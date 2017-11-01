₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by KingstonDome: 9:46pm
Starboy Wizkid has reacted to the auctioning of African migrants in Libya.
The "Come Closer" crooner put up an emoji showing he was heartbroken over the news.
If Wizkid is reading this, please use your music to talk about things like this instead of girls and money. Fela is a living legend because he used his music as a weapon against things like this. Then, you would truly become an icon.
www.kingstondome.com/2017/11/wizkid-also-reacts-to-auctioning-of.html?m=1
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by daewoorazer(m): 9:48pm
And d grand bas.tards tinubu, buhari and his cohorts were busy gisting on d jet earlier today.... Like wetin consign dem......
I don't pity Nigerians tho...... 2019 will soon come and they will still vote for one of the recycled klepts
41 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by dollytino4real(f): 10:07pm
see wickedness o! is libya not in africa? blacks selling blacks
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Zaheertyler(m): 10:11pm
dollytino4real:guys for here dun day find Libya clients ..all their money must finish
their father
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by dollytino4real(f): 10:20pm
Zaheertyler:pls no retaliation it can lead to war
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by remiproxy: 10:35pm
ok
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Liftedhands: 10:35pm
dollytino4real:I
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Memphis357(m): 10:35pm
Nigerian musicians nor dey conscious like that..... They just a bunch of dumb muthafuckaz.
In America now,where the current trends is trap music and mumble rap,there are a few artists who speak about what people face. There's this guy called Logic. He put out a song called "1-800-733-6876". It has helped lots of people going through depression and suicidal thoughts. ...and guess what
That song is already 3x platinum.
14 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by obajoey(m): 10:35pm
people dey sahara desert now dey still dey enter Libya
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Jesse01(m): 10:36pm
since he no react oo,Na now wey Chris brown and some of u.s celebrities dey react ,na him don dey react na now him hear d news
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by passyhansome(m): 10:36pm
BLACKS GOT PROBLEM
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Alonso91(m): 10:36pm
This is really bad,,,,,,,,,,,Wizzy do somtin
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by iamozipatrick(m): 10:36pm
Still waiting for the first pastor to condemn dis inhumane act. I expect d church to b d 1st 2 show concern.
PS: The primary concern of government is d welfare of citizens not flying jet (bubu and theifnubu take note)
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by vision2050: 10:36pm
Nigerians will be reacting as if they are chemicals in chemistry lab. No one react about Mediterranean death of 29 girls about weeks ago. because people In Europe are condemning the Libya act, we now carry the matter for head. Hypocrisy is our second name.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Bsc(m): 10:36pm
..... Only Akon, Asha and some few others could use their music to light up Africa...
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by ClassicMan202(m): 10:36pm
Everybody just dey react...... abeg na who go ACT we need
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by hatchy: 10:37pm
You all can only react like chemical but no action like your useless black government(AU,ECOWAS, etc)
It makes no difference.
The Arab League can never accept this kind of thing,never!
All we can do is rant on social media and few days after everything dies down - slavery continues
The Black man is subhuman and the way our leaders treat us and also we treat ourselves gives other races the impetus to treat us like animals and get away with it.
Black life does not matter -- Adolf Hitler 13th September 1943
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by wunmi590(m): 10:37pm
Good
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Mosesjoker(m): 10:37pm
may God bless all those who have spoken out on this issue.........so sad the matter is not getting the attentions needed from the right quarters.....
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by papochi: 10:37pm
As Chris breezy don react, him boy must follow
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by killdiabetes(f): 10:37pm
Na now his day break to react, since all other celebrities don dey form reactions
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by sirfee(m): 10:38pm
dollytino4real:Libyans are Africans but not black.
Arabs are heartless.
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by bignero: 10:38pm
follow follow
if chris brown no react u no go react?
kwantinue
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by beardlessdude: 10:38pm
Alonso91:do what exactly ?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by kingxsamz(m): 10:38pm
Jesse01:if im no react now...una go complain say im no react...now im don react u still dey complain...wetin be una problem?
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Uniquejames(m): 10:38pm
me don't even know what them are talking about.
is Libya a state in Congo or a city in Mozambique?
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Crystalclara(f): 10:39pm
Jesse01:
Na WA o...e no react, problem, e react kwanu, wahala. ..it is well with you sha
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by seunlayi(m): 10:39pm
Sensible
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by Oblang(m): 10:40pm
daewoorazer:
So Buhari should not attend the summit because some ppl decide to embark on a journey of no return. The question is why didn't they get out of the country through the proper channel...
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by kulboy247(m): 10:40pm
and dat good for nothing Lie mohamed no see dix wan talk, if na too talk trash lyk nigerian vs ghana jollof rice na where you go see am
useless sombori
I just feel lyk doing dix to him
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade by morbeta(m): 10:40pm
Chris Brown don open talk for una
