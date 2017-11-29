₦airaland Forum

Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 5:31pm
@nollyzone

Yoruba Nollywood Actor, Yetunde Bakare Just Survived from an accident in her car.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her damaged car with caption ....

I Shall Not Die But Live To Declare The Works Of The Lord LORD I'M GRATEFUL I'm Indeed A Child Of Grace And Testimony OPE MI PO ... MO MO ORE OLUWA #GOD'sGATME#PRODUCTOFGRACE#DESTINYCHILD#ILIVEYETANOTHERDAY#LONGEVITYISMINESAYSTHELORD#ISERVEALIVINGGOD

http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-yetunde-bakare-survives-car-accident/

Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Zafata: 5:36pm
How this one take be accident?

Daughter of Jezebel. Look at how scantly dressed she is. She better repent. See how her fresh legs are making my joystick stiffen. Heaven and hell is real oh. You may not survive the next accident.

Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 6:06pm
The poster above me is just overly churchy for nothing and na lie!!!


grin

People should just forget about the hips and let's move on!!!

Thank God for her

Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:26pm
Aunty is that all ya accident?

Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 6:26pm
Social Media is now used for trash and nonsense. With the present bloggers we have, Nigeria cannot progress

Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by adaksbullet(m): 6:26pm
U are calleds these bash accident? grin


So is hoda baby boy u are used and u are alway used sexy pic in on insta undecided


Shame in ur body like pick milk, is in you undecided



Yung dumb & broke angry

Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by agbonkamen(f): 6:26pm
Useless somebody
Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by miteolu(m): 6:27pm
She is a learner. Next time put big L

Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Mzflow(f): 6:27pm
Kini gbogbo palapala yii?

Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by PrinceCEE(m): 6:28pm
So disgusting...

She couldn't even cover up that bulging vulva
Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by imanmeh: 6:28pm
tnk god

Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by pejuakinab: 6:28pm
shocked
Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by thorpido(m): 6:28pm
She wore that cloth to drive?.
.Maybe na the cloth hold the brake.
Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by columbus007(m): 6:29pm
nudity everywhere sad
Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Millz404(m): 6:29pm
Where the accident

Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Disneylady(f): 6:29pm
SMH
Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Profcamsey(m): 6:29pm
Olosho wants to declare the works of the Lord.

Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Arckeen: 6:30pm
Abeg Carry your baby boy cumot here!
Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Innobee99(m): 6:30pm
So upon all these slaying, na baby boy u dey drive?
Ur sugar daddy is not doing well biko

Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by oochi123(f): 6:30pm
Chai waris this? Why did u cover the lower part wit net? No be u wan show body
Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Odobaone: 6:31pm
See Belle like LOCAL DRUM

Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Imarnuel04(m): 6:36pm
Zafata:
How this one take be accident?

Daughter of Jezebel. Look at how scantly dressed she is. She better repent. See how her fresh legs are making my joystick stiffen. Heaven and hell is real oh. You may not survive the next accident.

What did you drink? It seems really strong. Can I have some please? grin grin
Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Seunspyder(m): 6:36pm
Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by bewla(m): 6:36pm
shapeless
Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Olalan(m): 6:36pm
Thank God for her life. BTW her picture seem to portray her as a lady with loose moral standard.

Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by bright007(f): 6:38pm
Thought it was Tunde Bakare....

Mtchwwwww
Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by purem(m): 6:38pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Benz4pimp(m): 6:38pm
Don’t even know what to type......hope she repaired the car she bashed sha.....upcoming olosho

Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by Follysho707: 6:40pm
Very narrow-minded Church/Pastors worshippers. So she's claiming to have survived the accident cuz she's a child of God abi? So the ones that don't survive must be children of Satan be dat.. I tire ooo. We sabi her type. undecided
Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:40pm
lol, soon we will see people falling in the street and saying they "survived a fatal accident" too
Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by cold(m): 6:40pm
Good for her. But this is just a fender bender...and all these prayers...sigh
Re: Yetunde Bakare Survives Car Accident (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 6:40pm
Wetin come be our our? We be doctor or panel beater? Mtcheeeeeeeew

