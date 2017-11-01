Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) (6164 Views)

According to Maiyegun’s Diary, even though the story of his death is suspicious, the accident scene and the car involved can’t be verified or spotted. One of his eyes was reportedly removed with no explanation.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-man-found-dead-leaving-lagos-party-ogun-state-photo.html

Chai, my brothers doing what they know how to do best.



Ogun state, I rest my case 8 Likes

Chai, my brothers doing what they know how to do best.



Ogun state, I rest my case and what is that thing? I no wan hear anything min...... and what is that thing? I no wan hear anything min...... 1 Like

The people that brought his body back need to explain in detail to the police what happened to him. But I don't think they would use him for blood money and still bring back his dead body to his family. 1 Like 1 Share

Chai

Mutilated or harvested remnants. RIP, we live in a wicked world. 1 Like

Ritual murder 1 Like

May his soul rip

let's leave it to the police to do their job 1 Like

Party like a Rocks Star.

I hope people won't just jump to conclusion like I assume right now.

This is a murder case and all possibly circumstances should be reason through.

Jesus will have to come down from heaven to save Nigerians from this Ritual trend

SOFT WORK 1 Like

Deep what a world

dey don harvest dis one 3 Likes

From Lagos to Ogun

May his soul RIP 1 Like

Aye lee ooo

omg ! This is heart breaking. may God console his family and loved ones. Lord I soak myself, family, loved ones and the person reading this into your mighty care,no evil shall befall us this year and forever, Amen 1 Like

OGUN STATE.....? 1 Like

Be careful when going to Ogun.... una no go hear! 6 Likes

Jesus will have to come down from heaven to save Nigerians from this Ritual trend.............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Unhnnnnnn

God please help your children! What kind of thing is this na? Rip to the dead and may the family have the heart to bear this great loss.

Blood suckers everywhere



Even his village people can't do a job this neat....they will taste the blood of another person....that's if truly it was an accident.....village people go tk one more for the road

The friends must be made to explain his death. Police should be involved

Be careful when going to Ogun.... una no go hear!

Hmm. God help me o. Hmm. God help me o. 1 Like