Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 09:31 PM
Politics / Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media
Osinbajo, Malami, Magu, DSS Move To Save Anti-graft War / Arrest Obj, IBB, Tinubu, Others To Show Seriousness In Anti-graft War - Asobie / Change Is Not Instant Coffee,” Lai Mohammed Tells Nigerians (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:38pm
The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has appealed to the media to fully support the current administration’s fight against corruption, saying the fourth estate of the realm cannot afford to sit on the fence as far as the battle to rid the nation of corruption is concerned.
http://leadership.ng/2017/11/28/criticise-dont-mock-anti-graft-war-lai-tells-media/
|Re: Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by rusher14: 8:42pm
Well said Mohammed.
|Re: Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by rifasenate11(m): 8:42pm
shaarap dere, wasn't these same media used by you Mr. Lie Mohammed to achieve your propaganda and lies against GEJ in 2015? now he is feeling the full pain of thier criticisms. The media is not owned by anyone, they have presently fallen out of your favour. 2019 will be the End of the show for you.
3 Likes
|Re: Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by Firefire(m): 8:49pm
This government has failed woefully both in governance and the purported fight against kworuption.
Shame!
3 Likes
|Re: Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by freeze001(f): 9:05pm
Suddenly they want d media to go blind and dumb so they don't report that the fake APC/Buhari battle is already dead on arrival abi? This is how they keep trying to manipulate n muzzle the media to only report pro-government news...Are we we still in a democracy?
2 Likes
|Re: Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by Leboska(m): 9:15pm
Fools
|Re: Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by three: 9:27pm
Hmm....
APC have absolutely no intention to fight corruption. They think Nigerians are stupid.
That's how much they despise Nigerians.
The examples are too numerous.
We are literally back to where we are this time 2014
|Re: Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by iamKajogbola: 9:27pm
Both will be more effective
|Re: Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by bedspread: 9:28pm
It
|Re: Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by Nackzy: 9:29pm
U Have come Again abi? ..commander in chief.. Liars Association of Africa
|Re: Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by PointZerom: 9:29pm
Lie Mohammed
|Re: Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by Spanner4(m): 9:29pm
What a name......Liar mohammed
|Re: Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by Nbote(m): 9:30pm
|Re: Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by miqos03: 9:30pm
Ok, we shall see
|Re: Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by remiproxy: 9:31pm
k
|Re: Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by KehnnyCares(m): 9:31pm
One day, we will surely get there
|Re: Criticise But Don't Mock Our Anti-Graft War - Lai Mohammed Tells Media by pol23: 9:31pm
Everything We criticise... your Dogs here barks online.
Toothless Dog like the EFCC
