Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by laidelaitan: 7:33pm
Samuel Eto'o denies saving 'slaves' from Libya

People on social media are sharing photos appearing to show migrants returning home from Libya after being released from slavery.

However, the top image dates back at least a year and shows migrants leaving Libya for Burkina Faso:

Football star Samuel Eto'o has denied claims that he personally donated money or purchased plane tickets for Cameroonian migrants so they could return home.

In a post on his Facebook page, he said "this rumour is completely baseless".
He urged his followers to act to prevent the terrible plight of migrants rather than react to it, adding that "among the victims will be people who we've lived alongside at some point".
Read more on

https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/11/28/samuel-etoo-denies-saving-slaves-libya/

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by generalbush(m): 7:34pm
Lol



The APC cabal has threatened him

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by tit(f): 7:36pm
Yeye op.
You are trying to safe tb joushua yansh
Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by erifeoluwasimi: 7:54pm
okay. Now he should help them since we don dey pray for him say God go bless am...Abi make we withdraw our prayers.bloggers sha!
Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by meeky007(m): 7:57pm
WILL THEY ATTACK YOU.

FOR YOU TO DENIAL SAVING YOUR FELLOW AFRICANS

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Mrkumareze(m): 8:04pm
Loo. This our Nairaland no dey separate poo from urine . E just dey carry gwogwoti enter fp

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Teewhy2: 8:48pm
Bloggers and the way they put people on wahala. Thank GOD the guy sabi how to remove himself they for just put gbese and wahala for his head.

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Buhari2019: 8:48pm
No comment
Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Sabadon(m): 8:49pm
nawa o
Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Ihebu4chelsea(m): 8:49pm
media
Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by felixomor: 8:50pm
Some gullible pastor critics don already publish multiple threads...



http://www.nairaland.com/4203236/libya-slave-trade-eto-did

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by esmarcq(m): 8:50pm
Nice of him not to take glory for what he did not do, before bloggers will get another story that he actually lied if they discovered it themselves

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by adeblow(m): 8:51pm
Did he deny giving every migrant returnee or denied giving migrant returnee money? I don't get this.
Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by gurunlocker: 8:52pm
The way Christianity get easily bashed by foolish people these days is alarming, just give them any chance.... I blame them not...

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by PointZerom: 8:56pm
Those that insulted pastors and Christians in the other post..... may your curses remain with you and your entire family.

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:56pm
meeky007:
WILL THEY ATTACK YOU.

FOR YOU TO DENIAL SAVING YOUR FELLOW AFRICANS
Take it easy bro

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by BornAgainMay: 8:58pm
cool
Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by MhizzAJ(f): 8:58pm
Oluwasaeon:

Take it easy bro

grin cheesy Chill cheesy

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by SalamRushdie: 8:59pm
Fake news has become a scourge

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by majekdom2: 8:59pm
Photoshop I guess
Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:00pm
Na waa o!

Bloggers, police and politicians,

Which bunch is the worst?

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by deeone10: 9:00pm
When I see the word deny... It sounds like the person is lieing and u know
Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Wisdomkosi(m): 9:00pm
Samuel Eto only denied promising to give money to every Cameroonian Coming back from Libya but didn't deny paying for the flight tickets. See photo below

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by munas: 9:00pm
tit:
Yeye op.
You are trying to safe tb joushua yansh

Your foolishness is out of this world
Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by pabostt: 9:01pm
Thanks Eto for not taking glory for what you haven't done.
Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:04pm
MhizzAJ:


grin cheesy Chill cheesy
Lol grin grin grin
Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by DaddyKross: 9:07pm
Wisdomkosi:
Samuel Eto only denied promising to give money to every Cameroonian Coming back from Libya but didn't deny paying for the flight tickets. See photo below


Keep kwayet first
Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by deco22(m): 9:09pm
And people were even using him as an example,so tahr means all of them are just talking and are not taking any action

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by MhizzAJ(f): 9:10pm
Oluwasaeon:

Lol grin grin grin
Weldone oo
Be spotting people's mistake upandan grin

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Wisdomkosi(m): 9:11pm
DaddyKross:



Keep kwayet first
read the write up and see it for yourself except you can't understand simple English language. He denied promising to give money to every returnee

Re: Samuel Eto'o Denies Saving 'slaves' From Libya by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:11pm
MhizzAJ:

Weldone oo
Be spotting people's mistake upandan grin
Abi. When there's no work grin

