Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by robosky02(m): 3:30pm
Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp
Newly capped Super Eagles defender, Bryan Idowu, says he was filled with anxiety and grappled with uncertainty ahead of his first meeting with the Nigerian team, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Idowu had his first experience with the Super Eagles following his invitation to the team for the international friendly encounter against Argentina in Krasnodar on November 14 2017.
The 25-year-old hinted that he was unsure how he would be received by his new teammates after they arrived in Russia for the clash against La Albiceleste.
“There was a feeling that I had come to view. Everything is new, you do not know anybody, nobody knows me, it’s unclear how we will meet, what will be the situation, how I will look in training,” Idowu told Amkar Perm’s official website.
“I watched as a real football fan of John Obi Mikel, who at Chelsea took all the big titles, on Ndidi and Ihenacho, who play in Leicester, Iwobi at London’s Arsenal.
“A lot of good players, whose game I used to watch on TV. And then they greet me and now we are together in the same team.
“The atmosphere and the training process were positive, a lot of jokes during warm-up, for example. And I think everyone saw a video where I played a song on a chair, as traditionally done by all newcomers – this is one of the positive moments that were in the team.”
brian-idowu-super-eagles-completesportsnigeria.com
The defender whose father is Nigerian and mother half Nigerian and half Russian went on to score in the game against Argentina after replacing Ola Aina.
Idowu described the occasion as the best moment of his career in the last two years.
He said: “Over the past two years, the goal for Nigeria, of course, is the brightest event for me because it came in my first match for the country.
“There were a lot of fans inside the stadium.When the ball flew into the goal, I did not even believe that I really managed to score on my debut.
”I was emotional after the game. Everyone was happy for me when I scored, and it’s nice.”
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by miqos03: 4:09pm
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by HopeAlive14(m): 4:09pm
Fly, Eagles fly!
I pray you win the World Cup!
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by emmpire: 4:09pm
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by wildcatter23(m): 4:10pm
Much love and respect bro.
Your goal would go down as one of our super eagles high point.
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by Teewhy2: 4:10pm
Nice one, welcome home.
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by Felixalex(m): 4:11pm
Where's that guy that always used to say...
"When I'm alone I go to the garden and pretend to be a carrot"....?
Has he finally become a carrot for real?
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by tolulinks(m): 4:11pm
From his jubilation he looks like he's been in the team all his life
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by chubbyswit(m): 4:12pm
nice one, hope he keeps on improving
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by bigerboy200: 4:12pm
It's okay... can we go back to the 2018 budget issue now? People are suffering and Nigerians are been sold for a pot of soup in Libya..
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by enemyofprogress: 4:13pm
|Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by fingard02k(m): 4:16pm
HopeAlive14:
You fit dethrone basketmouth dem for comedy ooo
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by feezy(m): 4:17pm
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by chukxie(m): 4:18pm
enemyofprogress:
Cousin, you meant .
enemyofprogress:
Cousin, you meant .
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by Jeezuzpick(m): 4:20pm
Felixalex:
Sounds like a fruitcake.
Felixalex:
Sounds like a fruitcake.
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by enemyofprogress: 4:20pm
chukxie:anyone, who spelling epp?
|Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by bastien: 4:21pm
He was brilliant that day, he has seal his place to Russia already
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by JOELIFYO: 4:21pm
nice game u had bro
nice game u had bro
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by heykims(m): 4:21pm
Felixalex:May his soul rest in peace
Felixalex:May his soul rest in peace
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by chukxie(m): 4:23pm
enemyofprogress:
No vex oooo!
enemyofprogress:
No vex oooo!
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by Yinxies(f): 4:25pm
enemyofprogress:
enemyofprogress:
|Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by enemyofprogress: 4:26pm
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by Uyi168(m): 4:28pm
enemyofprogress:Try take correction..
enemyofprogress:Try take correction..
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by robosky02(m): 4:29pm
Why I chose to play for Nigeria over Russia – Brian Idowu
Russia-born defender, Brian Idowu has revealed why he chose to represent Nigeria ahead of his country of birth, Russia.
Idowu, who plays for Amkar Perm made the revelation at the pre-match conference ahead of Nigeria’s friendly game against Argentina on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old said “I feel great (with Nigeria), I have been well received by both players and coaches. The atmosphere is very positive. For me this is a huge chance and experience.
“As for why I’m not playing for Russia, I shouldn’t be asked this question. I want to go to the World Cup for Nigeria, because they believed in me.
“This is important for me and for my parents. If there is a next challenge, then everything will be decided, whether I play in the Russia 2018 World Cup.”
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by enemyofprogress: 4:30pm
who correction epp?
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by HopeAlive14(m): 4:30pm
HopeAlive14:
fingard02k:
Be optimistic, bro.
HopeAlive14:
fingard02k:
Be optimistic, bro.
Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:37pm
Felixalex:
Felixalex:
|Re: Bryan Idowu: How I Faced Anxiety, Uncertainty Before Joining Super Eagles Camp by AFONJAPIG(f): 4:44pm
bros don't think home, because there is failure await you... Zoo cursed
Land of zombies and ass lickers
