₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,566 members, 3,940,336 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 11:04 AM

Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) (6164 Views)

Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) / Stranded Nigerians Who Voluntarily Returned From Libya Due To Hardship (Photos) / Jeep Knocks Down Kid Going For Children's Day Party In Bayelsa, Fractures Bone (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by ChangeIsCostant: 4:07am
The death of a young man is yet to unraveled after passing away in a suspicious manner. The man and his friends reportedly left Lagos to Abeokuta, Ogun state for a party but his mutilated body was returned to his family with the claim that their car involved in accident and the man was the only victim.

According to Maiyegun’s Diary, even though the story of his death is suspicious, the accident scene and the car involved can’t be verified or spotted. One of his eyes was reportedly removed with no explanation.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-man-found-dead-leaving-lagos-party-ogun-state-photo.html

1 Like

Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by olureignforever: 5:10am
Chai, my brothers doing what they know how to do best.

Ogun state, I rest my case

8 Likes

Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by Luxuryconsult: 5:30am
olureignforever:
Chai, my brothers doing what they know how to do best.

Ogun state, I rest my case
and what is that thing? I no wan hear anything min......

1 Like

Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by kay29000(m): 10:34am
The people that brought his body back need to explain in detail to the police what happened to him. But I don't think they would use him for blood money and still bring back his dead body to his family.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by miqos03: 10:38am
Chai
Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by jesse8048(m): 10:38am
Mutilated or harvested remnants. RIP, we live in a wicked world.

1 Like

Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by delishpot: 10:38am
Ritual murder

1 Like

Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by kn23h(m): 10:38am
May his soul rip
Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by bfmconcepts: 10:38am
let's leave it to the police to do their job

1 Like

Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by pol23: 10:38am
Party like a Rocks Star.
I hope people won't just jump to conclusion like I assume right now.
This is a murder case and all possibly circumstances should be reason through.
Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by livinus009(m): 10:38am
Jesus will have to come down from heaven to save Nigerians from this Ritual trend
Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by FRESHG(m): 10:38am
SOFT WORKgrin

1 Like

Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by ajosegabriel(m): 10:38am
Deep what a world
Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by uminem02(m): 10:38am
dey don harvest dis one

3 Likes

Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:38am
From Lagos to Ogun
May his soul RIP

1 Like

Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by okonja(m): 10:39am
Aye lee ooo
Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by Tessie01(f): 10:39am
omg ! This is heart breaking. may God console his family and loved ones. Lord I soak myself, family, loved ones and the person reading this into your mighty care,no evil shall befall us this year and forever, Amen

1 Like

Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by scantee(m): 10:39am
OGUN STATE.....?

1 Like

Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by PointZerom: 10:39am
Be careful when going to Ogun.... una no go hear!

6 Likes

Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by FRESHG(m): 10:39am
livinus009:
Jesus will have to come down from heaven to save YORUBA MUSLIMS from this Ritual trend
FIXED
Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by Shookasfd: 10:39am
Jesus will have to come down from heaven to save Nigerians from this Ritual trend.............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by Ayanko(m): 10:39am
Unhnnnnnn
Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by PrettySleek(f): 10:39am
God please help your children! What kind of thing is this na? Rip to the dead and may the family have the heart to bear this great loss. cry
Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by elsse(m): 10:39am
Blood suckers everywhere

Even his village people can't do a job this neat....they will taste the blood of another person....that's if truly it was an accident.....village people go tk one more for the road
Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by Midex88(m): 10:40am
The friends must be made to explain his death. Police should be involved
Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by DTalented(m): 10:41am
PointZerom:
Be careful when going to Ogun.... una no go hear!

Hmm. God help me o.

1 Like

Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by tataiwo09(m): 10:41am
Be careful of your friends fellas...dont go to unnecessary parties for uncalled enjoyment...many have lost their lives, destinies and glories...the desperation of our youths have reached a crescendo....
in the future, people in secondary school would be known to do rituals...
please emancipate yourself from mental slavery....rituals can't be the fastest way of getting wealth

(0) (1) (Reply)

Know More About The Wealth Of Gulf Of Bahrain / Study Easy In Georgia / U.k Visa: No Up Front Payment: More Info:

Viewing this topic: phemolala07(m), Ilorisammie(m), phadat(m), grayht(m), kobiscompany, cashlurd(m), tomycole, etibaba(m), Ochukotega, Agbotoluwa(m), ninnomedia, Lordspicy(m), mamoussou, ChangeIsCostant, lummiedee, NtoAkwaIbom(m), Geogeo1, ab4niga, deucelaw, designgurus, Tolanizzy(m), Donchinex(m), jobontech(m), maria43, Elenurazorr(m), crisycent, Harkynkunle(m), LasGidiOwner, donmelinga(m), zealog, awule, josephogbu(m), tzminaj(f), smirn(m), Mztarstrechy(m), francisbarrack(m), CNARIOjoseph(m), Kingmanny88(m), MsFaith(f), Jidemaks(m), Tweetysparkles(f), bhabz01(m), Nokia2020(m), Dzeimzb, Jj222(f), PrinceGallant, sonymax16(m), DaStunz(m), remigiusizunna(m), mikel88, amasicharles(m), Oluwolex2000(m), eseh1(f), princessbarmie, bukola89(f), georgstina(m), bonga1012, Apexdon, Dunsin89(m), uminem02(m), onome442, FKseun(m), Castleberry(f), ifyDean(m), omaolowo(m), biobab23(m), justinajp, maria2017(f), toluhakinsanmi(m), bewatz, Bobby4090, biggail(f), donmeks123(m), icekalito(m), fckmn24seg(m), EthanTL(m), CEOSNR, chubbyman(m), odutolasodiq(m), adelekeaka, alexpetersng, reubenobi(m), armyjassy101(m), choo, oluwatosin1994, Abmus, seluyivam, centboy123456(m) and 193 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.