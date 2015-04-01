₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by InternetGenius(m): 6:40pm
Wow, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has arrival Nigeria For the 2days Prophetic Declaration cursda in Gboko, Benue state Nigeria.
Theme: "I MUST BE GREATER THAN MY FATHERS"
venue: Along TEAKON FILLING STATION KM5 Aliade Bypass.
Date: 29-30
Nov, 2017
Time: 5pm Daily.
Javohva Salom!
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by InternetGenius(m): 6:42pm
more
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by InternetGenius(m): 6:44pm
cc:lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by bukola08(m): 6:51pm
Lol. Pastor indeed
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by NwaAmaikpe: 7:03pm
Which real pastor wears such oversized fake wristwatch?
Which pastor wears costumes.
Is Christianity now a movie?
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by GoodMuyis(m): 7:14pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Where is the watch
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by InternetGenius(m): 7:30pm
GoodMuyis:Ask him
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by Yemike(m): 7:54pm
Prophet Shepherd making sheeps out of the people.
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by phlame(m): 8:03pm
InternetGenius:
For some reason, I believe OP "was" a primary school teacher in Kaduna
Please don't ask me why
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by IAMSASHY(f): 8:04pm
am already greater dan my father, overtaking is surely allowed.
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by Oyindidi(f): 8:04pm
Lord have mercy
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by Marcofranz(m): 8:05pm
Who is this one again
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by 9jatatafo(m): 8:05pm
Sheeples
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by Estherfabian(f): 8:06pm
Does he wants to scare his sheep with the fire? .
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by jashar(f): 8:06pm
Hmmm.....
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by joburiel(m): 8:07pm
na dem sabi
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by emmolyne: 8:07pm
Hmmm.... what a good theme: I must be greater than my father.
If you will be greater than your father you need to work hard
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by San60: 8:07pm
Ride on daddy... A. K. A God of talknado...
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by asawanathegreat(m): 8:08pm
Will Bill gate and Dangote children be greater than their fathers?
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by policy12: 8:08pm
phlame:
Arrival..
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by joburiel(m): 8:09pm
InternetGenius:jevova saloon ni..
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by Marcofranz(m): 8:09pm
phlame:
Why ? He just told you the pastor has arrival nigeria for the 2days prophetic declaration cursda (whatever that means )����������
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by BruncleZuma: 8:09pm
Scamatozoa
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by apharm(m): 8:09pm
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by pedel: 8:11pm
OP, you mean the Prophet has arrival in Benue for cursda?
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by onatisi(m): 8:11pm
InternetGenius:
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by IForgotMyLoginD(f): 8:11pm
come on, behave! LOOOL!
Don't be cruel.
phlame:
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by IForgotMyLoginD(f): 8:12pm
lmaoooooo
joburiel:
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by chuose2: 8:14pm
End of year don dey come, these yahoo overseers go soon come with their fake prophecies.
Soon now Adeboye go come with is fake predictions like he did when he said 2015 will be good for us.
Yet na 2015 we enter recession.
see how Adeboye & others make vague fake prophecies that they hope will come true.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_7RflrL2nk
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by anonimi: 8:14pm
Yemike:
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by Evergreen4(m): 8:15pm
Op , please make some corrections
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue by anonimi: 8:17pm
BruncleZuma:
