“My grandpa has been an idol worshipper for 47 years until he gave his life to Christ last year. Reason being his grandchild, 7months old, mistakenly crawls to his shrine and broke one hand of the god.



My grandpa said a god that can’t even save himself is not worth worshipping.”

https://mobile.twitter.com/Gwariboy/status/934727366257061888



I’m not an atheist o….. Just saying, buh has anyone told him bout d crucifixion of Christ…… Hey, just saying



I don't get his point 3 Likes

sinaj:

Yeligray:

Am no understand 2 Likes

sinaj:

Read the last paragraph again nd tell me.

Just a question asked by me....





Man made god... They have eyes but they can't see, they have ears but they can't hear... They have nose but they can't blow catarrh 22 Likes

Jesus was crucified so he cant help himself same goes to the gods his grandpa is worshipping I thought its the guy that asked the question.



Btw why you asking that kind of question if you are not an atheist?



I thought its the guy that asked the question.



Btw why you asking that kind of question if you are not an atheist?



And who told you Jesus wouldn't have helped himself if he wanted to. Seems you missed the part where he told Peter that he has àngels to fight for him if he desires.



Oluwasaeon:



Blasphemy by the OP. I'm not condemning anybody, just saying. 1 Like

I thought its the guy that asked the question.



Btw why you asking that kind of question if you are not an atheist?



And who told you Jesus wouldn't have helped himself if he wanted to. Seems you missed the part where he told Peter that he has àngels to fight for him if he desires.

Oluwasaeon:



His shrine is unusually beautiful compared to other idol worshipers 1 Like

TO GOD BE THE GLORY

Well from my point of view, it's just a statue, the statue is not the god, it's just a representation. Just like the statue of Jesus Christ or Mary. A kid can also break off the hand of Jesus' statue. 1 Like

From one obsession to another

This guy is hot!!! Kai 1 Like

Lols. I-dol MEANS I Dull.



Dumb idols.



Back in university, had a room mate who openly worships his idols. When he starts, all my roomies will just keep still. I did something and he forever hated me and started beefing me and of course stopped that nonsense. I-dull. 1 Like







His grandpa is now alive! He was dead! His grandpa is now alive! He was dead! 1 Like

I don't get his point YOU WONT UNDERSTAND HIS POINT CUZ YOU ARE A HEAD SLAMMER YOU WONT UNDERSTAND HIS POINT CUZ YOU ARE A HEAD SLAMMER

The crucifixion of Christ was sacrificial, not because he could not save himself, but because it was necessary for the redemption of mankind. The crucifixion of Christ was sacrificial, not because he could not save himself, but because it was necessary for the redemption of mankind. 5 Likes