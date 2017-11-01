₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by HeWrites(m): 1:11pm
An Nigerian Guy based in Italy, came back to the country, and locked up his parents, after he found out that the money he sent to them to build a house for him, could not be accounted for.
Facebook user, Nnamdi shared the story as thus;
“One of us just locked his parents up in police cell. His 65 year old father and 56 year old mother slept in police cell last night with an instruction that anyone who comes close to bail them should be locked up too..
I know what the parents did are wrong but I have been pleading with him since last week not to toe this path. There are many ways to solve issues like this.
If your parents do same to you, would you have done exactly what he did or you would have handled it differently? Hear him :
“Ben, I’m sorry I have to do what I did. You won’t understand how painful it is to be hustling here only to find out that my stupid and greedy parents were just wasting all my efforts on frivolities.
Like you already know, I have been in Italy doing all kinds of menial jobs just to put food on my table and make some savings. I have been here for six good years but I have never visited Nigeria.
I have been sending some cash to my parents to help me buy two plots of land and start building on it for all of us because we have suffered enough as a family, paying rent always.
Ben do you know that my foolish parents only bought one plot of land and nothing has been going on there apart from the initial foundation.? In fact they started the foundation recently when they knew I will be visiting Nigeria.
They have been sending me fake pictures of my house. Bro I’m mad. I don’t know what they used all the money for. They don’t know how I managed to make these savings. Omg I just wasted six years in Italy without anything to show for it. If I can’t trust my own parents, who then can I trust?
I will spend the remaining money I have with me on police to make sure they remained there until I go back to start a new hustle. Please Ben if you have a trusted lady in her late thirties who can build with me, kindly hook me up to her. I can’t trust these foolish parents of mine again.”
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/guy-jails-parents-after-finding-out.html
Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by anochuko01(m): 1:15pm
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by ayourbamie: 1:17pm
Wrong move, instead of jailing them why not just cut off all ties u have with them and let go.
Karma is a byytch
Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by daomi(m): 1:18pm
Na dem way now, potopoto republic
Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by Smellymouth: 1:22pm
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by EEZe(m): 1:22pm
only the guy knows how hard he work for the money his parents lavished
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by blackylola(m): 1:28pm
Am speechless, are u sure they are your parents or ure omoale
Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by adadike281(f): 1:30pm
Truly sad! His parents didn't do well at all.
Truly sad! His parents didn't do well at all.
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by Khutie: 1:33pm
•••Funny how y'all see this differently. Am gonna do same if the part I walked upon making those Benjamins ain't that easy and smooth. Parents ko? His parents just took his meekness as weakness only because of African mentality of "He's our son" and for that he ain't gonna do nothing. Burna Boy fired his mum who was his manager cos the woman ain't up and doing and always hiding behind same phrase of "my son". We should keep family outta business.
The parents fvcked up bigg time.
Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by Lekan111(m): 1:34pm
Nairaland will be better if we stop this.
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by Evablizin(f): 1:48pm
See as somebody papa and mama turn yahoo yahoo and do their son yahoo.
Nawa oh abeg forgive them.
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by amunkita(m): 1:49pm
Even God would support this young man on his action..
Wat sort of wickedness is this
Some might say he over reacted but dude, u don't know the suffering these guyz go through to send this money, only for one greedy pig to waste such on frivolities..
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by Enoma222(m): 1:52pm
wicked parents dey finish the guy chai if nah me till dey die i we never see dem again ..
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by amunkita(m): 1:55pm
Op, ask this dude to open a Diaspora Account here in 9ja, so that when he goes back, he would pay directly into the account nd whenever he is ready, he could build his thing.
Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by babamadiba(m): 1:55pm
What an irresponsible parent. God forbid!
What an irresponsible parent. God forbid!
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by ObaKlaz(m): 1:56pm
I was gonna type " Honour thy father and thy mother.
...But then, the same Bible says " Parents, provoke not thy children to wrath"
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by alfredo4u(m): 1:56pm
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by Keneking: 1:56pm
Igbos are indeed doing very well..sending money home after developing Thailand, Indonesia, UK, US and other European States
"Please lalasticlala if you have a trusted lady in her late thirties who can build with me, kindly hook me up to her."
- Oya lalasticlala e don set oh
Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by Odianose13(m): 1:57pm
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by FitnessDoctor: 1:57pm
“One of us just locked his parents up in police cell. His 65 year old father and 56 year old mother slept in police cell last night with an instruction that anyone who comes close to bail them should be locked up too..
Did this happen in Nigeria?
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by LagosismyHome(f): 1:57pm
If you cant trust your parents who can you trust .
I can imagine how hard he worked in this cold to send money home only to be let down
Very sad story........ we Blame politicians of corruption but the society is broken down gradually where nobody has a conscience anymore
Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by MasterChen: 1:57pm
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by KayDEAN(m): 1:57pm
OBOY THIS GUY NA JONSING MAN. HOW U GO STINGY SOTEY UR OWN PEOPLE GO RUN U STREET
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by SlimBrawnie(f): 1:57pm
Trusted lady in her late 30s who can build? Oseti go.....
Most of them did a lot of building in their prime age with nothing to show for it too bro, so they ain't ready to build any nigga...
You get mind sha...
Just be at alert, maká stabbing crew bú everywhere.
All de best!
Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by lovingyouhun: 1:57pm
Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by 9jatatafo(m): 1:58pm
Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by SkillfulValue: 1:58pm
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by DLondonboiy: 1:58pm
There is nothing my mom or any of my siblings can ever do to me in this world that can make me jail them..Absolutely NOTHING!!
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by kolnel: 1:59pm
the plight of nigerian in diaspora
people back home think we pick money on the streets
Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by BruncleZuma: 1:59pm
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 1:59pm
What a wicked world
But locking his parents up won't solve anything nah
He's gonna start all over again...so painful
|Re: Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos by Pavore9: 1:59pm
It hurts deeply to be defrauded by one's own flesh and blood.
