|Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by argob44(f): 3:30pm
A prominent American Nigeria based pastor, Rev. Laurie Idahosa has shared series of tweets by Nigerian singer, Eldee The Don who said "we should also reflect in slavery around us" even as we lament on the reported slavery going on in Libya.
Laurie Idahosa wrote:
WARNING!!!!
CONTROVERSIAL POST THAT MAY MAKE YOU THINK..... Be sure to swipe and read all the tweets, even if it "pinches."
I came across this thread on twitter and found myself shouting "YES! THIS IS THE MENTALITY THAT ALLOWS MODERN DAY SLAVERY TO THRIVE!"
I ended up retweeting each post. I have been saying this for years and have gotten lots of backlashes and have heard many well-formed defenses from friends who partake in such practices.
Maybe this is the time to bring the WHOLE matter to light. It is easy to create awareness and to cry over something that seems abstract and far away... What about the "slavery" many witnesses or even engage in regularly in their homes?
If you can't afford to hire a consenting adult or pay your workers minimum wage (at the very least) then... do your own laundry! Take care of your own kids! Sweep your own floor!.
Engaging a 12-year-old girl from the village to help you carry your baby while denying her education and a free-life is slavery... any which way you try to defend it.
#endslavery #endmoderndayslavery
SOURCE: http://www.asbgistng.com/2017/11/slavery-libya-house-help-eldee-react.html
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by argob44(f): 3:32pm
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by JayceeYT: 3:44pm
very true ...all these women that would carry a girl of 9years to be doing house chores for you without sending them to school or even paying them any reasonable sum...hope you all know that you are partakers in slavery....
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by Rokia2(f): 3:44pm
In Walter White voice, you're Goddamn right!
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by miqos03: 4:13pm
Wow
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by registration(m): 4:13pm
Oh
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by 9jvirgin(m): 4:13pm
2 Things that will hold Africa and Africans as slaves till the end of days is Religion and Politics, this is worst than any form of slavery.
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by Acidosis(m): 4:14pm
He's right
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by Jubilancy(f): 4:14pm
I like to think of it as employment # tagging it as slavery is way over the top for me
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by Rendition(m): 4:15pm
Exactly!!!
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by waveskaaya(m): 4:15pm
so true
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by wildcatter23(m): 4:15pm
Yeah. Lots of us are guilty of using house helps as slaves and in way below human dignity
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by b0rn2fuck(m): 4:16pm
True talks
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by MaryBenn(f): 4:16pm
Brilliant
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by kennosklint(m): 4:16pm
talk wei make sense.although some pple from the other side have sold themselves already to some particular group of pple.
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by Thegamingorca(m): 4:16pm
Lol..The Libya slaves are better off than being in this hell hole
The househelps are still in this hell hole, get the difference
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by Youngdream1: 4:17pm
This one has turn to musician to commentator.
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by Angy55(f): 4:17pm
100% true but it's better to be a slave in your homeland than be a slave in another man's land
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by brainpower(m): 4:17pm
He made some good points there
But personally, I can't compare what's happening here to that of Libya. Some of them are being used for medical experiments while the organs of some others are harvested and sold to rich men.
All in all, this is purely man's inhumanity to man.
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by Thegamingorca(m): 4:17pm
Don't compare d libyanite refugees to house help nah
Nigeria no be country nah...For them to have chosen to leave here in search of greenerpastures should tell you that this country no be am
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by oshe11(m): 4:18pm
lets pray for wizkid as well
Sony has turned him to their slave
Its beta to eat sh*t ones n blow dan continual asslicking of whites
#Freewizzy
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by Uyi168(m): 4:18pm
sense too full eldee head..
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by Realhommie(m): 4:18pm
Apt, he nailed it.. I've always known Eldee to be an intelligent guy, here's what it means to be a celebrity, a role model..
Kudos ElDee the Don.
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by Pvibe007: 4:18pm
Who has the patriot stamp. Comman dab Eldees certificate o!
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by monex(m): 4:19pm
Jubilancy:
It is slavery !
(1) you cant employ a child - child labor
(2) you don't pay the child the wages but instead pay someone else - human trafficking
all the child gets from you depends on your benevolence e.g. school, food, shelter etc.
employ an above 18 house maid and pay him/her for her services directly.
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by AJvine(m): 4:19pm
This is so tru...#endslavery #endmoderndayslavery
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by tejpot(m): 4:19pm
He made a point actually!
Benjamin Oluwafolajimi TOLA needs your help.
He is 80% deaf, needs something done urgently!
http://www.nairaland.com/4201630/nairalanders-benjamin-tola-regain-hearing
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by congorasta: 4:19pm
true true
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by davillian(m): 4:21pm
#word from eldee the don.
This dude talks when he needs to and stays mute when there is nothing to say.
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by hopefulLandlord: 4:21pm
b
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by Yinxies(f): 4:22pm
My brother you are on point!
|Re: Eldee On Slavery In Libya: Those With House Helps Are Also Involved In Slavery by solasoulmusic(f): 4:22pm
Slaves are bought and sold one time but employment is paying wages monthly so please how is that similar I applaud him for fighting a brave fight but abeg please wetin concern employment and slavery ...have you seen a slave with a bank account exactly
