Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by taofikabefe(m): 4:21am
Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has revealed why he ended his boxing career to become an actor.
In an interview with PUNCH, the Nollywood star disclosed he was once a boxer. He said he quit boxing when a Delta boy battered his face in a championship fight.
He said, ‘’I would have been a boxer. I used to be a boxer. I was doing well until I went for a championship in Delta State.
‘’The boy I fought with was an idiot; he gave me a beating I would never forget. That boy changed my face and made me hate anything that had to do with gloves.
After the fight, I looked in the mirror and I could not even recognise myself. I could see with only one eye for sometime due to the punches he dealt me. That was the incident that made me quit boxing.’’
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by princeade86(m): 4:26am
lol. that means his a coward man without vision and mission. so nobody battered Anthony Joshua face before. champions don't quit, but losers do.
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by abefedammy: 5:17am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Authoreety: 5:28am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Authoreety: 5:33am
princeade86:
My guy chill
It's now so obvious that boxing wasn't his calling... abi u no c am?
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Penalty82(m): 5:55am
princeade86:
Your summation is wrong, I believe that the Delta boxer helped in redirecting him to his God given talent..... Acting / comedy.
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Kobicove(m): 8:19am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by ladeb: 10:55am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Nnannakalu: 10:55am
taofikabefe:
I'm surprised He even made it to the championship match.
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by kay29000(m): 10:55am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Adaowerri111: 10:56am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Oyiboman69: 10:57am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by danchuzzy(m): 10:57am
Authoreety:
I'm not even going to lie...
That cracked me up!
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by oshe11(m): 10:57am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by rocknation62(m): 10:57am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Gbadegesin19(m): 10:57am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Raxxye(m): 10:58am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by sdindan: 10:58am
princeade86:
Coward?
But he's now successful.
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by damixxx: 10:58am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by mrlaw93(m): 10:58am
princeade86:And he is still better off u as a looser
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Nbote(m): 10:59am
But him sure say no b d beating d boy give am contribute to him mumu acting?? He who fights and runs away know say d fight don pass am.. He shld thank God he realised and changed his career...
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by correctguy101(m): 10:59am
Career changing punches
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by miqos03: 10:59am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by kidman96(m): 11:00am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by cescky(m): 11:00am
God bless this guy even his seriousness is "foolish" and funny
Never fails to make me laugh
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by donbenie(m): 11:01am
princeade86:Knowing your calling is not cowardice..today the whole World is celebrating him as a Comic and an Actor..#CHAMPION
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Marleek(m): 11:01am
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by kidman96(m): 11:01am
princeade86:
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by Blackfire(m): 11:02am
Mr IBU see the Delta boy for ya back
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by chukkystar(m): 11:02am
princeade86:Even George Foreman repented and became a Born Again Christian immidiately after fighting Mohammed Ali.. A loss my redirect you, doesn't make you a coward
Re: Why Mr Ibu Quit Boxing: "Delta Boy Gave Me An Unforgettable Beating" by GODAKPAN(m): 11:02am
Anyhow you look at it, this "idiot" is funny
