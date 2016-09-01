₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by oikirodah(m): 4:19pm
Facts have emerged that United Kingdom Government is planning to return $900 million allegedly looted by late former Governor of Bayelsa State, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, to the state.
In September 2005, Alamieyeseigha was arrested and tried in the UK for money laundering.
He jumped bail and fled to Nigeria.
However, a source close to the ongoing arrangement informed our correspondent that the UK Government has almost concluded arrangements with the Bayelsa State Government to return $900 million allegedly looted by late Alamieyeseigha to the coffers of the state.
According to him: “There is mobilization ongoing in Bayelsa State as I am speaking to you to take delivery of the looted fund by the late governor of the state.”
https://www.ireporteronline.com/uk-set-return-900m-alamieyeseighas-loot-bayelsa/
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by SmellingAnus(m): 4:20pm
Nice.. He knew that a time like this will come so helped saved the loot for Bayelsans
3 Likes
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by SalamRushdie: 4:22pm
There is no way he ciuld have looted 900 milliin dollars then
8 Likes
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by Yeligray(m): 4:22pm
Politicians be like "this december is blessed"
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by BruncleZuma: 4:33pm
Dear UK,
If una no want make half disappear , abeg make una allow Dickson computer from office first.
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by olusledge: 4:34pm
900 million dollars ...dem don dae thief this money since independence and we never broke ....money dae this country
3 Likes
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by wildcatter23(m): 4:34pm
Thats an incredulous sum of money
1 Like
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by miqos03: 4:35pm
Nice
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by VIPERVENOM(m): 4:35pm
Only this
1 Like
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by Henrolla(m): 4:35pm
Looks like we have more of our money outside the country than we have within the country....
I'm sure the looted funds we have in different countries can take care of our 2018 budget..
No need to sell our National assets to fund the budget.
1 Like
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by nairavsdollars: 4:35pm
Governor Dickson right now..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:36pm
900 million DOLLAR? Dickson right now
1 Like
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by ennyscongy(m): 4:36pm
900millie$ Ogun kill all these politicians
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by Elnino4ladies: 4:36pm
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:36pm
Fake news, this is not possible
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by Category1: 4:36pm
UK abeg come and giv boys...
Don't return it to bayelsa because those foools will steal again
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by leksmedia: 4:36pm
what? Thats almost a Billion Dollars. And the richest man in the world is worth 89.9 Billion . Na wa o i just tire
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by midehi2(f): 4:36pm
It is a lie jor
1 Like
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by iluvpomo(m): 4:36pm
Nice though I have a feeling the $900M is going to enter another thief’s (thieves) pocket ....
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by GREATESTPIANIST: 4:36pm
JEEZ............................................. FOR REAL?? Naira OR DOLLArs.......
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by 9jatatafo(m): 4:37pm
Abeg sell your paypal joor @360. Africa cursed with bad leaders
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by eleojo23: 4:37pm
Returning is not the issue.
How are we sure that it will not be relooted?
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by MyVILLAGEpeople: 4:37pm
Chaiii
900$
chisos
And the people of that region celebrated this man as their hero
SHM
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by bedspread: 4:38pm
Get set People:
THIS LOOT IS LIKELY TO BE RE-LOOTED
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by Tycike: 4:38pm
$900 million or $90 million .
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by yeyerolling: 4:38pm
false info. bloggers too dey lie
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by Meritocracy: 4:39pm
The money Jonathan couldn't work on during his tenure. Buhari is working. People who claimed Buhari killed Alam should see the reason why HBP killed Alam.
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by bigerboy200: 4:39pm
he is still our hero... In some people's voice..
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by Blissbeatz(m): 4:39pm
Na hear we go hear am we no go no where d moni enta....
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by saintfaculty(m): 4:40pm
nice one
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by EvilMetahuman: 4:40pm
SalamRushdie:reallly?
but you believed abacha loooted over five billion dollars within 5years even before than alamesiya's time?
the kind of stupid comment you read on nairaland self.
to think this will be the most like post on this topic will even be more shocking.
|Re: UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa by RickandMorty: 4:40pm
Fake News
1 Like
