then?
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by Yinxies(f): 8:07pm
Nigeria which way
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by deebrain(m): 8:07pm
Jesus
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by Akinz0126(m): 8:07pm
Chai 9ja workers don suffer ah swear where has the reps,senators and other top government officials who do nothing other than to sit for few hours collect their salary without delayment of any kind.
Why won't an ordinary nigerian risk his life to port to Obodo Igbo.
Until we start stoning this thieves nothing'll change
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by bekpo(m): 8:07pm
tdbankplc:
It's so pathetic, quite unfortunate that these criminals are awaiting presidential directive before they could pay workers their entitlement.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by Jolar101(m): 8:09pm
Buhari's corrupt.
Other countries are paying citizens unemployed and employed allowances, but Nigeria politicians and their president are stealing all the taxpayers monies for their selfish ogboni con fraternities and to purchasing vultures eggs to brainwashing their zombies with N2,500 in exchange of votes.
Certain governors will use the fund to settle statues contract and 2019 campaigns, part of the your arrears will be use to buy your votes with just 2,500 and a plate of rice and one piece of meat comes 2019 election to vote for change.
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by MobilityExpress: 8:09pm
|Re: President Buhari Did Not Order Us To Clear Salary Arrears - Governors by royalamour(m): 8:10pm
I know these demonic thieves would do contrary to our expectations, especially that sh1t eating yahaya bello.
Bastards.
3 Likes
Would Gej Be Showing Signs of Victory Without The Sw Votes? / Gov.fashola,asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Get N600 Million Bullet Proof Jeeps ! / EFCC Arrests Nelly Mayshak And Three Others
Viewing this topic: abdrazak, Jolar101(m), Barrywilly(m), utch(m), Oluwapeldon(m), Senatorwhales, Uteghe(m), jubrila, jnrremedy(m), Lakeland4321, ritmakopji(f), JDDreamer(m), cardoso111(m), jaycool01(m), optimus09, mallamabank, yemmy0074(m), betatalk, ennyola1987(m), oluwacastro, neoly2k5(m), honestivo(m), Ever4Christ(m), PropertyVilla, Knightcrawler1, Prefola, Richogroup, 2n2k(m), OLP46(m), princeade86(m), longest18(m), Seundammy007(m), dzeros(m), Princessfikemi, mrsif, Jidefido(m), progress69, africaimage(m), ohireku(m), dayo20002002, BekeeBuAgbara, oluphilip2008(f), harusco4real, Deicide, samfrancis1, amaco13, tonyblair4life(m), HAkorehdeh(m) and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 44