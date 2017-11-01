Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK (8351 Views)

Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Because Those Been Sold Are Mostly Igbos & Yorubas - FFK



I'm a fan of FFK but his remarks and assertion about President Buhari has gone too far. Though I can't entirely chastise him for that, because President Buhari has been known to be biased in so many cases. Recalling the most recent one, when UN president said he told him to focus his developmental plans in the North.



The former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, claims that President Buhari's silence over the Libyan slave trade is because most Nigerians that were sold in the hideous trade are mostly Igbo, Edo and Yoruba.



According to Fani-Kayode (SAN), 75% of those sold into slavery have their “organs harvested, bodies mutilated and roasted like suya.”



“75% of those sold into slavery in Libya who have their organs harvested, bodies mutilated and who are roasted like suya are from southern Nigeria. “They are mostly Igbo, Edo and Yoruba. U see why Buhari’s evil regime don’t care? They are not Fulani herdsmen”- Paul Achalla.”



Ffk knows how to toy with ipobs emotion



Igbo's I mean real Igbo's knows betyer





The current pool of politicians remain d greatest threat to national development. They have a powerful wielding weapon and that's selfishness not only in monetary terms.



This FFk still had the guts to bring politics into this? So we can praise your party?



How I wish Nigerians would understand it ain't all about APC and PDP alone, how I wish.............



Very soon the guy will start screaming that PMB is silent about Nigerian whores in Italy because they from....... 17 Likes

I will exonerate Buhari on this one.



I think those being sold are cowards who ran from challenges.



No reason nor justifies that senseless journey. These kind of people will still run from the challenges they may meet wherever fate takes them. 25 Likes

sarrki:

Ffk knows how to toy with ipobs emotion



Igbo's I mean real Igbo's knows betyer

Shut up for once alhaji sarrki ,you are not the only slave of the North in this forum,there are many of you here.so keep quiet.

Shut up for once alhaji sarrki ,you are not the only slave of the North in this forum,there are many of you here.so keep quiet.

FFK mentioned Igbo,Edo and Yoruba yet you are here screaming IPOB upandan.

I am not understanding again o, FFK and Igbo matter abi is he clandestinely campaigning to become the president of Biafra? Someone please clarify me in this 34 Likes 2 Shares

OfficialAwol:

I will exonerate Buhari on this one.



I think those being sold are cowards who ran from challenges.



No reason nor justifies that senseless journey. These kind of people will still run from the challenges they may meet wherever fate takes them.









Your excellency, the Nigerian challenges rule every other throughout the world. They are not running from challenges, they are only looking for a lighter kinda challenge.



You think they are lazy? Hell no..... They realised their hard work yields nothing because of our poor system of governance, it is selfish to condemn them in this position. They are only looking for system that works.



Thank God for where you are today, it's obvious you've never tasted a crumb of the slum.



Your excellency



#zanga



Buhari is a slowpoke insane religious and tribal bigot no doubt, but FFK's lack luster critisms and hate speeches are overboard.



It is absolutely madness for anyone to begin to magnify the tribes and religion of these victims of Libya slave market over their nationality, which is being Nigerians.



FFK should be objective in his stupidity and Buhari should be proactive in his insanity.





Buhari is a slowpoke insane religious and tribal bigot no doubt, but FFK's lack luster critisms and hate speeches are overboard.

It is absolutely madness for anyone to begin to magnify the tribes and religion of these victims of Libya slave market over their nationality, which is being Nigerians.

FFK should be objective in his stupidity and Buhari should be proactive in his insanity.

Buhari is not the president of the North, he is the president of Nigeria and must endeavor to think, act, speak and behave like one.

And they are expecting northern votes?









are this Man and The IPOB terrorists are those ones that will campaign for ATIKU ABUBAKRE in 2019?And they are expecting northern votes? 7 Likes

Imbecilic political losers like FFK always feel a compulsion to turn every issue to politics; specifically tribal and religious politics.



How I wish PDP would make FFK their campaign manager again in 2019. 16 Likes 1 Share

Gisthoodng:

No he is nuts.

Ojiofor:





Shut up for once alhaji sarrki ,you are not the only slave of the North in this forum,there are many of you here.so keep quiet.

FFK mentioned Igbo,Edo and Yoruba yet you are here screaming IPOB upandan. Hold your breathe Mr man, how many Hausas do year see or hear making that dangerous trip, why mostly Southerners?

Na person wey go dem go catch, after all most of the silly voyagers know the risk involved so let them face it.

He would have just said Nigerians instead of stating tribes.

Hold your breathe Mr man, how many Hausas do year see or hear making that dangerous trip, why mostly Southerners?

Na person wey go dem go catch, after all most of the silly voyagers know the risk involved so let them face it.

He would have just said Nigerians instead of stating tribes.

It is people like you that buy into FFK's falsehood, when he was in government what did he do about it or is he telling us that this menace started today?

Yyeske:

Hold your breathe Mr man, how many Hausas do year see or hear making that dangerous trip, why mostly Southerners?

Na person wey go dem go catch, after all most of the silly voyagers know the risk involved so let them face it.

He would have just said Nigerians instead of stating tribes.

It is people like you that buy into FFK's falsehood, when he was in government what did he do about it or is he telling us that this menace started today?

You haven't displayed for once that out are a patriot

Gisthoodng:

You as a Nigerian can help by sensitising people of the dangers because government from the time of OBJ have been talking about it but people won't listen.

Yyeske:

Hold your breathe Mr man, how many Hausas do year see or hear making that dangerous trip, why mostly Southerners?

Na person wey go dem go catch, after all most of the silly voyagers know the risk involved so let them face it.

He would have just said Nigerians instead of stating tribes.

It is people like you that buy into FFK's falsehood, when he was in government what did he do about it or is he telling us that this menace started today?

Tanks our national leader



They wrote Igbos on their foreheads.



They wrote Igbos on their foreheads.

Ffk pls buy sense.

daewoorazer:









Your excellency, the Nigerian challenges rule every other throughout the world. They are not running from challenges, they are only looking for a lighter kinda challenge.



You think they are lazy? Hell no..... They realised their hard work yields nothing because of our poor system of governance, it is selfish to condemn them in this position. They are only looking for system that works.



Thank God for where you are today, it's obvious you've never tasted a crumb of the slum.



Your excellency



#zanga



My dear, they are simply lazy.

My dear, they are simply lazy.

Somebody saves or coil borrow $2000-3000 for a dangerous journey which of course he knows the likely implications, why not invest the money here?

sdindan:

As in



They wrote Igbos on their foreheads.



Ffk pls buy sense.

You are blessed You are blessed 1 Like

UbanmeUdie:







Buhari is a slowpoke insane religious and tribal bigot no doubt, but FFK's lack luster critisms and hate speeches are overboard.



It is absolutely madness for anyone to begin to magnify the tribes and religion of these victims of Libya slave market over their nationality, which is being Nigerians.



FFK should be objective in his stupidity and Buhari should be proactive in his insanity.





Buhari is not the president of the North, he is the president of Nigeria and must endeavor to think, act, speak and behave like one.



You are right to an extent but Buhari cannot go questioning everyone leaving Nigeria illegally, several sensitisation programmes had been launched in the past but people still take the risk, let them face the music and stop blaming the president

Dont mind that tribalist 1 Like

Yyeske:

My dear, they are simply lazy.

Somebody saves or coil borrow $2000-3000 for a dangerous journey which of course he knows the likely implications, why not invest the money here?





1. Sir, how valid are your facts as regarding the monetary implications you stated up there



2. If however valid, did you read that thread as regards burnt market in owerri and how millions of naira vanished into thin air?



I'm my opinion, they are looking for a system that works.



Keneking:

Dont mind that tribalist

Who is the tribalist here sir Who is the tribalist here sir

daewoorazer:









1. Sir, how valid are your facts as regarding the monetary implications you stated up there



2. If however valid, did you read that thread as regards burnt market in owerri and how millions of naira vanished into thin air?



I'm my opinion, they are looking for a system that works.





Mechonu



sarrki:





Who is the tribalist here sir

Your paymaster in Abuja Your paymaster in Abuja 3 Likes

sarrki:





You are blessed

You're blessed too. You're blessed too. 2 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





Mechonu



Listen to the word of elders





Unfortunately, I don't debate with extremists.



Enjoy your day!



FFK,I don't know what to say on this, but all I know is that human life is precious. Let's all do something to help our people out there