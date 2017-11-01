₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by faroukfahima(m): 7:12pm
The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mounir Gwarzo, has been suspended by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.
His suspension was made known in a statement signed by Patricia Deworitshe, Deputy Director Ministry of Finance.
Gwarzo’s suspension, according to the statement, is in line with the Public Service Rules (PSRs) 03405 and 03406 to allow unhindered investigation of fraud allegations leveled against him.
Head of Legal Department, Mrs. Anastasia Omozele Braimoh and Head of Media in SEC, Mr. Abdulsalam Naif Habu were also affected by the suspension.
“The suspension is in line with the Public Service Rules (PSRs) 03405 and 03406.”
“The Honourable Minister has set up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry (API) to investigate and determine the culpability of the Director-General.
“She has directed the suspended SEC Director-General to immediately handover to the most senior officer at the Commission, pending the conclusion of investigation by the API.
“Also suspended are two management staff of the Commission – Abdulsalam Naif Habu, Head of Media Division and Anastasia Omozele Braimoh, Head of Legal Department – who have been alleged to engage in financial impropriety in the Commission.”
According to the statement, the minister has also set up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry (API) to investigate the culpability of Gwarzo in the matter.
More Details Here: https://www.okay.ng/fg-suspends-sec-dg-mounir-gwarzo-two-others/
6 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by AntiWailer: 7:15pm
That is what we expect at NNPC too.
Suspend , investigate and reinstate if cleared
27 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by bigtt76(f): 7:16pm
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by three: 7:16pm
We dey look!
Why in a government headed by a self styled and 'nationally' proclaimed "Mai Gaskiya" (the truthful one) allegations of corruption must FIRST trail the accused for MONTHS before any action is taken (case in point SGF who up till recently Prof Sagay defended) is nothing short of odoriferous hypocrisy.
Because person lepa no mean sey him no dey chop plenty.
The simple scientific explanation is that the person has a higher than normal metabolism.
Nigerians make una chop your "L" and no try dis kain tin next time! There is too much at stake.
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by BUHARImyDOG: 7:19pm
Buhari is a dog
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by slimfairboy(m): 7:19pm
All these english just to confuse an ordinary guy man like me (us)...make una kuku tell us say him steal money, we go decode!! Haba!! When Hon. Patrick start him own now, una go say make him "speak in english"!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by Keneking: 7:23pm
Consider Adeosun to go soon....suspending a Northerner
7 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by Built2last: 7:25pm
Kemi Adeosun should thread carefully. Fulani doesn't forget not forgive
6 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by BruncleZuma: 7:38pm
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by Sirheny007(m): 7:38pm
The poster above me.
@BruncleZuma
Drop the gif like it's hot..
4 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by jeeqaa7(m): 7:38pm
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by NwaAmaikpe: 7:39pm
Kemi Adeosun is one of the reasons I have zero respect for Polytechnic graduates.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by wickyyolo: 7:39pm
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by opalu: 7:39pm
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by 9jakohai(m): 7:40pm
Munir gwarzo is not a northerner
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by olaoyinloye(m): 7:40pm
That's just the point.
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by 9jatatafo(m): 7:40pm
So she just realised she has such powers
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by Blackfire(m): 7:40pm
She should also suspend herself....
A won oniranu .
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by handsomeclouds(m): 7:40pm
Anastasia be name?
You go see surgery later on
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by kings09(m): 7:40pm
AntiWailer:Maina case nko?
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by maxwell767(m): 7:40pm
iron lady, she gat balls
6 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by 9jakohai(m): 7:41pm
BUHARImyDOG:
Well, and your grandma loves money
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by kings09(m): 7:42pm
slimfairboy:Plus d minister go talk am for UK accent
5 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by Buharimustgo: 7:42pm
AntiWailer:
The repentant Antiwailer is back,may the sense fluid in your brain not dry is my prayer for u
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by dokunbam(m): 7:42pm
AntiWailer:
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by Einl(m): 7:43pm
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by ENDTIMEgist(m): 7:43pm
Marjinarlization
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by Alexk2(m): 7:43pm
Nice one. That is how a leader should lead; courageously!
5 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by leezzz: 7:44pm
faroukfahima:stage managed if u ask me
gambari footstools dont rise against dia masters
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by miteolu(m): 7:44pm
Tinubu at work
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others by Exponental(m): 7:44pm
I suspend kemi too
Viewing this topic: Dblock89, Parablesonmarble, numbered(m), Mandoy(m), laurreta2017, OwoLee(m), gawu1, Adedaniel211(m), johnsir(m), Nasa28(m), lwisee, cygnus05(m), ksgl(m), thanki410(m), bolabadmus38, Oildichotomy(m), Eboski(m), arewaboy01(m), samstradam, waledudu(m), MyMouth(m), OgbeniOlaLekan, sanpipita(m), DIVFAVOR(m), kbshow100(m), Keemy88(m), comrrex(m), obafemi04(m), Alonga, christejames(m), adedeji4(m), DrKKK1(m), Osgilliat(m), sacluxisback(m), kayb12(m), LKO(m), marvin902(m), olubams, akejuvictor and 71 guest(s)
