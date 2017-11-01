₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,961 members, 3,941,593 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 11:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) (7727 Views)
Accident Victim Takes Selfie, Says "It Was Fun" (Photo) / Accident Victim Dies On Her Way To Nnewi From Lagos (photos) / Accident Victim Takes A Selfie At The Scene Posts It On Facebook (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 8:52pm
A ghastly motor accident involving a truck and a commercial bus occurred earlier today at Ilaje bus stop before Ajah area in Lagos. One of the accident victims was carried in a wheelbarrow as he was rushed by passersby for medical treatment. Security operatives arrived the scene to calm the angry mob who were about to go on rampage.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/injured-victim-carried-wheelbarrow-motor-accident-lagos-photos.html
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:54pm
We wish him a quick recovery!
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by LordIsaac(m): 8:54pm
21st century Africa!
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 8:57pm
Double tragedy!
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by sinaj(f): 9:01pm
Chai!
I shame for my country.
Using wheelbarrow instead of ambulance.
Speedy recovery to him tho.
It will get better
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by Isaacvin(m): 9:05pm
at least he is reasonable.... he is saving sumbdy's life
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by ghettowriter(m): 9:07pm
Kudos to that young man with the barrow...desperate measures.
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by Gisthoodng(m): 9:13pm
Too bad!!!
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:15pm
sinaj:Seconded my dear.
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by frankiekinase(m): 10:23pm
Na wao o. Too bad.
PrettyCrystal:
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 10:23pm
One of the accident victims was carried in a wheelbarrow as he was rushed by passersby for medical treatment.
It's a good thing to know that Nigerians are still ready to take care of each other in unfavorable circumstances. The way that man improvised by using a wheelbarrow has saved that victims life
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by imstrong1: 10:24pm
Bravery.. better than die waiting for ambulance
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by Seunspyder(m): 10:24pm
SAMSUNG LAPTOP FOR SELL
Pentium (R) Dual-Core CPU
T4300 @2.10GHz
Ram 2.00GB. 64bit operating system
Hard drives 300GB
Cell phone: 08145 145 222
Working perfectly and neat.
1 Share
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by etenyong(m): 10:25pm
Lagos is a very funny city. Lagosians are Smart, creative and extra ordinary and oriented set of people. Instead of waiting for ambulance they decided to use manual ambulance to save life and time. I wish the accident victim best of luck.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by theo1477: 10:26pm
Which kind thing be this oh
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by mayweather145: 10:27pm
Anything they take him \her in, as far as a life is saved thank God.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by valdes00(m): 10:35pm
I keep wondering whether to slice it for my egg sauce or wait for then to finish what they r doing.....
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by madgoat(m): 10:38pm
Naija i hail oh
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by Heartbender: 10:44pm
This country don tire me. I dey go back to my village
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by pol23: 11:03pm
Passed thru...
Couldn't wait..just waka pass...
It's what we see everyday...
Motorists need to take chill pill.
Especially the commercial drivers.
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by triple996(m): 11:13pm
Nawawoo
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by sirjentul05(m): 11:20pm
Niggaz aint smiling since day 1
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by ladensmith(m): 11:22pm
RIP
|Re: Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) by Jarus(m): 11:25pm
I saw this this evening on my way from work.
(0) (Reply)
/ China: First Thing That Comes To Mind? / Need Cheap Air Tickets?
Viewing this topic: Lincolnburrows(m), Deeman1(m), Biodun556(m), miteolu(m), Haryorbammmy(m), Thozi, moufan(m), DemisigOfficial(m), JAZES(m), Stanleysteno(m), ifeanyichukwu100(m), abbeylli(m), leemond(m), RETiredGay(m), anyicash(m), plantae(m), Ndabidan57(m), Jessy252, Ebonka1, Pidgin2(f), DeImmortal, AkachukwuD(m), Abebelinus(f), Deen100, lovebless, sdpompy2019, OyeeMikeJunior(m), skerries, 3rdavefarms(m), joskad2002(m), mikkyphp(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9