His post:



''When Gaddafi was in power, there was no slave trade of Black Africans in Libya. As a matter of fact Gaddafi gave financial aid to Black African nations and almost single handedly funded the fight against White minority rule in the then Rhodesia (renamed Zimbabwe) and against apartheid in South Africa (Google it. Even Mandela said so openly in America). Barack Obama staged his removal and now Black Africans are being sold in Libya and you think Obama is good and Gaddafi was bad? All over Africa, from Libya, to Egypt, to Nigeria, Obama intervened without caring what Africans really wanted and saddled us with incompetent regimes that are taking Africans backward. History will not be kind to Obama!''

I AGREE 16 Likes

Am with u on this one Remo 10 Likes

Well said Omokri. He left out that Evil Warhawking Killary Klinton too. 6 Likes

GHADAFI





"I will not go into exile to any foreign country. I was born here in Libya, and I will die here. This country was a dessert, and I turned it into a forest, where everything can grow.

No one Love this land more more than its citizens. If Europe and America tells you that they love you, be careful. They love the wealth of your land. The oil and not the people. They are helping you to fight against me but, it will be more wise for you to fight against them because they are fighting against your future and progress.



My message to you the people of Libya is, they are helping you to kill me but you will pay the price because you will suffer. And my message to you America and Europe is, you will kill me, but be ready to fight a never ending TERRORISM.

Before you realise your ignorance, terrorists will be hitting you at your doorstep."



GADDAFI once told the Nigerian and British governments to divide Nigeria into two, so that the Hausa/Fulani (Moslems), Yoruba (Christians) and Biafrans/Igbo, can live as neighbouring countries.



It's good we look at these 16 REAL REASONS WHY COL. GADDAFI WAS KILLED:



1. There is no electricity bill in Libya, electricity is free for all its citizens.



2. There is no interest on loans, banks in Libya are state-owned and loans given to all its citizens are at a 0% interest by law.



3. Home is considered a human right in Libya. Gaddafi vowed that his parents would not get a house until everyone in Libya had a home.



4. All newlyweds in Libya receive $60,000 Dinars (US$50,000) from the government to buy their first apartment.



5. Education and medical treatments are free in Libya. Before Gaddafi, only 25% of Libyans were literates. Today, the figure stands at 83%.



6. Libyans taking up farming as a career, they received farm land, a farming house, equipment, seeds and livestock to kick- start their farms – all for free.



7. If Libyans cannot find the education or medical facilities they needed in Libya, the government funded them to go abroad for it.



8. In Gaddafi's Libya, if a Libyan buys a car, the government subsidized 50% of the price.

9. The price of petrol in Libya is $0. 14 per liter.



10. Libya has no external debt and its reserves amount to $150 billion – now frozen globally.



11. If a Libyan is unable to get employment after graduation, the state would pay the average salary of the profession as if he or she is employed until employment is found.



12. A portion of Libyan oil sale is credited directly to the bank accounts of all Libyan citizens.



13. A mother who gave birth to a child under Gaddafi, received US $5,000 as child benefit upfront.



14. 40 loaves of bread in Libya costs $ 0.15



15. 25% of Libyans have a university degree.



16. Gaddafi carried out the world’s largest irrigation project, known as the Great Man- Made River Project, to make water readily available throughout the desert country.



If this is called "Dictatorship", I wonder what type of Leadership Democrats have!! 40 Likes 7 Shares

Reno i s not a sincere person! GEJ with other African leaders watched while Qaddafi was being butchered on the soil of Africa. Posterity will never forget the silence of the greedy AU leaders who should have sent troops to restore order in Libya when Qaddafi was being hunted by the American mercenaries. 12 Likes 1 Share

Now Africa Is Paying D price, or Better put Black Africa Is Paying D price 1 Like

Sometimes I am tempted to accept that Obama is the "devil" people call him.



Same way he stationed gun ships in the gulf of guinea prior to the 2015 elections to make sure that regime change in Nigeria was possible and refusal to sell weapons to be used in fighting Boko Haram.



What do we have today? An irresponsible leader who has turned the nations economy upside down with hunger and famine, thereby making smaller nations currency have an edge over the Nigerian naira. 2 Likes 1 Share

The former Gay loving president of USA is an Azz-hole. 2 Likes

F@#! Obama, black brutalized and murdered in America during his rule

Obama n Clinton are the problem we have by giving us this durlard of a northern president 1 Like

Reno i s not a sincere person! GEJ with other African leaders watched while Qaddafi was being butchered on the soil of Africa. Posterity will never forget the silence of the greedy AU leaders who should have sent troops to restore order in Libya when Qaddafi was being hunted by the American mercenaries. I just spotted another foooool I just spotted another foooool 1 Like

I hate attacking Obama cause I like him really but to be honest Libya is the worst foreign policy his administration embarked on, so am not sure of the behind the room discussions and who masterminded it but all we know is that he was the president then 1 Like 1 Share

Obama played too much international politics.















Meanwhile,

When next u send anything home,make sure u include a manual on how it should be used 1 Like

Only shallow people will disagree with this

I hate attacking Obama cause I like him really but to be honest Libya is the worst foreign policy his administration embarked on, so am not sure of the behind the room discussions and who masterminded it but all we know is that he was the president then



What about ISIS which he created and funded from scratch , if I ask you one reason you like him apart from his talking yoi wont find one What about ISIS which he created and funded from scratch , if I ask you one reason you like him apart from his talking yoi wont find one

You've spoken well Reno. We Africans are our own worst enemy. South Africans unleashing terror attacks on other blacks staying in their land, and Libyans auctioning their fellow African Brothers as slaves shows lack of unity amongst us. It bleeds my heart to seeing our leaders make little or no effort on issues like this. I think it's high time we reduced foreign intervention on how to making decisions and rule our countries here in Africa . We're Africans fam! We all need to stand up, unite, build and bring peace to our continent!!



PS: Y'all fam on NL that can't comment without bringing tribalism into whatever u gon say. You are no different bro...

For the first time I totally agree with Reno

Human being generally dont value what they have,until they lose it

What about ISIS which he created and funded from scratch , if I ask you one reason you like him apart from his talking yoi wont find one American political expert that you are. Why don't you tell us how Obama created ISIS ?. Since you know so much about America than Americans, will be waiting for your answer Professor of American Politics. American political expert that you are. Why don't you tell us how Obama created ISIS ?. Since you know so much about America than Americans, will be waiting for your answer Professor of American Politics. 1 Like 1 Share

One thing is sure, he must surely give account of what he committed.

Even Obama is regretting why he didn't plan life after Gaddafi.

history will never be kind to the Kenyan bastard!!!

Obama is a disappointment!

I agree with reno on this

If a white man said this he'd be called a racist, and be accused of trying to wipe out a black man's legacy. Obama was nothing but a globalist puppet. Let's not forget Hillary Clinton led the assault to kill Gaddafi. Who can forget this lovely quote by Hillary, "we came, we saw, he died". And then she cackled like a witch after saying that. And they say she should have won ahead of Trump? God forbid. 2 Likes

Obama is a disappointment!

Black Americans would beg to differ even though he really did nothing to help their situation. Chicago, his primary constituency is embroiled in an ongoing hoodlum-caused killings. Obama was in power for eight solid years and did nothing to stop gang killings. But he's the best thing since sliced bread because he knows how to talk like a politician. Black Americans would beg to differ even though he really did nothing to help their situation. Chicago, his primary constituency is embroiled in an ongoing hoodlum-caused killings. Obama was in power for eight solid years and did nothing to stop gang killings. But he's the best thing since sliced bread because he knows how to talk like a politician.

American political expert that you are. Why don't you tell us how Obama created ISIS ?. Since you know so much about America than Americans, will be waiting for your answer Professor of American Politics. WAIT O, ARE YOU NOT ASHAMED OF YOUR SELF ALHAJI LUCASBALO WHY DO YOU ALWAYS MAKE MOCKERY OF YOUR SELF BY DEFENDING THE INDEFENSIBLE . THERES CONCRETE AND EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE THAT BARACK HUSSAIN GAY O'BOMBER AND KILLARY MASTERMINDED THE KILLING OF MUAMMAR GADDAFI AND YA HERE EMBARRASSING YOUR FAMILY WAIT O, ARE YOU NOT ASHAMED OF YOUR SELF ALHAJI LUCASBALOWHY DO YOU ALWAYS MAKE MOCKERY OF YOUR SELF BY DEFENDING THE INDEFENSIBLE. THERES CONCRETE AND EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE THAT BARACK HUSSAIN GAY O'BOMBER AND KILLARY MASTERMINDED THE KILLING OF MUAMMAR GADDAFI AND YA HERE EMBARRASSING YOUR FAMILY 1 Like

IGNORANCE



Omokri is an IGNORANT coward and a liar



It was Europe (France) that overthrew Gadhaffi.



Obama was a late comer to Libyan involvement. In fact, personally Obama was he most reluctant western Leader to commit to supporting Libyan rebels. All these things were admitted in Public by Gadhaffi himself.

Obama (a highly evolved person) himself has said Libya was one of his mistakes. He said it clear, simple without equivication.



Hilary Clinton then a Senator and most Republicans were mounting unbelievable pressure. She went in public to even say Obama was leading from the back.



Ultimately it was French backed rebels and a French plane that attacked Gadhaffi's convoy and got him captured and executed.



Why are people who don't know always making comments. And why does Omokri find it easy to confuse half baked Nigerian youths with pea brains 3 Likes