



Laurie Idahosa wrote:



WARNING!!!!

CONTROVERSIAL POST THAT MAY MAKE YOU THINK..... Be sure to swipe and read all the tweets, even if it "pinches."

I came across this thread on twitter and found myself shouting "YES! THIS IS THE MENTALITY THAT ALLOWS MODERN DAY SLAVERY TO THRIVE!"



I ended up retweeting each post. I have been saying this for years and have gotten lots of backlashes and have heard many well-formed defenses from friends who partake in such practices.



Maybe this is the time to bring the WHOLE matter to light. It is easy to create awareness and to cry over something that seems abstract and far away... What about the "slavery" many witnesses or even engage in regularly in their homes?



If you can't afford to hire a consenting adult or pay your workers minimum wage (at the very least) then... do your own laundry! Take care of your own kids! Sweep your own floor!.



Engaging a 12-year-old girl from the village to help you carry your baby while denying her education and a free-life is slavery... any which way you try to defend it.

#endslavery #endmoderndayslavery



SOURCE: http://www.asbgistng.com/2017/11/slavery-libya-house-help-eldee-react.html