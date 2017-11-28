Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sale Of Nigerians In Libya, A Slap On Our Face - Senate (5228 Views)

The Senate has begun the investigation of the alleged sale of illegal African migrants “mostly Nigerians” as slaves in Libya, which it described as a slap on the face of Nigeria.



The probe was based on a motion moved by Senator Baba Kaka Garbai (Borno-Central) at the plenary on Wednesday, entitled, ‘Urgent Need to Protect Nigerian Citizens from the Libya Slavery Auction.’



President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said there was the need for Nigeria to do more to protect its citizens.



He said, “As a country, truly, it is a slap on the face of all of us if Nigerians can be treated in this manner. Like somebody said, Ivory Coast that is not as big as us is taking action to see how they can bring their own citizens back. We need to be doing similar things.”



The lawmakers unanimously granted prayers of the motion, including to “condemn in totality the current depravity and sheer animalism being exhibited by these Libyans selling fellow Africans as slaves.”



They also urged the Federal Government to urgently investigate how many Nigerians were affected by the slave sales.



The lawmakers also urged the Federal Government to urgently commence the process of repatriation and rehabilitation of Nigerian citizens “caught up in these despicable treatment and human rights abuses

No, your faces were actually spat on

From the Slave auction pictures circulation the web, you can clearly see that the dirty act had been going on for long. The media have a major role to play in exposing and curtailing this barbaric thing called slavery. 5 Likes 1 Share

It's quite unfortunate that our great country have not performed up to expectations since independence,

I wish our sytem can accommodate both the gradautes and dropouts.

unfortunately the system is designed to favour only the "elect class" and a few others who by reason of hard work have turn the status quo.

nontheless I see great possibilities for this country;

as our youths start to look inward towards innovative inventions,

although one is left with a question of how many investors are willing to fund this startups.

Money is not really the issue, the most important thing is the will to follow(endure) through until you achieve your dreams.

I lay my 1cent. 3 Likes

Not only a slap on our face but punches.



Obama and Hilary Clinton, you both will never know peace for your crime against humanity. 10 Likes

APC is indeed cursed by God , if it is to order the military to shoot at unarmed protesters they will not waste a second , but to rescue nigerian citizens becomes an issue 6 Likes

I don't know how this matter escaped our notice for this long. Does Nigeria not have an embassy or consulate in Libya or a nearby country?,Do we not have foreign intelligence and diplomatic channels to inform the President of such despicable activities carried out against our citizens?.



Well,late is better than never, we should quickly deploy men on ground to repatriate our people. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Our leaders always wait for situations to get out of hand before acting.





After the eye service y'al will go about ur normal business like nothing happened. You politifcians have not finished protecting the people within the the country, is it those that are outside you want to protectAfter the eye service y'al will go about ur normal business like nothing happened. 12 Likes 1 Share





kettykin:

APC is indeed cursed by God , if it is to order the military to shoot at unarmed protesters they will not waste a second , but to rescue nigerian citizens becomes an issue This is not about APC or do you expect Nigeria Government to fly plane into desert?

sinaj:

You politifcians have not finished protecting the people within the the country, is it those that are outside you want to protect



After the eye service y'al will go about ur normal business like nothing happened.

Nigerians always talking about their size and perhaps how it should literally translate to greatness. The English that ruled more than half of the world, how many were they then or even now? Smh. 7 Likes

madridguy:

This is not about APC or do you expect Nigeria Government to fly plane into desert?





is it not the same APC Government that sent Naval ships , Jet fighters and war planes , even sent vehicles by road to force out Jammeh out of Gambia , now to rescue and protect Nigerian Citizens in Libya we are now hearing lame excuses about flying planes into the desert.

The same APC govenrment that has been making noise all over the news media about fighting and branding IPOB as a terrorist group.

this is a country that has been fooling it self as the giant of Africa , Giant of the black race.



is it not the same APC Government that sent Naval ships , Jet fighters and war planes , even sent vehicles by road to force out Jammeh out of Gambia , now to rescue and protect Nigerian Citizens in Libya we are now hearing lame excuses about flying planes into the desert.

The same APC govenrment that has been making noise all over the news media about fighting and branding IPOB as a terrorist group.

this is a country that has been fooling it self as the giant of Africa , Giant of the black race.

God help black man.

If it is a slap, then fix the nation. make Nigerians desire to stay at home, at least not to travel to other African countries 5 Likes

madridguy:

Not only a slap on our face but punches.



Obama and Hilary Clinton, you both will never know peace for your crime against humanity. But Nigeria and Nigerians that have been slaughtering Biafrans since 1945, will know peace. Keep deluding yourselves. How about your country send it’s military to attack Libya or Libyans let’s see how that pans out?

But Nigeria and Nigerians that have been slaughtering Biafrans since 1945, will know peace. Keep deluding yourselves. How about your country send it's military to attack Libya or Libyans let's see how that pans out?

Nigeria will continue to be a laughing stock to the rest of humanity until it finally collapse to bits!

These senators that would raise a topic or whatever they call it in the plenary session just to get involved in the committee that would be set up...

God is watching you!!!

PDJT:



But Nigeria and Nigerians that have been slaughtering Biafrans since 1945, will know peace. Keep deluding yourselves. How about your country send it’s military to attack Libya or Libyans let’s see how that pans out?

These people are jokers only fit for sitcoms and commedies, the last time a needless operation pyhton dance was declared in the south east . but now we are faced with same dicey situation that made israel declare operation entebbe in uganda and America declare operation tiger claw in iran but here in nigeria it seems there is no military ,even the loud mouthed lai mohammed is no where to be seen , Tufiakwa !!!!! Nonsense

PDJT:

Nigerians always talking about their size and perhaps how it should literally translate to greatness. The English that ruled more than half of the world, how many were they then or even now? Smh.

Exactly. Even small Israel defeated 8 Arab nations combined and backed by soviet union.



Small Cameroon soldiers briefly battled Nigerian soldiers in bakassi peninsula and killed a lot.



Rag tag boko haram nko?



Exactly. Even small Israel defeated 8 Arab nations combined and backed by soviet union.

Small Cameroon soldiers briefly battled Nigerian soldiers in bakassi peninsula and killed a lot.

Rag tag boko haram nko?

Big for nothing useless country.

kettykin:





These people are jokers only fit for sitcoms and commedies, the last time a needless operation pyhton dance was declared in the south east . but now we are faced with same dicey situation that made israel declare operation entebbe in uganda and America declare operation tiger claw in iran but here in nigeria it seems there is no military ,even the loud mouthed lai mohammed is no where to be seen , Tufiakwa !!!!! Nonsense

Tells you all you need to know about Nigerians and their delusion that they have a country. A country my foot. A military that takes orders and training from the Pakistani army, can they be taken any serious...? Complete cowards! My brother leave the delusionists.

Cant believe m protesting against slavery in 2017

I have no pity for those pple. U die for desert vulture go eat u, u become slave for libya na u sabi o, or u die for boat. As we speak some pple mostly from edo are embarking on this journey to agadez niger den to libya. Dey dont deserve pity 1 Like

You guys (senators) are a serious slap to us all (Nigerians)



You have failed the masses



If you had made Nigeria better instead of accruing the wealth of the nation to yourselves these people would not leave this country!



I saw President Mohammed Buhari's Estate in Abeokuta, close to the governors office, just beside Chrisland University and I weep for anyone supporting this evil administration on Nairaland



The ugly part of this situation is that while the sale of this estate has just began, it already have a tied roads and street lights

While the roads you and I are using is nothing to write home about!



Please guys/BMC collect their money but speak the truth, this is the only way we can fight back. That is the only power we have! Don't trade it for a plate of porridge



It's these guys in Libya today who knows who it will be tomorrow. Don't wait till it happens to you or your love ones



Collectively, let's do something before it's too late.



#wiseandtrue

1 Share

NO TO SLAVE TRADE, NO TO SALES OF BLACK

What took those Nigerians to Libya illegally in the first place?

The sad part is that Nigerian media has joined western media hypocrisy by not telling the world how Libya went back to the stone age as a result of western bombardment of that country just to kill it's leader Gaddafi who wanted African nations to sell their resources in Gold dinar instead of dollar papers which the US continues to print in large quantities, but gold is tangible and the value will rising.



Just like CNN and BBC reports I read on this slave matter none of them made reference to the roles played by Clinton, Obama, Sarkozy, Cameron for Libya to became a country ruled by al-Qaeda which the hitherto called 'freedom fighters' and helped to takeover Libya by serving as al-Qaeda 2011 against AU warnings.



Buhari should call off that EU and Africa summit in Abidjan except if France who dropped the first bomb on Libya takes responsibility for what is happening in Libya 1 Like

So una even know the meaning of shame, greedy govt

As we condemn the atrocities in Libya, let us also condemn the stupid Nigerians who decided to go there in the first place.



Nigerians and abroad. Nigerians and overseas.



Don't you people know that Arabs don't like black Africans? Did you know the first slave traders were the Arabs? Did you know today that black Africans are the lowest in the caste system in the Arab world.



You want to go overseas abi?? Overseas no sweet abi?? You want Buhari to send plane to rescue you abi??



Let us get our facts right. If you wanna go to Europe, get a visa. If you wanna go to the Arab countries, go as a professional or an academic or a reasonable business person.



Don't go as a maid or manual labourer or anything stupid.



Give yourself respect so other people can respect you.



If all fails, stay in Nigeria and hustle. 2 Likes

I laugh in igbo......change which became chain in Nigeria was just borrowed by Libya after all they were in dire chain before jetting out for greener pastures of death n horrific slavery.....2019 is around d corner again n d same goons will change their APC cloth to another party with new name n d FOOLS PAINFUL ENOUGH EDUCATED FOOLS N FOOLISH YOUTHS WILL COLLECT BAGS OF CARBOHYDRATE GMO RICE N N1000 NOTE AGAIN N CHAIN THEIR DESTINY D MORE USELESS PEOPLE GOVERNED BY WICKED SHAMELESS GOONS 3 Likes

A slap!! I see. No be the way una dey run the country make the able boys and girls seek for “greener pasture” before they met their Waterloo.



If the country dey okay, nobody go dey run up and down.



Our senators are very useless 1 Like

Codeofconduct:

It's quite unfortunate that our great country have not performed up to expectations since independence,

I wish our sytem can accommodate both the gradautes and dropouts.

unfortunately the system is designed to favour only the "elect class" and a few others who by reason of hard work have turn the status quo.

nontheless I see great possibilities for this country;

as our youths start to look inward towards innovative inventions,

although one is left with a question of how many investors are willing to fund this startups.

Money is not really the issue, the most important thing is the will to follow(endure) through until you achieve your dreams.

I lay my 1cent.

My brother u see nothing, Nigeria can never be good as presently constituted

BeeBeeOoh:





While they are busy buying exotic luxury cars the people they are representing are being sold away like Rams.