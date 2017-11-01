₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by morereb10: 10:47am
Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Because Those Been Sold Are Mostly Igbos & Yorubas - FFK
I'm a fan of FFK but his remarks and assertion about President Buhari has gone too far. Though I can't entirely chastise him for that, because President Buhari has been known to be biased in so many cases. Recalling the most recent one, when UN president said he told him to focus his developmental plans in the North.
The former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, claims that President Buhari's silence over the Libyan slave trade is because most Nigerians that were sold in the hideous trade are mostly Igbo, Edo and Yoruba.
According to Fani-Kayode (SAN), 75% of those sold into slavery have their “organs harvested, bodies mutilated and roasted like suya.”
See what he tweeted and reactions...
“75% of those sold into slavery in Libya who have their organs harvested, bodies mutilated and who are roasted like suya are from southern Nigeria. “They are mostly Igbo, Edo and Yoruba. U see why Buhari’s evil regime don’t care? They are not Fulani herdsmen”- Paul Achalla.”
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/buhari-is-silent-over-libya-slave-trade.html
https://mobile.twitter.com/realFFK/status/935736860177035264?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by michae1004: 10:48am
Hmmmm.
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by sarrki(m): 10:55am
Ffk knows how to toy with ipobs emotion
Igbo's I mean real Igbo's knows betyer
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by daewoorazer(m): 10:55am
The current pool of politicians remain d greatest threat to national development. They have a powerful wielding weapon and that's selfishness not only in monetary terms.
This FFk still had the guts to bring politics into this? So we can praise your party?
How I wish Nigerians would understand it ain't all about APC and PDP alone, how I wish.............
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by amnesty7: 10:56am
Very soon the guy will start screaming that PMB is silent about Nigerian whores in Italy because they from.......
17 Likes
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by OfficialAwol(m): 10:58am
I will exonerate Buhari on this one.
I think those being sold are cowards who ran from challenges.
No reason nor justifies that senseless journey. These kind of people will still run from the challenges they may meet wherever fate takes them.
25 Likes
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by Ojiofor: 11:02am
sarrki:
Shut up for once alhaji sarrki ,you are not the only slave of the North in this forum,there are many of you here.so keep quiet.
FFK mentioned Igbo,Edo and Yoruba yet you are here screaming IPOB upandan.
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by Gisthoodng(m): 11:02am
BUHARI SHOULD DO SOMETHING NA IS HE OKAY
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by Yyeske(m): 11:03am
I am not understanding again o, FFK and Igbo matter abi is he clandestinely campaigning to become the president of Biafra? Someone please clarify me in this
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by daewoorazer(m): 11:03am
OfficialAwol:
Your excellency, the Nigerian challenges rule every other throughout the world. They are not running from challenges, they are only looking for a lighter kinda challenge.
You think they are lazy? Hell no..... They realised their hard work yields nothing because of our poor system of governance, it is selfish to condemn them in this position. They are only looking for system that works.
Thank God for where you are today, it's obvious you've never tasted a crumb of the slum.
Your excellency
#zanga
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by UbanmeUdie: 11:03am
Buhari is a slowpoke insane religious and tribal bigot no doubt, but FFK's lack luster critisms and hate speeches are overboard.
It is absolutely madness for anyone to begin to magnify the tribes and religion of these victims of Libya slave market over their nationality, which is being Nigerians.
FFK should be objective in his stupidity and Buhari should be proactive in his insanity.
Buhari is not the president of the North, he is the president of Nigeria and must endeavor to think, act, speak and behave like one.
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by AntiWailer: 11:04am
F00lish FFK
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by Danladi7: 11:06am
are this Man and The IPOB terrorists are those ones that will campaign for ATIKU ABUBAKRE in 2019?
And they are expecting northern votes?
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by obailala(m): 11:06am
Imbecilic political losers like FFK always feel a compulsion to turn every issue to politics; specifically tribal and religious politics.
How I wish PDP would make FFK their campaign manager again in 2019.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by michae1004: 11:10am
Gisthoodng:No he is nuts.
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by Yyeske(m): 11:12am
Ojiofor:Hold your breathe Mr man, how many Hausas do year see or hear making that dangerous trip, why mostly Southerners?
Na person wey go dem go catch, after all most of the silly voyagers know the risk involved so let them face it.
He would have just said Nigerians instead of stating tribes.
It is people like you that buy into FFK's falsehood, when he was in government what did he do about it or is he telling us that this menace started today?
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by sarrki(m): 11:14am
Yyeske:
You haven't displayed for once that out are a patriot
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by Yyeske(m): 11:15am
Gisthoodng:You as a Nigerian can help by sensitising people of the dangers because government from the time of OBJ have been talking about it but people won't listen.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by sarrki(m): 11:16am
Yyeske:
Tanks our national leader
God bless you sire
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by sdindan: 11:17am
As in
They wrote Igbos on their foreheads.
Ffk pls buy sense.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by Yyeske(m): 11:18am
daewoorazer:My dear, they are simply lazy.
Somebody saves or coil borrow $2000-3000 for a dangerous journey which of course he knows the likely implications, why not invest the money here?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by sarrki(m): 11:20am
sdindan:
You are blessed
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by Yyeske(m): 11:22am
UbanmeUdie:You are right to an extent but Buhari cannot go questioning everyone leaving Nigeria illegally, several sensitisation programmes had been launched in the past but people still take the risk, let them face the music and stop blaming the president
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by Keneking: 11:22am
Dont mind that tribalist
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by daewoorazer(m): 11:23am
Yyeske:
1. Sir, how valid are your facts as regarding the monetary implications you stated up there
2. If however valid, did you read that thread as regards burnt market in owerri and how millions of naira vanished into thin air?
I'm my opinion, they are looking for a system that works.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by sarrki(m): 11:24am
Keneking:
Who is the tribalist here sir
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by sarrki(m): 11:24am
daewoorazer:
Mechonu
Listen to the word of elders
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by Keneking: 11:25am
sarrki:
Your paymaster in Abuja
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by sdindan: 11:25am
sarrki:
You're blessed too.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by daewoorazer(m): 11:26am
sarrki:
Unfortunately, I don't debate with extremists.
Enjoy your day!
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by adadike281(f): 11:27am
FFK,I don't know what to say on this, but all I know is that human life is precious. Let's all do something to help our people out there
|Re: Buhari Is Silent Over Libya Slave Trade Cuz Those Sold Are Mostly Igbos - FFK by EmeeNaka: 11:27am
Everyone should be careful
