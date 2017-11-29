₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by choku123: 4:06pm
Banky W, has penned a very sweet birthday for his mother in-law, who tunred a year older today.
He wrote;
“Biggest happy birthday shoutout to my 2nd Mommy, the one and only Pastor Etomi. Love you very much Ma, thank you for accepting me as a Son, and for welcoming my family with open arms. May God bless you abundantly and continue to do great things through you by His Grace”
Source: http://news.nollyzone.com/banky-w-pens-heartwarming-message-mother-law/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by emmanuelrabb(m): 4:10pm
My first FTC since I joined nairaland.
I'm dedicating my FTC to all FUTA aspirants awaiting Second List.
May the good God help us all
4 Likes
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by emmanuelrabb(m): 4:10pm
Are we still on Banky this, Adesua that threads on NL....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by DrinkLimca(m): 4:14pm
If this thread gets to front page, i will call on the gods to sent snake to bite lalasticlala.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by Yeligray(m): 4:15pm
Ok
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by ObaKlaz(m): 4:22pm
This wedding is some sort of 'attention/publicity cow' for Banky to milk dry.
I can't be the only who's bored with it already!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by axortedbabe(f): 4:31pm
Heartwarming?
Abeg my heart no warm anything o
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by NaijaCelebrity: 5:33pm
you no get heart now?
axortedbabe:
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by DaddyKross: 5:35pm
DrinkLimca:
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by Sijo01(f): 5:35pm
Happy birthday Mrs. Etomi.
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by bignero: 5:36pm
all the pretty mamas
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by Spaxon(f): 5:36pm
Lala what is happening na
Did Banky bribe you..
We miss our snake threads o
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by Hades2016(m): 5:37pm
ObaKlaz:my brother the matter tire me i swear
4 Likes
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by ladeb: 5:37pm
lol
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by Spaxon(f): 5:37pm
DaddyKross:lol
Lala will turn it to food...
*whispers
Its his fav. Delicacy
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by Badonasty(m): 5:37pm
choku123:
no be nairaland again na "bankyland" ooo
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by bedspread: 5:37pm
AMEN
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by bjhaid: 5:37pm
we are tired of their story already biko
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by kambili999(f): 5:37pm
these people again
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by Arewa12: 5:37pm
congrat
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by tejpot(m): 5:38pm
One day every news about this wedding will become less irrelevant and the marriage will start in earnest.
Benjamin Oluwafolajimi TOLA needs your help.
He is 80% deaf, needs something done urgently!
http://www.nairaland.com/4201630/nairalanders-benjamin-tola-regain-hearing
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by oshe11(m): 5:38pm
This guy wit him papa's cap head
Disgracing wifey less dan a week into their marriage
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by badbreath(f): 5:38pm
Happy birthday to BankyW mother in-law.
Abeg Banky news don do oooo
Abi na only me waka come for this kind news
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by DaddyKross: 5:39pm
Spaxon:
Babe you fine ooh
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by Blissbeatz(m): 5:40pm
I tire for dis banky w matter ooooo..... Inshort na real wahhhhj jst like TINTALLTONY do say
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by Mhizkel(f): 5:40pm
Social media addiction has finally fallen on Banky.
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by Spaxon(f): 5:40pm
DaddyKross:
Thanks dearie
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by Gloryr: 5:42pm
DrinkLimca:
so long brother...enjoy your long ban
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by DaddyKross: 5:42pm
Spaxon:
Cheers
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by Spaxon(f): 5:43pm
DrinkLimca:I see ur ban longer than third mainland bridge
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by Spaxon(f): 5:43pm
DaddyKross:you too..
Have a nice day
|Re: Banky W Cerebrates His Mother-In-Law, Pastor Etomi's Birthday by money121(m): 5:46pm
Happy bornday ma
