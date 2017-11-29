₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,859 members, 3,941,298 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 07:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) (8762 Views)
Yetunde Aderibigbe Wears Boobs-Popping Dress To An Event (Photos) / Wizkid's Sister Yetunde Gushes Over His Babymama Shola's Hot Body (snapshot) / Yetunde Bakare Involved In Motor Accident In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 5:31pm
@nollyzone
Yoruba Nollywood Actor, Yetunde Bakare Just Survived from an accident in her car.
The actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her damaged car with caption ....
I Shall Not Die But Live To Declare The Works Of The Lord LORD I'M GRATEFUL I'm Indeed A Child Of Grace And Testimony OPE MI PO ... MO MO ORE OLUWA #GOD'sGATME#PRODUCTOFGRACE#DESTINYCHILD#ILIVEYETANOTHERDAY#LONGEVITYISMINESAYSTHELORD#ISERVEALIVINGGOD
http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-yetunde-bakare-survives-car-accident/
1 Share
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Zafata: 5:36pm
How this one take be accident?
Daughter of Jezebel. Look at how scantly dressed she is. She better repent. See how her fresh legs are making my joystick stiffen. Heaven and hell is real oh. You may not survive the next accident.
17 Likes
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 6:06pm
The poster above me is just overly churchy for nothing and na lie!!!
People should just forget about the hips and let's move on!!!
Thank God for her
3 Likes
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:26pm
Aunty is that all ya accident?
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 6:26pm
Social Media is now used for trash and nonsense. With the present bloggers we have, Nigeria cannot progress
1 Like
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by adaksbullet(m): 6:26pm
U are calleds these bash accident?
So is hoda baby boy u are used and u are alway used sexy pic in on insta
Shame in ur body like pick milk, is in you
Yung dumb & broke
2 Likes
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by agbonkamen(f): 6:26pm
Useless somebody
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by miteolu(m): 6:27pm
She is a learner. Next time put big L
1 Like
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Mzflow(f): 6:27pm
Kini gbogbo palapala yii?
1 Like
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by PrinceCEE(m): 6:28pm
So disgusting...
She couldn't even cover up that bulging vulva
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by imanmeh: 6:28pm
tnk god
1 Like
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by pejuakinab: 6:28pm
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by thorpido(m): 6:28pm
She wore that cloth to drive?.
.Maybe na the cloth hold the brake.
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by columbus007(m): 6:29pm
nudity everywhere
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Millz404(m): 6:29pm
Where the accident
1 Like
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Disneylady(f): 6:29pm
SMH
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Profcamsey(m): 6:29pm
Olosho wants to declare the works of the Lord.
2 Likes
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Arckeen: 6:30pm
Abeg Carry your baby boy cumot here!
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Innobee99(m): 6:30pm
So upon all these slaying, na baby boy u dey drive?
Ur sugar daddy is not doing well biko
1 Like
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by oochi123(f): 6:30pm
Chai waris this? Why did u cover the lower part wit net? No be u wan show body
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Odobaone: 6:31pm
See Belle like LOCAL DRUM
3 Likes
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Imarnuel04(m): 6:36pm
Zafata:
What did you drink? It seems really strong. Can I have some please?
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Seunspyder(m): 6:36pm
Samsung laptop for sell
Pentium (R) Dual-Core CPU
T4300 @2.10GHz
Ram 2.00GB. 64bit operating system
Hard drives 300GB
Cell phone: 08145 145 222
Working perfectly and neat.
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by bewla(m): 6:36pm
shapeless
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Olalan(m): 6:36pm
Thank God for her life. BTW her picture seem to portray her as a lady with loose moral standard.
1 Like
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by bright007(f): 6:38pm
Thought it was Tunde Bakare....
Mtchwwwww
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by purem(m): 6:38pm
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Benz4pimp(m): 6:38pm
Don’t even know what to type......hope she repaired the car she bashed sha.....upcoming olosho
3 Likes
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Follysho707: 6:40pm
Very narrow-minded Church/Pastors worshippers. So she's claiming to have survived the accident cuz she's a child of God abi? So the ones that don't survive must be children of Satan be dat.. I tire ooo. We sabi her type.
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:40pm
lol, soon we will see people falling in the street and saying they "survived a fatal accident" too
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by cold(m): 6:40pm
Good for her. But this is just a fender bender...and all these prayers...sigh
|Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 6:40pm
Wetin come be our our? We be doctor or panel beater? Mtcheeeeeeeew
One Way Or The Other They Have Influenced Us Positively…: May Their Souls Rip / MUST READ: Open Letter To Wizkid / Nigerian Rapper/ Ex- Beauty Queen Munachii Abii Show Off Her Gorgeous Beauty ...
Viewing this topic: pumpz(m), bongo2011, mycece, skimeh(m), ferarifero(m), Martin0(m), linked, EnaibeSam, nerodenero, Harvigh(m), badboyplay(m), Abiodunne, aluta2, waltec(m), money121(m), BruzMoney(m), josessybj, aewhydot, profmallor, sharrapageyz, honjohnbright(m), ariyibiolatunji, Drakewilson, Khalifa04, johnshagb(m), emekan, MizzD, yeeshanana(f), Kryvichenko(m), Ebonka1, EZEIGBO1OFIMO, BabaAduras, chicoMX(m), Biodup, ikemm, Gabrinas(m), babtoundey(m), teflonjake(m), Banjo24, Dantedasz, Clairsachs4910, FisifunKododada, olureignforever, deanmartins(m), SilverYoo, willborhs07, Basildvalour(m), youngguru23(m), aristocratic(m), tealaw, hannysur8(m), Blackchampion, akinvest(m), Deflames01(m), seunmii(m), okeafa1, hayzed1997(m), Bambillo, bilo1(m), Justmey, Papacypaul(m), ghst(m), Aksalaam, adedoyin008(m), burberry89(m), steph22ush(f), hollaytan, Timbi, glomercy(f), kingboy(m), thatchick, olashida, k10, DRJECKYLL(m), buccee, EZEUDENE(m), rchilee, MemeTroll and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16