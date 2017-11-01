₦airaland Forum

Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating"

Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by taofikabefe(m): 4:21am
Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has revealed why he ended his boxing career to become an actor.

In an interview with PUNCH, the Nollywood star disclosed he was once a boxer. He said he quit boxing when a Delta boy battered his face in a championship fight.

He said, ‘’I would have been a boxer. I used to be a boxer. I was doing well until I went for a championship in Delta State.

‘’The boy I fought with was an idiot; he gave me a beating I would never forget. That boy changed my face and made me hate anything that had to do with gloves.

After the fight, I looked in the mirror and I could not even recognise myself. I could see with only one eye for sometime due to the punches he dealt me. That was the incident that made me quit boxing.’’

Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by princeade86(m): 4:26am
lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do.

Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by abefedammy: 5:17am
Lol...noh ready to die
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Authoreety: 5:28am
Buhahahahaahahhh




My belle ooo






He said "the guy was an idiot"





grin



D guy use blow box am go nolywood straight from d ring

Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Authoreety: 5:33am
princeade86:
lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do.


My guy chill

It's now so obvious that boxing wasn't his calling... abi u no c am?

Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Penalty82(m): 5:55am
princeade86:
lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do.


Your summation is wrong, I believe that the Delta boxer helped in redirecting him to his God given talent..... Acting / comedy.

Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Kobicove(m): 8:19am
No wonder why his face is so puffed up undecided
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by ladeb: 10:55am
Interesting
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Nnannakalu: 10:55am
I'm surprised He even made it to the championship match. grin
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by kay29000(m): 10:55am
Lol
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Adaowerri111: 10:56am
Led to a better career
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Oyiboman69: 10:57am
Good for him
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by danchuzzy(m): 10:57am
Authoreety:
Buhahahahaahahhh




My belle ooo






He said "the guy was an idiot"





grin



D guy use blow box am go nolywood straight from d ring

I'm not even going to lie...

That cracked me up! grin grin
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by oshe11(m): 10:57am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by rocknation62(m): 10:57am
Ok ooooo


MEANWHILE......


ABEG CARRY YOUR WAHALA DEY GO grin grin grin

Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Gbadegesin19(m): 10:57am
Massive BlackTrib3

Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Raxxye(m): 10:58am
lol
You neva chi- chumchin!
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by sdindan: 10:58am
princeade86:
lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do.


Coward?

But he's now successful.
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by damixxx: 10:58am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by mrlaw93(m): 10:58am
princeade86:
lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do.
And he is still better off u as a looser grin
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Nbote(m): 10:59am
But him sure say no b d beating d boy give am contribute to him mumu acting?? He who fights and runs away know say d fight don pass am.. He shld thank God he realised and changed his career...
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by correctguy101(m): 10:59am
Career changing punches gringrin
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by miqos03: 10:59am
Nice
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by kidman96(m): 11:00am
grin sad
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by morereb10: 11:00am
lol
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by cescky(m): 11:00am
God bless this guy even his seriousness is "foolish" and funny grin


Never fails to make me laugh
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by donbenie(m): 11:01am
princeade86:
lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do.
Knowing your calling is not cowardice..today the whole World is celebrating him as a Comic and an Actor..#CHAMPION
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Marleek(m): 11:01am
.
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by kidman96(m): 11:01am
princeade86:
lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do.
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Blackfire(m): 11:02am
Mr IBU see the Delta boy for ya back

Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by chukkystar(m): 11:02am
princeade86:
lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do.
Even George Foreman repented and became a Born Again Christian immidiately after fighting Mohammed Ali.. A loss my redirect you, doesn't make you a coward
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by GODAKPAN(m): 11:02am
Anyhow you look at it, this "idiot" is funny

