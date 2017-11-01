Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade (11019 Views)

The "Come Closer" crooner put up an emoji showing he was heartbroken over the news.



If Wizkid is reading this, please use your music to talk about things like this instead of girls and money. Fela is a living legend because he used his music as a weapon against things like this. Then, you would truly become an icon.



And d grand bas.tards tinubu, buhari and his cohorts were busy gisting on d jet earlier today.... Like wetin consign dem......



I don't pity Nigerians tho...... 2019 will soon come and they will still vote for one of the recycled klepts



see wickedness o! is libya not in africa? blacks selling blacks

see wickedness o! is libya not in africa? blacks selling blacks

pls no retaliation it can lead to war



In America now,where the current trends is trap music and mumble rap,there are a few artists who speak about what people face. There's this guy called Logic. He put out a song called "1-800-733-6876". It has helped lots of people going through depression and suicidal thoughts. ...and guess what

This is really bad,,,,,,,,,,,Wizzy do somtin

Still waiting for the first pastor to condemn dis inhumane act. I expect d church to b d 1st 2 show concern.



PS: The primary concern of government is d welfare of citizens not flying jet (bubu and theifnubu take note)

..... Only Akon, Asha and some few others could use their music to light up Africa... 2 Likes

Everybody just dey react...... abeg na who go ACT we need

You all can only react like chemical but no action like your useless black government(AU,ECOWAS, etc)

It makes no difference.



The Arab League can never accept this kind of thing,never!



All we can do is rant on social media and few days after everything dies down - slavery continues



The Black man is subhuman and the way our leaders treat us and also we treat ourselves gives other races the impetus to treat us like animals and get away with it.



Good

may God bless all those who have spoken out on this issue.........so sad the matter is not getting the attentions needed from the right quarters.....

see wickedness o! is libya not in africa? blacks selling blacks Libyans are Africans but not black.





Arabs are heartless. Libyans are Africans but not black.Arabs are heartless.

if im no react now...una go complain say im no react...now im don react u still dey complain...wetin be una problem?

since he no react oo,Na now wey Chris brown and some of u.s celebrities dey react ,na him don dey react na now him hear d news

Na WA o...e no react, problem, e react kwanu, wahala. ..it is well with you sha

Sensible

And d grand bas.tards tinubu, buhari and his cohorts are busy gisting on d jet earlier today.... Like wetin consign dem......



I don't pity Nigerians tho...... 2019 will soon come and they will still vote for one of the recycled klepts





So Buhari should not attend the summit because some ppl decide to embark on a journey of no return. The question is why didn't they get out of the country through the proper channel...

and dat good for nothing Lie mohamed no see dix wan talk, if na too talk trash lyk nigerian vs ghana jollof rice na where you go see am

