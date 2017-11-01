₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by Slaybaby1(f): 2:23am
Are you stuck for ideas as to what to write about next on your blog? Well, there’s no need to worry. Below are 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic.
As bloggers we all get moments when we just can’t think of anything topical to write about. Even if you have a list of article ideas that you want to create, sometimes, sticking to the same type of blog post can become mundane and boring to write.
Which is why you have to diversify your content. Your blog is a platform that can stage any type of content if you put your mind to it.
You can embed videos, images, infographics, podcasts, you name it.
In this article, I’ll share 7 types of blog posts that can help you kick blogger’s block to the curb and keep your readers coming back for more.
7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic
1 LIST POSTS
This type of content attracts lots of visitors each month. These kind of posts can be of any type – Top facts , Recommended Ways , etc. but if the topic is quite interesting, you should see an increase in your traffic in a few days. List posts always get shared a lot on social media sites and are linked back a lot so you will get social and referral traffic as well as a lot of backlinks.
2. RESOURCE POSTS
Resource posts bring traffic and backlinks from different sources.
When publishing resource posts keep in mind that any site or product you mention in the post should be working. It would be better if you personally check all those products and sites and see if they are working before adding to the post.
Though it will surely take some extra time but it will be definitely worth it when people appreciate your efforts.
3. HOW- TOS GUIDE AND TUTORIAL
Tutorials and how-to posts can increase your traffic considerably.
You have to search for problems that a lot of people are facing and put yourself in that situation and apply some solutions to solve the problem. When you are writing a post on “ how to take backup of your blogspot blog ”, you have to actually take a backup and show it to your readers using images and screenshots.
If your readers are facing any problems then you will be able to solve them immediately because you too have performed the same thing and you know which problems will come up and which ones won’t.
So if you are good at solving problems, then writing tutorials on your blog will attract a lot of visitors.
4. VIDEO
Videos are amazing and many people love videos! If given a chance to read a 1000-word long post and watching a 4-minute video explaining everything that you mentioned in the post, people will most likely choose to go with the video.
5. MASSIVE VALUABLE POSTS(MVP’S)
These types of blog posts are huge, they’re not your average 800-word blog posts, but more like 2,000+, and, they require a lot of time and effort to create.
Again, like case study articles, MVPs can provide an incredible amount of value and education for your readers.
Cornerstone posts or MVP’s are made up using all kinds of content from various mediums, i.e. text form, video, visual content, graphs and charts, presentations in PDF form, screen-captures, and more.
6. QUESTION AND ANSWER POSTS
These are wonderful posts to create for your readers.
First you have to listen to your audience, ask them questions and post surveys. Find out what they really want to know, and then create a question and answer post.
You can create a Q&A post on a specific topic or a variety of topics. Specifics often work best, for example – Email List Building: 20 Questions And Answers, or Driving Traffic From Social Media: 30 Questions And Answers.
7. STORY TELLING POSTS
Everybody loves to read an inspirational post. Whether you’re offering motivational tips, time management tips, or sharing a moving story, motivational posts can be great little traffic and comment pullers by themselves.
People can relate to good old story telling, especially if it’s relevant, or vibes well with them.
Writing a motivational post also demonstrates to your audience that you actually care about them, and respect their feelings, goals and ambitions.
CONCLUSION
I would really love to know your views about the post and also your experiences and results. Happy Blogging!
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by TRAPP(m): 2:31am
I think posts about celebrities would easily overshadow the above listed posts.
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by 3html: 3:55am
TRAPP:That is why u are still looking for traffic.. Write things for Google.
What he wrote there is best guide ok
Leave celebrity for Lindaikeji
That's my few weeks adsense acc.
Mind u it's just 2 months old blog
I can't even share my blog stories on nairaland.com to avoid copy n paste
I write stuff, share on social media then leave Google to do the rest
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by Slaybaby1(f): 3:56am
3html:
True talk
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by 3html: 4:04am
Slaybaby1:Honestly most people overate celebrity blog, if I want to go into celebrity blog I will just concentrate on stuff like this
Linderikeji cars and houses in bananas Island
Who is nkem owoh
Nkem owoh family pictures
Who is pet edochi
Is pet edochi dead?
Search those words on Google and look at the recommendations Google give ad see similar searches
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by BruncleZuma: 6:50am
Blogging 101
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by trustibk1(m): 6:50am
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by ladeb: 6:51am
CONFIRM
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by Finstar: 6:53am
TRAPP:
You have a long way to go
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by Kingsley121(m): 6:57am
Nice one op
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by austonclint(m): 6:57am
Good one..... Being original is another one ... Even if u want to copy ... Copy but in your own terms
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by Emjay1310(m): 6:59am
Nice. This post is very helpful.
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by AdolfHitlerxXx: 7:01am
BOOB posts...
Leaked posts....
Reaction posts...
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by yeyerolling: 7:05am
Is dis blogging worth it self My friend wants to leave his access bank job for blogging. Person wey dey on 300 k plus salary
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by Oyiboman69: 7:14am
Slaybaby1:I don't understand
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by KnowMore: 7:16am
300k plus a salary and you see it as ok. While blogging can be fetching you as good as more than 500k each month if you know your left from your right.
Banking job is slavery. Blogging gives you time to fix other life activities and at the same time, you make money while you sleep.
Banking Job my foot! It's a total poo.
yeyerolling:
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by Moorecsaf: 7:18am
Linderikeji cars and houses in bananas Island
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by dakeskese(m): 7:23am
...
Pastorpreneural blogs...
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by magictonic: 7:23am
Ok
|Re: 7 Types Of Post To Write That Increases Blog Traffic by kay29000(m): 7:26am
yeyerolling:
He better stick to the job o. Very few people make money from blogging.
Please OP, this your two months blog that you spoke about, what Niche is it in? Your earnings I'm such a short while is impressive.
