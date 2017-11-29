₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by IkpuMmadu: 7:34am
Special shout out to , FGGC Owerri; Best performance in the 2016/2017 WAEC examinations. So proud of all of us. Fggc Owerri
They have demonstrated that they value education
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by stepo707: 7:36am
Great.Okorocha will not build statue for each girls now ooo
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by Lekan1o1: 9:02am
Nice1
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by anochuko01(m): 9:19am
you're great......you're great.......you're great. singing
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by Prefola: 10:40am
Huh!!! who else thought that the school was gutted by fire?? hah!!! i for start to dey suspect okorohausa ooh.. misleading topic
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by Ucheosefoh(m): 10:45am
Prefola:You are not alone.
With the rate fire de dance shuki for Imo state I thought it is another fire outbreak.
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by kay29000(m): 11:23am
Wow! This is great.
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by EzePromoe: 11:26am
Oh Lord, purify my dirty mind! When I saw the thread title "Owerri girls on fire!". My mind was thinking bad bad things.
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by sukar886: 12:04pm
statue uploading......95%
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by Idydarling(f): 12:14pm
stepo707:
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by iamleumas: 12:30pm
EzePromoe:
Eeya
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by NLProblemChild(m): 12:32pm
I was here
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by Rachelsmith: 1:12pm
Good One
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by DONADAMS(m): 2:52pm
nice.....Ndigbo
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by ddpstudios: 3:33pm
They are on point I hope after that stressful match they will not miss the most epic open buffet festival at tbs if you miss, you are on your own
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:07pm
Good stuff
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by ddpstudios: 5:20pm
Less talk more chop
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by Dlionsheart: 5:45pm
Nonsense,
they will still be ruled, controlled, administered, directed, cheated and victimized by the certificate-less and educationally backward Hausa Mallam. So i ask, whats the point in the WAEC award to Imo?
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by Richiez(m): 5:54pm
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by Prefola: 7:11pm
NLProblemChild:Huh!!! bro were hav u been?? longtym ooh
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by Keneking: 8:10pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by tensazangetsu20(m): 8:53pm
What happened to loyola jesuit?
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by giftq: 8:55pm
IkpuMmadu:Ndi Igbo
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by Vickiey192(f): 8:55pm
Am a living witness because My junior sis results was also ok and she study at fggc Owerri
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by Mrchippychappy(m): 8:55pm
Another day, another ground breaking achievement by the eastern academia
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by tim1256(m): 8:55pm
It's become den of cultists
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by giftq: 8:55pm
tensazangetsu20:Infected by APC dullardism
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by AdolfHitlerxXx: 8:56pm
Dlionsheart:
LOL... you want to give Aba Jews heart attack ?
IF, they didn't do mass cheating...thumbs up!
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by adbayo79ba(m): 8:57pm
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by sajb(m): 8:57pm
I truly love it when our Government appreciates education
I just pray our National budget can reflect this someday
|Re: FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations by Lothario(m): 8:59pm
If no be!!! igbo no be igbo
