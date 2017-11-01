₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by NewsWorthy247(f): 12:52am
Nigerian Twitter user Rogers Yakubu @Gwariboy has just taken to his account to reveal why his grand father who has been a Juju worshipper for 47years suddenly converted to Christianity;
I’m not an atheist o….. Just saying, buh has anyone told him bout d crucifixion of Christ…… Hey, just saying
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by sinaj(f): 12:54am
I don't get his point
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Yeligray(m): 12:57am
sinaj:His point is that his grand father converted to christianity
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by sinaj(f): 1:00am
Yeligray:Read the last paragraph again nd tell me.
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by MasterKim: 1:02am
Am no understand
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by NewsWorthy247(f): 1:02am
sinaj:
Just a question asked by me....
Jesus was crucified so he cant help himself same goes to the gods his grandpa is worshipping
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by marshalldgreat: 1:06am
Man made god... They have eyes but they can't see, they have ears but they can't hear... They have nose but they can't blow catarrh
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by sinaj(f): 1:09am
NewsWorthy247:I thought its the guy that asked the question.
Btw why you asking that kind of question if you are not an atheist?
And who told you Jesus wouldn't have helped himself if he wanted to. Seems you missed the part where he told Peter that he has àngels to fight for him if he desires.
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by NewsWorthy247(f): 1:11am
sinaj:
Just asking because of asking sake
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by sinaj(f): 1:12am
NewsWorthy247:issorites
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Oluwasaeon(m): 1:15am
sinaj:Una no dey sleep. Kai
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by sinaj(f): 1:17am
Oluwasaeon:u dey type from dream abi
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Oluwasaeon(m): 1:17am
sinaj:Yes
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by TRAPP(m): 2:22am
Blasphemy by the OP. I'm not condemning anybody, just saying.
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Authoreety: 4:13am
Abegeee......
U kno say e get how often wey u go chop chicken reach, d aroma from a cooking pot of chicken go dey turn ur belle.....
Na dat stage the old man dey
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by profolaolu: 4:41am
NewsWorthy247:See depression and frustration
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by ollah1: 5:33am
sinaj:
The story you read from the story book. Do you know what that god told his own "Peter"?
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by sinaj(f): 6:03am
Oluwasaeon:lol
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by HeWrites(m): 8:43am
Lalasticlala
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by miqos03: 10:08am
His shrine is unusually beautiful compared to other idol worshipers
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by wildcatter23(m): 10:09am
W
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:10am
TO GOD BE THE GLORY
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Sirheny007(m): 10:10am
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Bluecurtain: 10:10am
Well from my point of view, it's just a statue, the statue is not the god, it's just a representation. Just like the statue of Jesus Christ or Mary. A kid can also break off the hand of Jesus' statue.
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by flyca: 10:10am
From one obsession to another
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Queendoncom(f): 10:10am
This guy is hot!!! Kai
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by emusmithy(m): 10:10am
Lols. I-dol MEANS I Dull.
Dumb idols.
Back in university, had a room mate who openly worships his idols. When he starts, all my roomies will just keep still. I did something and he forever hated me and started beefing me and of course stopped that nonsense. I-dull.
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Macgreat(m): 10:10am
His grandpa is now alive! He was dead!
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by MaryBenn(f): 10:11am
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by FRESHG(m): 10:11am
sinaj:YOU WONT UNDERSTAND HIS POINT CUZ YOU ARE A HEAD SLAMMER
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Sanchez01: 10:11am
NewsWorthy247:The crucifixion of Christ was sacrificial, not because he could not save himself, but because it was necessary for the redemption of mankind.
|Re: "My Grandpa Who Worshipped Idols For 47 Years Converts To Christianity" - Man by Daeylar(f): 10:12am
The irony here
Is it the Christain god that can save himself?
My grandpa said a god that can’t even save himself is not worth worshipping.”
