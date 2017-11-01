Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday (9970 Views)

ABUJA – THE Federal Government has declared Friday, 1st December, 2017 as public holiday to mark the Eid-El-Maulud Celebration.



A statement by Engr Abubakar Magaji, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, in Abuja on Wednesday, stated that the Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, announced the public holiday on behalf of the Federal Government.



The Minister enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to use the Eid-El-Maulud Celebration to pray for peace, progress and unity of the nation.



He further urged all Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards building the nation.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/breaking-fg-declares-friday-public-holiday/ By Johnbosco Agbakwuru 1 Like

I dedicate my FTC to all our Muslim brothers who will be celebrating Eid-El- Maulud on Friday and i pray you shall all celebrate more years on earth 6 Likes 1 Share

When will we have ifa and sango holiday 22 Likes 1 Share

Muslim and wahala shaaaaaa.....JESUS CHRIST is miles after miles after miles greater than muhammed..why are they trying to bring that blood sucker jihadist on par with Lord Jesus Christ.. 7 Likes

good one.

The best word i like to hear after "PUBLIC" is HOLIDAY! Nigerians and public holiday are like 5 & 6. 11 Likes

Wow

pauljumbo:

When will we have ifa and sango holiday ask again ask again

hope the peaceful Muslims in osun won't leave their prayer ground this time around to go and mob a policeman.

Hope herdsmen will also observe holiday from killing people

Hope boko haram will remember all the mosques that gave them support wen they were killing only Christians to celebrate with our Muslim brothers there.

Hope all the Muslim zombies on NL will also observe the holiday

Hope Lai Mohammed (pbuh) won't work that day so Nigeria can have a holiday from all his lies.











My most important wish is my number 3 wish



Happy celebrations 3 Likes

Lazy government





Bubu day

Fela day

Whatever day!



More holidays, please! The more holidays, the betterBubu dayFela dayWhatever day!More holidays, please!

For what?

Goodnews, I go use that day drink beer to my satisfaction 2 Likes

They killed Rams for eid el kabir...Wetin dem dey kill for dis one? So that I go start to plan my waka.....

And so..... Does dat mean nigeria will better d following day, #nonsense

pauljumbo:

When will we have ifa and sango holiday

Contact your lawmaker to agitate on your behalf for such holidays Contact your lawmaker to agitate on your behalf for such holidays

Holidays that seems to remind an average man that there's no joy in the country . Holiday with no money to spend is that one holiday?

Issokay

Good

Iyam smiling from ear to ear fa

Our sunni muslim brothers won’t like this

holidays every time.







b0rn2fuck:

ask again

O boy, you still dey nairaland? Wow....nice, but company go now deduct Friday from float moneyO boy, you still dey nairaland?

I deserve this rest



how many times do these people tke holidays in a year how many times do these people tke holidays in a year

The economy suffer for it. Holiday for what. SMH

Crap.

timilehin007:

Muslim and wahala shaaaaaa.....JESUS CHRIST is emdless miles greater than muhammed..why are they trying to bring that blood sucker jihadist on par with Lord Jesus Christ.. Smh Smh 2 Likes

holiday.. yay