Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Turkey Thieves Caught & Flogged In Anambra (Photos) (9574 Views)

Kenyan Teacher Tied, Flogged In Public For Raping Students (Photos, Video) / Uzoamaka Chukwu Who Was Flogged In Ebonyi For Sex Act - Photos / Thieves Caught And Paraded Unclad In Anambra State (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below





Source: Everyday for the thief one day for the owner of the house.According to report,the 2 men pictured below have been stealing turkeys from a farmer who 'breeds' turkey.Unfortunately for them,they came to his house in Nnobi,Anambra state today and stole some of his turkeys.He followed them to Ehulu market where they were trying to sell them.They were caught and flogged mercilessly.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/turkey-thieves-caught-and-flogged.html?m=1





They even look like the turkey sef Chai!They even look like the turkey sef 14 Likes







Turkey thieves lol.



See better flogging weh make the thieves carry their legs up. Abeg this is funny. Turkey thieves lol.See better flogging weh make the thieves carry their legs up. Abeg this is funny. 12 Likes

chai

midehi2:

Chai!



They even look like the turkey sef

No they don't. You are not funny. No they don't. You are not funny. 10 Likes

They shld look for tyre and fuel n use it to settle dt matter which one be common flogging.



U cant steal from d hustle/direct sweat of ur fellow poor citizen n still remain alive 4 Likes











Lalasticlacla... Leave Nickoledeon and cum fast See poor turkey...Lalasticlacla... Leave Nickoledeon and cum fast 1 Like

It's because of Turkey they are beating someone like this,na wa o 2 Likes

...abi....awon olodo... This is the development they are talking about...abi....awon olodo... 2 Likes







See as the other one open nyash down like fowl wey breeze blow hin nyash Oh laawwd this is funny......See as the other one open nyash down like fowl wey breeze blow hin nyash 2 Likes

The wan go " develop" the tolo-tolo in the market 5 Likes 1 Share

lol

zoba88:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/turkey-thieves-caught-and-flogged.html?m=1

ipob xmas hustle ipob xmas hustle 3 Likes







Chai, hunger sef dey our own 'California ' biafla Chai, hunger sef dey our own 'California ' biafla 2 Likes

See beaten.I love the way he followed them to tham to the market to better disgrace them. 1 Like





hehee 1 Like





but wait the second guy no be humble smith I dey see so the day they catch you steal will be like the end of lifebut wait the second guy no be humble smith I dey see so 1 Like

crime sorry development....



ibos nsorry development.... 3 Likes

See beating .I love the way he followed them to tham to the market to better disgrace them. 2 Likes

huy

Oh lalaaaaaa mk una flog day light out of der body....

Buh wu b d thieve wu b d hunter, even thief slf dey catch thief.....

Oh lalaaaaaa mk una flog day light out of der body....

Buh wu b d thieve wu b d hunter, even thief slf dey catch thief.....

coolitempa:

This is the development they are talking about ...abi....awon olodo... You're from a sick tribe. A renowned dirty tribe coupled with high human rituals You're from a sick tribe. A renowned dirty tribe coupled with high human rituals 6 Likes

ok

Them wan celebrate Thanksgiving 2 Likes

Dey should flog dem until dey dance like turkey

Thank God it's only flogging, I'm happy for them.

.......

....

on a serious note, I don't know if nairaland is allergic to upgrades... Nairaland emoji and search engine is hideous...

lobatan



BUT SARAKI AND MEMBERS OF BUHARI CABINET STOLE AN WHERE GIVEN A PATH ON THE BACK BUT SARAKI AND MEMBERS OF BUHARI CABINET STOLE AN WHERE GIVEN A PATH ON THE BACK

December is here, men must chaow turkey na