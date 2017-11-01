Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" (1368 Views)

In an interview with PUNCH, the Nollywood star disclosed he was once a boxer. He said he quit boxing when a Delta boy battered his face in a championship fight.



He said, ‘’I would have been a boxer. I used to be a boxer. I was doing well until I went for a championship in Delta State.



‘’The boy I fought with was an idiot; he gave me a beating I would never forget. That boy changed my face and made me hate anything that had to do with gloves.



After the fight, I looked in the mirror and I could not even recognise myself. I could see with only one eye for sometime due to the punches he dealt me. That was the incident that made me quit boxing.’’



lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do. 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol...noh ready to die











My belle ooo













He said "the guy was an idiot"



















D guy use blow box am go nolywood straight from d ring BuhahahahaahahhhMy belle oooHe said "the guy was an idiot"D guy use blow box am go nolywood straight from d ring 1 Like

princeade86:

lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do.



My guy chill



It's now so obvious that boxing wasn't his calling... abi u no c am? My guy chillIt's now so obvious that boxing wasn't his calling... abi u no c am? 7 Likes

princeade86:

lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do.



Your summation is wrong, I believe that the Delta boxer helped in redirecting him to his God given talent..... Acting / comedy. Your summation is wrong, I believe that the Delta boxer helped in redirecting him to his God given talent..... Acting / comedy. 7 Likes

No wonder why his face is so puffed up

Interesting

taofikabefe:

I'm surprised He even made it to the championship match. I'm surprised He even made it to the championship match.

Lol

Led to a better career

Good for him

Authoreety:

Buhahahahaahahhh









My belle ooo













He said "the guy was an idiot"



















D guy use blow box am go nolywood straight from d ring

I'm not even going to lie...



That cracked me up! I'm not even going to lie...That cracked me up!













Massive BlackTrib3 3 Likes

lol

You neva chi- chumchin!

princeade86:

lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do.



Coward?



But he's now successful. Coward?But he's now successful.

princeade86:

lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do. And he is still better off u as a looser And he is still better off u as a looser

But him sure say no b d beating d boy give am contribute to him mumu acting?? He who fights and runs away know say d fight don pass am.. He shld thank God he realised and changed his career...

Career changing punches

Nice

lol







Never fails to make me laugh God bless this guy even his seriousness is "foolish" and funnyNever fails to make me laugh

princeade86:

lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do. Knowing your calling is not cowardice..today the whole World is celebrating him as a Comic and an Actor..#CHAMPION Knowing your calling is not cowardice..today the whole World is celebrating him as a Comic and an Actor..#CHAMPION

.

princeade86:

lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do.

Mr IBU see the Delta boy for ya back 1 Like

princeade86:

lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do. Even George Foreman repented and became a Born Again Christian immidiately after fighting Mohammed Ali.. A loss my redirect you, doesn't make you a coward Even George Foreman repented and became a Born Again Christian immidiately after fighting Mohammed Ali.. A loss my redirect you, doesn't make you a coward