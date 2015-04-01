Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Arrives Nigeria For A Fire Crusade In Gboko, Benue (5631 Views)

Wow, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has arrival Nigeria For the 2days Prophetic Declaration cursda in Gboko, Benue state Nigeria.



Theme: "I MUST BE GREATER THAN MY FATHERS"



venue: Along TEAKON FILLING STATION KM5 Aliade Bypass.



Date: 29-30

Nov, 2017

Time: 5pm Daily.



Javohva Salom!

Lol. Pastor indeed





Which real pastor wears such oversized fake wristwatch?



Which pastor wears costumes.

Which real pastor wears such oversized fake wristwatch?

Which pastor wears costumes.

Is Christianity now a movie?

NwaAmaikpe:





Which real pastor wears such oversized fake wristwatch?



Which pastor wears costumes.

Is Christianity now a movie?



Where is the watch

GoodMuyis:



Where is the watch Ask him Ask him

Prophet Shepherd making sheeps out of the people. 12 Likes

InternetGenius:

For some reason, I believe OP "was" a primary school teacher in Kaduna



am already greater dan my father, overtaking is surely allowed. am already greater dan my father, overtaking is surely allowed.

Lord have mercy Lord have mercy

Who is this one again

Sheeples

Does he wants to scare his sheep with the fire?

Hmmm.....

na dem sabi

Hmmm.... what a good theme: I must be greater than my father.



If you will be greater than your father you need to work hard

Ride on daddy... A. K. A God of talknado...

phlame:





For some reason, I believe OP "was" a primary school teacher in Kaduna



Please don't ask me why

InternetGenius:

phlame:





For some reason, I believe OP "was" a primary school teacher in Kaduna



Please don't ask me why



Scamatozoa 4 Likes

phlame:



For some reason, I believe OP "was" a primary school teacher in Kaduna

Please don't ask me why phlame:



For some reason, I believe OP "was" a primary school teacher in Kaduna

Please don't ask me why

OP, you mean the Prophet has arrival in Benue for cursda? 2 Likes

InternetGenius:

come on, behave! LOOOL!

Don't be cruel.

phlame:





For some reason, I believe OP "was" a primary school teacher in Kaduna



lmaoooooo



joburiel:

End of year don dey come, these yahoo overseers go soon come with their fake prophecies.



Soon now Adeboye go come with is fake predictions like he did when he said 2015 will be good for us.

Yet na 2015 we enter recession.



see how Adeboye & others make vague fake prophecies that they hope will come true.





Yemike:

Prophet Shepherd making sheeps out of the people.









Op , please make some corrections