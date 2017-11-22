₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by edunwablog: 1:52am
Popular social media platform, Facebook, has disclosed that over 22 million Nigerians now use its space every month, with 87 per cent of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) utilising it for digital skills and more.
This was disclosed recently by the public policy director, Facebook Africa, Ebele Okobi, during the launch of its Nigerian initiative to reinforce its commitment and investment in the country, and across the continent.
According to her, Facebook’s mission was to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. And this demonstrates that the power of digital skills to aid economic growth and development has never been more important.
“Our investments and commitments announced in Lagos today further reflect our intent to partner with Nigeria’s policymakers and its vibrant tech and entrepreneurial eco-system to create economic opportunity and independence in Nigeria and across Africa,” she said.
Okobi disclosed that Facebook plans to launch a hub intiative early next year.
“Facebook believes that, for it to be relevant and people to be connected, everyone needs to collaborate to actualise a closer community. Facebook’s vision of fostering a close community would result in the hub training over 50,000 people across Nigeria in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Lagos,” she said.
The multi-faceted creative hub would be In partnership with CC Hub, and it is expected to connect and bring together developers, start-ups and the wider community to collaborate, learn and share ideas. The “ng-hub” will also host a start-up incubator programme, as well as bespoke training, guest speakers and a dedicated event space, with an intent of attracting the best talent and driving innovation in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.
Also, head of platform partnerships, Middle East and Africa, Emeka Afigbo, said, “Nigeria is producing a new generation of exciting start-ups that have incredible potential.
“We understand the important role Facebook plays here in Nigeria with developers and start-ups and are invested in helping these communities build for the next billion,” he said.
more details at http://www.akelicious.com/2017/11/22-million-nigerians-now-on-facebook.html
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by hatchy: 2:06am
That is where they live their fake life,posting all sorts of rubbish.
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by victorioushands: 2:07am
Splendid
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by justi4jesu(f): 7:05am
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by Decapo: 7:05am
Ok
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by ladeb: 7:06am
what
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by BruncleZuma: 7:06am
Only 22 million?
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by birdsview(m): 7:06am
What are the remaining 160million still waiting for
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by Bluemosquito(m): 7:06am
22 million looks small... 8 in every 10 youth I know is currently active on Facebook, 9 in every 10 are on facebook.. Nigeria's minimum estimated population: 170 million - with more than half its people under 30 years of age. Over 30 million youths unemployed - Nigeria is said to have the largest youth population in the world ( 50% of total population). Indirectly the facebook dude is saying 160 million Nigerians are not on facebook....
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by Ugoeze2016: 7:06am
What are they doing on Facebook?
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by mattyobrian(m): 7:06am
na whity accounts plenty pass ni
hehehe just saying
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by overhypedsteve(m): 7:07am
Now you imagine that FB was a Nigerian product. All the money will be coming to Nigeria
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by eTECTIVe(m): 7:07am
Dat 22million is made up of d same people with multiple accounts, guys posing as gals or posing as celebs and custom officers... But dat figure though
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by MhizzAJ(f): 7:07am
.....
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by stonemasonn: 7:09am
BruncleZuma:that's the population of another country.
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by Charmerbeautylooks(f): 7:11am
Including those that keep opening an account with their names upon 20times?
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by ceezarhh(m): 7:11am
how many "slay queens" then?...
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by Olachase(m): 7:12am
If you won see first class slay mama just come Facebook na you go tire
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by Ikmontana1: 7:12am
hmm
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by kay29000(m): 7:12am
I thought it would be more than that sef. Older people have started getting on Facebook thesedays.
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by Princeofnigeria(m): 7:13am
Do you know how many account I operate?
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by Moorecsaf: 7:14am
That is where they live their fake life, posting all sorts of rubbish.
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by Launcher: 7:15am
Thanks to Buhari ba?
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by Frenchfriez: 7:16am
Apparently I'm not one of them.
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by dust144(m): 7:20am
Even our village people are in facebook monitoring that's y I don't post again.
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by RichDad1(m): 7:20am
I was actually expecting more.
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by omoadeleye(m): 7:26am
Is that a problem?
|Re: 22 Million Nigerians Now On Facebook Says Ebele Okobi by I124U: 7:34am
The last thing I wanna do is to have an FB account. So razz
