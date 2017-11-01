Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) (1807 Views)

Her burial was held today 29th November, 2017 at The Lutheran Church of Nigeria, Holy Trinity Cathedral, Itiam Ikot Ebia, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.



May her soul rest in peace.



Why are Nigerians so obsessed with death? How is the news going to be of benefit to anyone? 1 Like



As a Nairalander, may we never encounter sudden death in Jesus Name, Amen!! May her soul R.I.P Such A Pretty Lady! As a Nairalander, may we never encounter sudden death in Jesus Name, Amen!! May her soul R.I.P Such A Pretty Lady! 1 Like

May her soul rest in peace!

: only God understand







She's married to JESUS now!! She's married tonow!!

Sad news Sad news

Nigeria is disorganised even in death ..Just look at the disorganised way she is being buried abeg

She's married to JESUS now!! 2 Likes

such a pretty girl.....RIP

waiting kill her

She's married to JESUS now!! Na wa for u oo Na wa for u oo

Nigeria is disorganised even in death ..Just look at the disorganised way she is being buried abeg If you have notin sensible to say shut the hell up.......someone lost a wife,a daughter,a sister,you're here talking bou how shes is been buried,u think at that point they care.......if she was old trust Nigerians to celebrate and organise party If you have notin sensible to say shut the hell up.......someone lost a wife,a daughter,a sister,you're here talking bou how shes is been buried,u think at that point they care.......if she was old trust Nigerians to celebrate and organise party

My God what could have killed her!!, , pls Lord keep me for my child and unborn children! My God what could have killed her!!, , pls Lord keep me for my child and unborn children!

