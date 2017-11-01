₦airaland Forum

"My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man

"My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man

"My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by NewsWorthy247(f): 12:52am
Nigerian Twitter user Rogers Yakubu @Gwariboy has just taken to his account to reveal why his grand father who has been a Juju worshipper for 47years suddenly converted to Christianity;

“My grandpa has been an idol worshipper for 47 years until he gave his life to Christ last year. Reason being his grandchild, 7months old, mistakenly crawls to his shrine and broke one hand of the god.

My grandpa said a god that can’t even save himself is not worth worshipping.”

https://mobile.twitter.com/Gwariboy/status/934727366257061888

I’m not an atheist o….. Just saying, buh has anyone told him bout d crucifixion of Christ…… Hey, just saying

http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/guy-reveals-why-his-grand-father-who.html

2 Likes

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by sinaj(f): 12:54am
I don't get his point

3 Likes

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Yeligray(m): 12:57am
sinaj:
I don't get his point
His point is that his grand father converted to christianity

27 Likes

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by sinaj(f): 1:00am
Yeligray:
His point is that his grand father converted to christianity
Read the last paragraph again nd tell me.

1 Like

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by MasterKim: 1:02am
Am no understand

2 Likes

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by NewsWorthy247(f): 1:02am
sinaj:
Read the last paragraph again nd tell me.

Just a question asked by me....


Jesus was crucified so he cant help himself same goes to the gods his grandpa is worshipping

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by marshalldgreat: 1:06am
Man made god... They have eyes but they can't see, they have ears but they can't hear... They have nose but they can't blow catarrh grin grin grin

22 Likes

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by sinaj(f): 1:09am
NewsWorthy247:


Just a question asked by me....


Jesus was crucified so he cant help himself same goes to the gods his grandpa is worshipping
I thought its the guy that asked the question.

Btw why you asking that kind of question if you are not an atheist?

And who told you Jesus wouldn't have helped himself if he wanted to. Seems you missed the part where he told Peter that he has àngels to fight for him if he desires.

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by NewsWorthy247(f): 1:11am
sinaj:
I thought its the guy that asked the question.

Btw why you asking that kind of question if you are not an atheist?

And who told you Jesus wouldn't have helped himself if he wanted to. Seems you missed the part where he told Peter that he has àngels to fight for him if he desires.


Just asking because of asking sake
Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by sinaj(f): 1:12am
NewsWorthy247:



Just asking because of asking sake
issorites
Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Oluwasaeon(m): 1:15am
sinaj:
I don't get his point
Una no dey sleep. Kai
Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by sinaj(f): 1:17am
Oluwasaeon:

Una no dey sleep. Kai
u dey type from dream abi

2 Likes

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Oluwasaeon(m): 1:17am
sinaj:
u dey type from dream abi
Yes
Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by TRAPP(m): 2:22am
Blasphemy by the OP. I'm not condemning anybody, just saying.

1 Like

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Authoreety: 4:13am
Abegeee......




U kno say e get how often wey u go chop chicken reach, d aroma from a cooking pot of chicken go dey turn ur belle.....






Na dat stage the old man dey
Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by profolaolu: 4:41am
NewsWorthy247:


Just a question asked by me....


Jesus was crucified so he cant help himself same goes to the gods his grandpa is worshipping
See depression and frustration

5 Likes

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by ollah1: 5:33am
sinaj:
I thought its the guy that asked the question.

Btw why you asking that kind of question if you are not an atheist?

And who told you Jesus wouldn't have helped himself if he wanted to. Seems you missed the part where he told Peter that he has àngels to fight for him if he desires.

The story you read from the story book. Do you know what that god told his own "Peter"?

1 Like

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by sinaj(f): 6:03am
Oluwasaeon:

Yes
lol
Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by HeWrites(m): 8:43am
Lalasticlala
Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by miqos03: 10:08am
His shrine is unusually beautiful compared to other idol worshipers

1 Like

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by wildcatter23(m): 10:09am
W
Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:10am
TO GOD BE THE GLORY
Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Sirheny007(m): 10:10am
grin
Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Bluecurtain: 10:10am
Well from my point of view, it's just a statue, the statue is not the god, it's just a representation. Just like the statue of Jesus Christ or Mary. A kid can also break off the hand of Jesus' statue.

1 Like

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by flyca: 10:10am
From one obsession to another
Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Queendoncom(f): 10:10am
This guy is hot!!! Kai

1 Like

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by emusmithy(m): 10:10am
Lols. I-dol MEANS I Dull.

Dumb idols.

Back in university, had a room mate who openly worships his idols. When he starts, all my roomies will just keep still. I did something and he forever hated me and started beefing me and of course stopped that nonsense. I-dull.

1 Like

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Macgreat(m): 10:10am
grin


His grandpa is now alive! He was dead!

1 Like

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by MaryBenn(f): 10:11am
shocked
Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by FRESHG(m): 10:11am
sinaj:
I don't get his point
YOU WONT UNDERSTAND HIS POINT CUZ YOU ARE A HEAD SLAMMER
Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Sanchez01: 10:11am
NewsWorthy247:
Nigerian Twitter user Rogers Yakubu @Gwariboy has just taken to his account to reveal why his grand father who has been a Juju worshipper for 47years suddenly converted to Christianity;


https://mobile.twitter.com/Gwariboy/status/934727366257061888

I’m not an atheist o….. Just saying, buh has anyone told him bout d crucifixion of Christ…… Hey, just saying

http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/guy-reveals-why-his-grand-father-who.html

The crucifixion of Christ was sacrificial, not because he could not save himself, but because it was necessary for the redemption of mankind.

5 Likes

Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Daeylar(f): 10:12am
The irony here grin

Is it the Christain god that can save himself? grin
My grandpa said a god that can’t even save himself is not worth worshipping.”

