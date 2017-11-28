Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya (6039 Views)

People on social media are sharing photos appearing to show migrants returning home from Libya after being released from slavery.



However, the top image dates back at least a year and shows migrants leaving Libya for Burkina Faso:



Football star Samuel Eto'o has denied claims that he personally donated money or purchased plane tickets for Cameroonian migrants so they could return home.



In a post on his Facebook page, he said "this rumour is completely baseless".

He urged his followers to act to prevent the terrible plight of migrants rather than react to it, adding that "among the victims will be people who we've lived alongside at some point".

Read more on



Lol







The APC cabal has threatened him 6 Likes

Yeye op.

You are trying to safe tb joushua yansh

okay. Now he should help them since we don dey pray for him say God go bless am...Abi make we withdraw our prayers.bloggers sha!

WILL THEY ATTACK YOU.



FOR YOU TO DENIAL SAVING YOUR FELLOW AFRICANS 6 Likes 1 Share

Loo. This our Nairaland no dey separate poo from urine . E just dey carry gwogwoti enter fp 1 Like





No comment

nawa o

media









http://www.nairaland.com/4203236/libya-slave-trade-eto-did Some gullible pastor critics don already publish multiple threads... 3 Likes 1 Share

Nice of him not to take glory for what he did not do, before bloggers will get another story that he actually lied if they discovered it themselves 7 Likes

Did he deny giving every migrant returnee or denied giving migrant returnee money? I don't get this.

The way Christianity get easily bashed by foolish people these days is alarming, just give them any chance.... I blame them not... 13 Likes

Those that insulted pastors and Christians in the other post..... may your curses remain with you and your entire family. 9 Likes

meeky007:

WILL THEY ATTACK YOU.



FOR YOU TO DENIAL SAVING YOUR FELLOW AFRICANS Take it easy bro Take it easy bro 2 Likes

Oluwasaeon:



Take it easy bro

Chill Chill 2 Likes

Fake news has become a scourge 1 Like

Photoshop I guess

Na waa o!



Bloggers, police and politicians,



Which bunch is the worst? 1 Like

When I see the word deny... It sounds like the person is lieing and u know

Samuel Eto only denied promising to give money to every Cameroonian Coming back from Libya but didn't deny paying for the flight tickets. See photo below 2 Likes 1 Share

tit:

Yeye op.

You are trying to safe tb joushua yansh

Your foolishness is out of this world Your foolishness is out of this world

Thanks Eto for not taking glory for what you haven't done.

MhizzAJ:





Chill Lol Lol

Wisdomkosi:

Samuel Eto only denied promising to give money to every Cameroonian Coming back from Libya but didn't deny paying for the flight tickets. See photo below



Keep kwayet first

And people were even using him as an example,so tahr means all of them are just talking and are not taking any action

Oluwasaeon:



Lol Weldone oo

Be spotting people's mistake upandan Weldone ooBe spotting people's mistake upandan 1 Like

DaddyKross:







Keep kwayet first read the write up and see it for yourself except you can't understand simple English language. He denied promising to give money to every returnee read the write up and see it for yourself except you can't understand simple English language. He denied promising to give money to every returnee 1 Like