|Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:53pm
It's a sad moment for the family and friends of Idongesit Emmanuel Inuk popularly known as Eka Iban- following her tragic demise. According to information gathered from her friends online, the pretty lady died just few months after her glamorous wedding. The lady who was a serving Youth corper - was said to be preparing for her child's dedication before passing away. .
Her burial was held today 29th November, 2017 at The Lutheran Church of Nigeria, Holy Trinity Cathedral, Itiam Ikot Ebia, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.
May her soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/tragedy-lady-dies-ahead-child-dedication-months-wedding-photos.html
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:54pm
Endtime glamorous wedding.
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:54pm
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by Zafata: 7:56pm
PrettyCrystal:
Why are you signalling a mod? So you want to use a woman's death to fulfill your silly ambition of making front page?
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by Zafata: 7:57pm
Why are Nigerians so obsessed with death? How is the news going to be of benefit to anyone?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by slimfairboy(m): 8:00pm
As a Nairalander, may we never encounter sudden death in Jesus Name, Amen!! May her soul R.I.P Such A Pretty Lady!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:14pm
May her soul rest in peace!
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by favourmic(m): 8:19pm
only God understand :
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by Kenzico(m): 8:36pm
She's married to JESUS now!!
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by fuckpro: 8:44pm
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:47pm
Sad news
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 8:49pm
Nigeria is disorganised even in death ..Just look at the disorganised way she is being buried abeg
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:51pm
Kenzico:
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by Originality007: 9:28pm
such a pretty girl.....RIP
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 9:29pm
waiting kill her
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 9:30pm
Kenzico:Na wa for u oo
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by johntaiwo123(m): 9:31pm
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by mofedamijo: 9:31pm
SalamRushdie:If you have notin sensible to say shut the hell up.......someone lost a wife,a daughter,a sister,you're here talking bou how shes is been buried,u think at that point they care.......if she was old trust Nigerians to celebrate and organise party
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:31pm
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by dopemama: 9:31pm
My God what could have killed her!!, , pls Lord keep me for my child and unborn children!
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:31pm
|Re: Lady Buried Few Months After Her Wedding In Akwa Ibom, Friends Mourn (Photos) by anochuko01(m): 9:32pm
one person dey laff sef
