|Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by zoba88: 4:42pm
Everyday for the thief one day for the owner of the house.According to report,the 2 men pictured below have been stealing turkeys from a farmer who 'breeds' turkey.Unfortunately for them,they came to his house in Nnobi,Anambra state today and stole some of his turkeys.He followed them to Ehulu market where they were trying to sell them.They were caught and flogged mercilessly.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/turkey-thieves-caught-and-flogged.html?m=1
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by zoba88: 4:43pm
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by midehi2(f): 4:44pm
Chai!
They even look like the turkey sef
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 4:50pm
Turkey thieves lol.
See better flogging weh make the thieves carry their legs up. Abeg this is funny.
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by Munae(f): 4:52pm
chai
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by Zafata: 4:55pm
midehi2:
No they don't. You are not funny.
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by jaychubi: 4:57pm
They shld look for tyre and fuel n use it to settle dt matter which one be common flogging.
U cant steal from d hustle/direct sweat of ur fellow poor citizen n still remain alive
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by grayht(m): 4:59pm
See poor turkey...
Lalasticlacla... Leave Nickoledeon and cum fast
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by deco22(m): 5:01pm
It's because of Turkey they are beating someone like this,na wa o
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by coolitempa(f): 5:02pm
This is the development they are talking about...abi....awon olodo...
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by Khd95(m): 5:07pm
Oh laawwd this is funny......
See as the other one open nyash down like fowl wey breeze blow hin nyash
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by Khd95(m): 5:09pm
The wan go " develop" the tolo-tolo in the market
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by teamsynergy: 5:31pm
lol
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 5:31pm
zoba88:
ipob xmas hustle
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by oloripelebe2: 5:31pm
Chai, hunger sef dey our own 'California ' biafla
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by stfadaanthony(m): 5:31pm
See beaten.I love the way he followed them to tham to the market to better disgrace them.
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by boman2014: 5:31pm
hehee
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by coolie1: 5:31pm
the day they catch you steal will be like the end of life
but wait the second guy no be humble smith I dey see so
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 5:31pm
ibos n
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by stfadaanthony(m): 5:32pm
See beating .I love the way he followed them to tham to the market to better disgrace them.
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by imanmeh: 5:32pm
huy
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by Blissbeatz(m): 5:32pm
Oh lalaaaaaa mk una flog day light out of der body....
Buh wu b d thieve wu b d hunter, even thief slf dey catch thief.....
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by FUCKyouALL: 5:34pm
coolitempa:You're from a sick tribe. A renowned dirty tribe coupled with high human rituals
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by Quatermani: 5:34pm
ok
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by JoNach: 5:34pm
Them wan celebrate Thanksgiving
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by 8stargeneral: 5:35pm
Dey should flog dem until dey dance like turkey
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by Offpoint: 5:35pm
Thank God it's only flogging, I'm happy for them.
.......
....
on a serious note, I don't know if nairaland is allergic to upgrades... Nairaland emoji and search engine is hideous...
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by Arewa12: 5:36pm
lobatan
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by Godjone(m): 5:39pm
BUT SARAKI AND MEMBERS OF BUHARI CABINET STOLE AN WHERE GIVEN A PATH ON THE BACK
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by Victorwale: 5:39pm
December is here, men must chaow turkey na
|Re: Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) by stasius: 5:41pm
Huh?
These ones are lucky that they are not already roasting!
Flog the skin off their bodies.
Animals!
