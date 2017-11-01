Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Italy-Based Nigerian Man Jails His Parents For Scamming Him With Fake Photos (3215 Views)

Facebook user, Nnamdi shared the story as thus;

“One of us just locked his parents up in police cell. His 65 year old father and 56 year old mother slept in police cell last night with an instruction that anyone who comes close to bail them should be locked up too..



I know what the parents did are wrong but I have been pleading with him since last week not to toe this path. There are many ways to solve issues like this.



If your parents do same to you, would you have done exactly what he did or you would have handled it differently? Hear him :

“Ben, I’m sorry I have to do what I did. You won’t understand how painful it is to be hustling here only to find out that my stupid and greedy parents were just wasting all my efforts on frivolities.



Like you already know, I have been in Italy doing all kinds of menial jobs just to put food on my table and make some savings. I have been here for six good years but I have never visited Nigeria.

I have been sending some cash to my parents to help me buy two plots of land and start building on it for all of us because we have suffered enough as a family, paying rent always.



Ben do you know that my foolish parents only bought one plot of land and nothing has been going on there apart from the initial foundation.? In fact they started the foundation recently when they knew I will be visiting Nigeria.



They have been sending me fake pictures of my house. Bro I’m mad. I don’t know what they used all the money for. They don’t know how I managed to make these savings. Omg I just wasted six years in Italy without anything to show for it. If I can’t trust my own parents, who then can I trust?



I will spend the remaining money I have with me on police to make sure they remained there until I go back to start a new hustle. Please Ben if you have a trusted lady in her late thirties who can build with me, kindly hook me up to her. I can’t trust these foolish parents of mine again.”





Wrong move, instead of jailing them why not just cut off all ties u have with them and let go.



Karma is a byytch 5 Likes

Na dem way now, potopoto republic 2 Likes

Nor be only who fly for night be winch..

only the guy knows how hard he work for the money his parents lavished 11 Likes

Am speechless, are u sure they are your parents or ure omoale 1 Like

Truly sad! His parents didn't do well at all. 1 Like

•••Funny how y'all see this differently. Am gonna do same if the part I walked upon making those Benjamins ain't that easy and smooth. Parents ko? His parents just took his meekness as weakness only because of African mentality of "He's our son" and for that he ain't gonna do nothing. Burna Boy fired his mum who was his manager cos the woman ain't up and doing and always hiding behind same phrase of "my son". We should keep family outta business.

The parents fvcked up bigg time. 8 Likes

Na dem way now, potopoto republic







See as somebody papa and mama turn yahoo yahoo and do their son yahoo.



Wat sort of wickedness is this



wicked parents dey finish the guy chai if nah me till dey die i we never see dem again .. 1 Like

Op, ask this dude to open a Diaspora Account here in 9ja, so that when he goes back, he would pay directly into the account nd whenever he is ready, he could build his thing.

What an irresponsible parent. God forbid!



Good









You are at fault. From this photo when u r small, the DNA was real.





Igbos are indeed doing very well..sending money home after developing Thailand, Indonesia, UK, US and other European States

Lobatan!

If you cant trust your parents who can you trust .

I can imagine how hard he worked in this cold to send money home only to be let down



Very sad story........ we Blame politicians of corruption but the society is broken down gradually where nobody has a conscience anymore 1 Like

Keneking:

1 Like

OBOY THIS GUY NA JONSING MAN. HOW U GO STINGY SOTEY UR OWN PEOPLE GO RUN U STREET OBOY THIS GUY NA JONSING MAN. HOW U GO STINGY SOTEY UR OWN PEOPLE GO RUN U STREET

Trusted lady in her late 30s who can build? Oseti go.....



Most of them did a lot of building in their prime age with nothing to show for it too bro, so they ain't ready to build any nigga...



You get mind sha...



Just be at alert, maká stabbing crew bú everywhere.



All de best!

I just weak

Lol

O dikwa strong

There is nothing my mom or any of my siblings can ever do to me in this world that can make me jail them..Absolutely NOTHING!!

the plight of nigerian in diaspora



people back home think we pick money on the streets

What a wicked world

But locking his parents up won't solve anything nah

He's gonna start all over again...so painful