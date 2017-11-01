Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kemi Adeosun Suspends Mounir Gwarzo, SEC DG & Two Others (10548 Views)

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mounir Gwarzo, has been suspended by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.



His suspension was made known in a statement signed by Patricia Deworitshe, Deputy Director Ministry of Finance.



Gwarzo’s suspension, according to the statement, is in line with the Public Service Rules (PSRs) 03405 and 03406 to allow unhindered investigation of fraud allegations leveled against him.



Head of Legal Department, Mrs. Anastasia Omozele Braimoh and Head of Media in SEC, Mr. Abdulsalam Naif Habu were also affected by the suspension.



“The suspension is in line with the Public Service Rules (PSRs) 03405 and 03406.”



“The Honourable Minister has set up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry (API) to investigate and determine the culpability of the Director-General.



“She has directed the suspended SEC Director-General to immediately handover to the most senior officer at the Commission, pending the conclusion of investigation by the API.



“Also suspended are two management staff of the Commission – Abdulsalam Naif Habu, Head of Media Division and Anastasia Omozele Braimoh, Head of Legal Department – who have been alleged to engage in financial impropriety in the Commission.”



According to the statement, the minister has also set up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry (API) to investigate the culpability of Gwarzo in the matter.



That is what we expect at NNPC too.



Suspend , investigate and reinstate if cleared 27 Likes 5 Shares

Why in a government headed by a self styled and 'nationally' proclaimed "Mai Gaskiya" (the truthful one) allegations of corruption must FIRST trail the accused for MONTHS before any action is taken (case in point SGF who up till recently Prof Sagay defended) is nothing short of odoriferous hypocrisy.



Because person lepa no mean sey him no dey chop plenty.



The simple scientific explanation is that the person has a higher than normal metabolism.



Nigerians make una chop your "L" and no try dis kain tin next time! There is too much at stake. Nigerians make una chop your "L" and no try dis kain tin next time! There is too much at stake. 3 Likes

All these english just to confuse an ordinary guy man like me (us)...make una kuku tell us say him steal money, we go decode!! Haba!! When Hon. Patrick start him own now, una go say make him "speak in english"! All these english just to confuse an ordinary guy man like me (us)...make una kuku tell us say him steal money, we go decode!! Haba!! When Hon. Patrick start him own now, una go say make him "speak in english"! 2 Likes 1 Share

Consider Adeosun to go soon....suspending a Northerner 7 Likes

Kemi Adeosun should thread carefully. Fulani doesn't forget not forgive 6 Likes





Drop the gif like it's hot.. The poster above me.@BruncleZumaDrop the gif like it's hot.. 4 Likes

Kemi Adeosun is one of the reasons I have zero respect for Polytechnic graduates. Kemi Adeosun is one of the reasons I have zero respect for Polytechnic graduates. 5 Likes 1 Share

Munir gwarzo is not a northerner

That's just the point.

So she just realised she has such powers

She should also suspend herself....



That is what we expect at NNPC too.



Suspend , investigate and reinstate if cleared Maina case nko? Maina case nko?

iron lady, she gat balls iron lady, she gat balls 6 Likes

All these english just to confuse an ordinary guy man like me (us)...make una kuku tell us say him steal money, we go decode!! Haba!! When Hon. Patrick start him own now, una go say make him "speak in english"! Plus d minister go talk am for UK accent Plus d minister go talk am for UK accent 5 Likes

That is what we expect at NNPC too.



Suspend , investigate and reinstate if cleared

The repentant Antiwailer is back,may the sense fluid in your brain not dry is my prayer for u The repentant Antiwailer is back,may the sense fluid in your brain not dry is my prayer for u

That is what we expect at NNPC too.



Suspend , investigate and reinstate if cleared

Marjinarlization 2 Likes

Nice one. That is how a leader should lead; courageously! 5 Likes

Tinubu at work 3 Likes