







As bloggers we all get moments when we just can’t think of anything topical to write about. Even if you have a list of article ideas that you want to create, sometimes, sticking to the same type of blog post can become mundane and boring to write.



Which is why you have to diversify your content. Your blog is a platform that can stage any type of content if you put your mind to it.



You can embed videos, images, infographics, podcasts, you name it.



In this article, I’ll share 7 types of blog posts that can help you kick blogger’s block to the curb and keep your readers coming back for more.





7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic



1 LIST POSTS

This type of content attracts lots of visitors each month. These kind of posts can be of any type – Top facts , Recommended Ways , etc. but if the topic is quite interesting, you should see an increase in your traffic in a few days. List posts always get shared a lot on social media sites and are linked back a lot so you will get social and referral traffic as well as a lot of backlinks.



2. RESOURCE POSTS

Resource posts bring traffic and backlinks from different sources.



When publishing resource posts keep in mind that any site or product you mention in the post should be working. It would be better if you personally check all those products and sites and see if they are working before adding to the post.



Though it will surely take some extra time but it will be definitely worth it when people appreciate your efforts.



3. HOW- TOS GUIDE AND TUTORIAL

Tutorials and how-to posts can increase your traffic considerably.

You have to search for problems that a lot of people are facing and put yourself in that situation and apply some solutions to solve the problem. When you are writing a post on “ how to take backup of your blogspot blog ”, you have to actually take a backup and show it to your readers using images and screenshots.



If your readers are facing any problems then you will be able to solve them immediately because you too have performed the same thing and you know which problems will come up and which ones won’t.



So if you are good at solving problems, then writing tutorials on your blog will attract a lot of visitors.



4. VIDEO

Videos are amazing and many people love videos! If given a chance to read a 1000-word long post and watching a 4-minute video explaining everything that you mentioned in the post, people will most likely choose to go with the video.



5. MASSIVE VALUABLE POSTS(MVP’S)

These types of blog posts are huge, they’re not your average 800-word blog posts, but more like 2,000+, and, they require a lot of time and effort to create.



Again, like case study articles, MVPs can provide an incredible amount of value and education for your readers.



Cornerstone posts or MVP’s are made up using all kinds of content from various mediums, i.e. text form, video, visual content, graphs and charts, presentations in PDF form, screen-captures, and more.



6. QUESTION AND ANSWER POSTS

These are wonderful posts to create for your readers.



First you have to listen to your audience, ask them questions and post surveys. Find out what they really want to know, and then create a question and answer post.



You can create a Q&A post on a specific topic or a variety of topics. Specifics often work best, for example – Email List Building: 20 Questions And Answers, or Driving Traffic From Social Media: 30 Questions And Answers.



7. STORY TELLING POSTS

Everybody loves to read an inspirational post. Whether you’re offering motivational tips, time management tips, or sharing a moving story, motivational posts can be great little traffic and comment pullers by themselves.



People can relate to good old story telling, especially if it’s relevant, or vibes well with them.



Writing a motivational post also demonstrates to your audience that you actually care about them, and respect their feelings, goals and ambitions.







CONCLUSION

