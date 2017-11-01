₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by kumbalo(m): 2:49pm
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – THE Federal Government has declared Friday, 1st December, 2017 as public holiday to mark the Eid-El-Maulud Celebration.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/breaking-fg-declares-friday-public-holiday/
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by neolboy(m): 3:57pm
I dedicate my FTC to all our Muslim brothers who will be celebrating Eid-El- Maulud on Friday and i pray you shall all celebrate more years on earth
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by pauljumbo: 4:02pm
When will we have ifa and sango holiday
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by timilehin007(m): 4:09pm
Muslim and wahala shaaaaaa.....JESUS CHRIST is miles after miles after miles greater than muhammed..why are they trying to bring that blood sucker jihadist on par with Lord Jesus Christ..
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by Teewhy2: 4:09pm
good one.
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by Angelb4: 4:09pm
The best word i like to hear after "PUBLIC" is HOLIDAY! Nigerians and public holiday are like 5 & 6.
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by miqos03: 4:09pm
Wow
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by b0rn2fuck(m): 4:09pm
pauljumbo:ask again
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by Kingdolo(m): 4:09pm
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by zionmde: 4:09pm
hope the peaceful Muslims in osun won't leave their prayer ground this time around to go and mob a policeman.
Hope herdsmen will also observe holiday from killing people
Hope boko haram will remember all the mosques that gave them support wen they were killing only Christians to celebrate with our Muslim brothers there.
Hope all the Muslim zombies on NL will also observe the holiday
Hope Lai Mohammed (pbuh) won't work that day so Nigeria can have a holiday from all his lies.
My most important wish is my number 3 wish
Happy celebrations
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by MrMoney007: 4:09pm
Lazy government
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by Newboss(m): 4:10pm
The more holidays, the better
Bubu day
Fela day
Whatever day!
More holidays, please!
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by emmpire: 4:10pm
For what?
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:10pm
Goodnews, I go use that day drink beer to my satisfaction
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by silas24(m): 4:10pm
They killed Rams for eid el kabir...Wetin dem dey kill for dis one? So that I go start to plan my waka.....
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by Blissbeatz(m): 4:10pm
And so..... Does dat mean nigeria will better d following day, #nonsense
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by 9jakohai(m): 4:11pm
pauljumbo:
Contact your lawmaker to agitate on your behalf for such holidays
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by PMWSpirit(m): 4:11pm
Holidays that seems to remind an average man that there's no joy in the country . Holiday with no money to spend is that one holiday?
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by dorbudee: 4:11pm
Issokay
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by wunmi590(m): 4:11pm
Good
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by sisisioge: 4:11pm
Iyam smiling from ear to ear fa
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by I124U: 4:11pm
Our sunni muslim brothers won’t like this
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by Zeze06(m): 4:12pm
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by jericco1(m): 4:12pm
holidays every time.
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by pp802: 4:12pm
Wow....nice, but company go now deduct Friday from float money
b0rn2fuck:
O boy, you still dey nairaland?
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by Queenserah26(f): 4:12pm
I deserve this rest
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by Godjone(m): 4:13pm
how many times do these people tke holidays in a year
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by Youngdream1: 4:13pm
The economy suffer for it. Holiday for what. SMH
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by Handsomebeing(m): 4:13pm
Crap.
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by Mhizkel(f): 4:13pm
timilehin007:Smh
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by Bigmikedagod(m): 4:13pm
holiday.. yay
|Re: Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday by enemyofprogress: 4:14pm
Na which one be malu holiday again?
