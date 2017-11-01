₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by ChangeIsCostant: 4:07am
The death of a young man is yet to unraveled after passing away in a suspicious manner. The man and his friends reportedly left Lagos to Abeokuta, Ogun state for a party but his mutilated body was returned to his family with the claim that their car involved in accident and the man was the only victim.
According to Maiyegun’s Diary, even though the story of his death is suspicious, the accident scene and the car involved can’t be verified or spotted. One of his eyes was reportedly removed with no explanation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-man-found-dead-leaving-lagos-party-ogun-state-photo.html
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by olureignforever: 5:10am
Chai, my brothers doing what they know how to do best.
Ogun state, I rest my case
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by Luxuryconsult: 5:30am
olureignforever:and what is that thing? I no wan hear anything min......
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by kay29000(m): 10:34am
The people that brought his body back need to explain in detail to the police what happened to him. But I don't think they would use him for blood money and still bring back his dead body to his family.
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by miqos03: 10:38am
Chai
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by jesse8048(m): 10:38am
Mutilated or harvested remnants. RIP, we live in a wicked world.
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by delishpot: 10:38am
Ritual murder
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by kn23h(m): 10:38am
May his soul rip
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by bfmconcepts: 10:38am
let's leave it to the police to do their job
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by pol23: 10:38am
Party like a Rocks Star.
I hope people won't just jump to conclusion like I assume right now.
This is a murder case and all possibly circumstances should be reason through.
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by livinus009(m): 10:38am
Jesus will have to come down from heaven to save Nigerians from this Ritual trend
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by FRESHG(m): 10:38am
SOFT WORK
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by ajosegabriel(m): 10:38am
Deep what a world
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by uminem02(m): 10:38am
dey don harvest dis one
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:38am
From Lagos to Ogun
May his soul RIP
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by okonja(m): 10:39am
Aye lee ooo
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by Tessie01(f): 10:39am
omg ! This is heart breaking. may God console his family and loved ones. Lord I soak myself, family, loved ones and the person reading this into your mighty care,no evil shall befall us this year and forever, Amen
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by scantee(m): 10:39am
OGUN STATE.....?
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by PointZerom: 10:39am
Be careful when going to Ogun.... una no go hear!
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by FRESHG(m): 10:39am
livinus009:FIXED
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by Shookasfd: 10:39am
Jesus will have to come down from heaven to save Nigerians from this Ritual trend.............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by Ayanko(m): 10:39am
Unhnnnnnn
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by PrettySleek(f): 10:39am
God please help your children! What kind of thing is this na? Rip to the dead and may the family have the heart to bear this great loss.
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by elsse(m): 10:39am
Blood suckers everywhere
Even his village people can't do a job this neat....they will taste the blood of another person....that's if truly it was an accident.....village people go tk one more for the road
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by Midex88(m): 10:40am
The friends must be made to explain his death. Police should be involved
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by DTalented(m): 10:41am
PointZerom:
Hmm. God help me o.
|Re: Man Who Left Lagos For A Party In Ogun Dies. Mutilated Corpse Brought Home (Pic) by tataiwo09(m): 10:41am
Be careful of your friends fellas...dont go to unnecessary parties for uncalled enjoyment...many have lost their lives, destinies and glories...the desperation of our youths have reached a crescendo....
in the future, people in secondary school would be known to do rituals...
please emancipate yourself from mental slavery....rituals can't be the fastest way of getting wealth
