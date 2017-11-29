Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / FGGC Owerri Wins First Overall in 2016/2017 WAEC Examinations (6075 Views)

Special shout out to , FGGC Owerri; Best performance in the 2016/2017 WAEC examinations. So proud of all of us. Fggc Owerri





They have demonstrated that they value education 11 Likes 1 Share

Great.Okorocha will not build statue for each girls now ooo 11 Likes

Huh!!! who else thought that the school was gutted by fire?? hah!!! i for start to dey suspect okorohausa ooh.. misleading topic 7 Likes 1 Share

Huh!!! who else thought that the school was gutted by fire??

misleading topic You are not alone.

You are not alone. With the rate fire de dance shuki for Imo state I thought it is another fire outbreak.

Wow! This is great.

Oh Lord, purify my dirty mind! When I saw the thread title "Owerri girls on fire!". My mind was thinking bad bad things. 4 Likes

statue uploading......95%

Great.Okorocha will not build statue for each girls now ooo 2 Likes

Oh Lord, purify my dirty mind! When I saw the thread title "Owerri girls on fire!". My mind was thinking bad bad things.

nice.....Ndigbo 5 Likes

I hope after that stressful match they will not miss the most epic open buffet festival at tbs if you miss, you are on your own

Less talk more chop





they will still be ruled, controlled, administered, directed, cheated and victimized by the certificate-less and educationally backward Hausa Mallam. So i ask, whats the point in the WAEC award to Imo ?

Huh!!! bro were hav u been?? longtym ooh

But where is lalasticlala sef

What happened to loyola jesuit?

Special shout out to , FGGC Owerri; Best performance in the 2016/2017 WAEC examinations. So proud of all of us. Fggc Owerri

They have demonstrated that they value education





They have demonstrated that they value education Ndi Igbo Ndi Igbo 6 Likes 1 Share

Am a living witness because My junior sis results was also ok and she study at fggc Owerri 5 Likes

Another day, another ground breaking achievement by the eastern academia 3 Likes

It's become den of cultists

Infected by APC dullardism

Nonsense,



they will still be ruled, controlled, administered, directed, cheated and victimized by the certificate-less and educationally backward Hausa Mallam. So i ask, whats the point in the WAEC award to Imo ?

LOL... you want to give Aba Jews heart attack ?



IF, they didn't do mass cheating...thumbs up!

I truly love it when our Government appreciates education

I just pray our National budget can reflect this someday