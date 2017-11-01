Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Lagos Accident Victim Carried In A Wheelbarrow For Treatment (Photos) (7727 Views)

Source; A ghastly motor accident involving a truck and a commercial bus occurred earlier today at Ilaje bus stop before Ajah area in Lagos. One of the accident victims was carried in a wheelbarrow as he was rushed by passersby for medical treatment. Security operatives arrived the scene to calm the angry mob who were about to go on rampage.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/injured-victim-carried-wheelbarrow-motor-accident-lagos-photos.html

We wish him a quick recovery! 2 Likes

21st century Africa!









Double tragedy! Double tragedy!





I shame for my country.

Using wheelbarrow instead of ambulance.



Speedy recovery to him tho.



at least he is reasonable.... he is saving sumbdy's life 1 Like

Kudos to that young man with the barrow...desperate measures.

Too bad!!!

Seconded my dear. Seconded my dear.

One of the accident victims was carried in a wheelbarrow as he was rushed by passersby for medical treatment.

It's a good thing to know that Nigerians are still ready to take care of each other in unfavorable circumstances. The way that man improvised by using a wheelbarrow has saved that victims life It's a good thing to know that Nigerians are still ready to take care of each other in unfavorable circumstances. The way that man improvised by using a wheelbarrow has saved that victims life 1 Like

Bravery.. better than die waiting for ambulance 1 Like

Lagos is a very funny city. Lagosians are Smart, creative and extra ordinary and oriented set of people. Instead of waiting for ambulance they decided to use manual ambulance to save life and time. I wish the accident victim best of luck. 1 Like

Which kind thing be this oh

Anything they take him \her in, as far as a life is saved thank God. 1 Like

I keep wondering whether to slice it for my egg sauce or wait for then to finish what they r doing.....

Naija i hail oh

This country don tire me. I dey go back to my village

Passed thru...

Couldn't wait..just waka pass...

It's what we see everyday...

Motorists need to take chill pill.

Especially the commercial drivers.

Nawawoo

Niggaz aint smiling since day 1

RIP