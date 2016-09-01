Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / UK Set To Return $900m Alamieyeseigha’s Loot To Bayelsa (1866 Views)

In September 2005, Alamieyeseigha was arrested and tried in the UK for money laundering.

He jumped bail and fled to Nigeria.

However, a source close to the ongoing arrangement informed our correspondent that the UK Government has almost concluded arrangements with the Bayelsa State Government to return $900 million allegedly looted by late Alamieyeseigha to the coffers of the state.

According to him: “There is mobilization ongoing in Bayelsa State as I am speaking to you to take delivery of the looted fund by the late governor of the state.”

Nice.. He knew that a time like this will come so helped saved the loot for Bayelsans 3 Likes

There is no way he ciuld have looted 900 milliin dollars then 8 Likes

Politicians be like "this december is blessed"

Dear UK,

If una no want make half disappear , abeg make una allow Dickson computer from office first.





900 million dollars ...dem don dae thief this money since independence and we never broke ....money dae this country 3 Likes

Thats an incredulous sum of money 1 Like

Nice

Only this woman man thief $900m? 1 Like

Looks like we have more of our money outside the country than we have within the country....



I'm sure the looted funds we have in different countries can take care of our 2018 budget..

No need to sell our National assets to fund the budget. 1 Like

Governor Dickson right now.. 1 Like 1 Share





900 million DOLLAR? Dickson right now 1 Like

900millie$ Ogun kill all these politicians

Fake news, this is not possible

UK abeg come and giv boys...

Don't return it to bayelsa because those foools will steal again

what? Thats almost a Billion Dollars. And the richest man in the world is worth 89.9 Billion . Na wa o i just tire

It is a lie jor 1 Like

Nice though I have a feeling the $900M is going to enter another thief’s (thieves) pocket ....

?? Naira OR DOLLArs....... JEEZ............................................. FOR REAL??Naira OR DOLLArs.......

Abeg sell your paypal joor @360. Africa cursed with bad leaders

Returning is not the issue.

How are we sure that it will not be relooted?





Chaiii



900$



chisos



And the people of that region celebrated this man as their hero



SHM Chaiii900$chisosAnd the people of that region celebrated this man as their heroSHM

Get set People:

THIS LOOT IS LIKELY TO BE RE-LOOTED

$900 million or $90 million .

false info. bloggers too dey lie

The money Jonathan couldn't work on during his tenure. Buhari is working. People who claimed Buhari killed Alam should see the reason why HBP killed Alam.

he is still our hero... In some people's voice..

Na hear we go hear am we no go no where d moni enta....

nice one

SalamRushdie:

There is no way he ciuld have looted 900 milliin dollars then reallly?



but you believed abacha loooted over five billion dollars within 5years even before than alamesiya's time?





the kind of stupid comment you read on nairaland self.

