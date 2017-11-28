₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,266 members, 3,939,457 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 09:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya (6039 Views)
Samuel Eto'o Celebrates AFCON Title With Cameroon. Photos / Samuel Eto'o Marries Georgette Tra Lou In A Lavish White Wedding In Italy / Joseph Yobo With Samuel Eto'o In Turkey Ahead Of His Testim Match.PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by laidelaitan: 7:33pm
Samuel Eto'o denies saving 'slaves' from Libya
People on social media are sharing photos appearing to show migrants returning home from Libya after being released from slavery.
However, the top image dates back at least a year and shows migrants leaving Libya for Burkina Faso:
Football star Samuel Eto'o has denied claims that he personally donated money or purchased plane tickets for Cameroonian migrants so they could return home.
In a post on his Facebook page, he said "this rumour is completely baseless".
He urged his followers to act to prevent the terrible plight of migrants rather than react to it, adding that "among the victims will be people who we've lived alongside at some point".
Read more on
https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/11/28/samuel-etoo-denies-saving-slaves-libya/
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by generalbush(m): 7:34pm
Lol
The APC cabal has threatened him
6 Likes
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by tit(f): 7:36pm
Yeye op.
You are trying to safe tb joushua yansh
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by erifeoluwasimi: 7:54pm
okay. Now he should help them since we don dey pray for him say God go bless am...Abi make we withdraw our prayers.bloggers sha!
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by meeky007(m): 7:57pm
WILL THEY ATTACK YOU.
FOR YOU TO DENIAL SAVING YOUR FELLOW AFRICANS
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Mrkumareze(m): 8:04pm
Loo. This our Nairaland no dey separate poo from urine . E just dey carry gwogwoti enter fp
1 Like
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Teewhy2: 8:48pm
Bloggers and the way they put people on wahala. Thank GOD the guy sabi how to remove himself they for just put gbese and wahala for his head.
Are you planning to do a roof parapet?
Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.
Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.
Click below
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/6
1 Like
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Buhari2019: 8:48pm
No comment
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Sabadon(m): 8:49pm
nawa o
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Ihebu4chelsea(m): 8:49pm
media
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by felixomor: 8:50pm
Some gullible pastor critics don already publish multiple threads...
http://www.nairaland.com/4203236/libya-slave-trade-eto-did
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by esmarcq(m): 8:50pm
Nice of him not to take glory for what he did not do, before bloggers will get another story that he actually lied if they discovered it themselves
7 Likes
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by adeblow(m): 8:51pm
Did he deny giving every migrant returnee or denied giving migrant returnee money? I don't get this.
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by gurunlocker: 8:52pm
The way Christianity get easily bashed by foolish people these days is alarming, just give them any chance.... I blame them not...
13 Likes
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by PointZerom: 8:56pm
Those that insulted pastors and Christians in the other post..... may your curses remain with you and your entire family.
9 Likes
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:56pm
meeky007:Take it easy bro
2 Likes
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by BornAgainMay: 8:58pm
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by MhizzAJ(f): 8:58pm
Oluwasaeon:
Chill
2 Likes
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by SalamRushdie: 8:59pm
Fake news has become a scourge
1 Like
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by majekdom2: 8:59pm
Photoshop I guess
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:00pm
Na waa o!
Bloggers, police and politicians,
Which bunch is the worst?
1 Like
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by deeone10: 9:00pm
When I see the word deny... It sounds like the person is lieing and u know
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Wisdomkosi(m): 9:00pm
Samuel Eto only denied promising to give money to every Cameroonian Coming back from Libya but didn't deny paying for the flight tickets. See photo below
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by munas: 9:00pm
tit:
Your foolishness is out of this world
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by pabostt: 9:01pm
Thanks Eto for not taking glory for what you haven't done.
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:04pm
MhizzAJ:Lol
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by DaddyKross: 9:07pm
Wisdomkosi:
Keep kwayet first
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by deco22(m): 9:09pm
And people were even using him as an example,so tahr means all of them are just talking and are not taking any action
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by MhizzAJ(f): 9:10pm
Oluwasaeon:Weldone oo
Be spotting people's mistake upandan
1 Like
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Wisdomkosi(m): 9:11pm
DaddyKross:read the write up and see it for yourself except you can't understand simple English language. He denied promising to give money to every returnee
1 Like
|Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:11pm
MhizzAJ:Abi. When there's no work
Livescore-open A Free Account With Surebet247; Register Now / Volleyball Lovers In NL / Pool Sure Draws For Week 11
Viewing this topic: Samayus, Johnrake69, mohiozua(m), Achiever0001(m), keshprince, bcashy, akom0908(m), centboy123456(m), OneHead, doseni(m), deriana(f), whizcartel(m), Wisdomkosi(m), victorvezx(m), moststylish(m), 3RNEST(m), IBreakRules, jagabanlewis(m), Wolexyoshi, Rainmania, ironheart(m), chidextec, KxngKrypt(m), acethean(m), handbagss(f), ebuka10box(m), Deeldorado, likethat(m), Stanley777(m), yeyerolling, ohiku4every1(m), Amiano(m), benugo(m), Simpledude0847(m), Superrmayorr(m), babyhrt(m), WhoDeyThere(m), Oyiboman69, DrTims(m), egbonodjetj, emy120, kopji007(m), felixzo1(m), iDROID, factwriter(m), Cityfirstborn(m), Olubanting1, omuo1(m), vickysunmomi(f), beautiful232(f), agborodun, wiloy2k8(m), Meti99(m), tociano009(m), lilbazy(m), ProfEinstein, Realali(f), ComradeTonaldo, RealLordZeus(m), mayour14, olayemiabdul, dapotentz, lewalee(f), KingEbukasBlog(m), Noblefreeman(m), smallsuper, Amenya96(f), amydulsia, Farmafric(m), ebonge1, ICAMETOWIN(m), enomakos(m), Thorhammer(m), Chevalier(m), pahen1991, julietene(f), BrandPromotions(m), weareok, Nackzy, luvethsam(f), delishpot, OBAGADAFFI and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22