|Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by Emmyloaded: 9:42am On Nov 30
It was a sad news to Wagoha’s family to hear the sudden death of their mother (Julie Adaeze Wagoha and her daughter (Elizabeth wagoha) who is set to knot the tie with her husband to be on the 9th December, 2017.
Elizabeth Wagoha schooled abroad where she studied medicine and surgery while her mother Julie Adaeze Was a staff in the Rivers State university formally known as Rivers state university of science and technology (RSUST) until her death.
According to reports, Elizabeth and her mother died on their way to the market to buy souvenirs and other goods for the weeding.
They board the Anambra state transport bus and were both seated in the front of the vehicle alongside the driver. On their way going, their vehicle hit a tanker packed by the roadside as the driver was trying to over take another bus.
It was gathered that the bus driver was the only person who survived the accident as all other passengers were confirmed dead.
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by Emmyloaded: 9:43am On Nov 30
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by Marvel1206: 9:45am On Nov 30
Oh lord! May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss. Can't imagine the husband to-be right now
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by FortifiedCity: 9:51am On Nov 30
News like this break my heart.
Vehicular Accidents that take life completely shows how man's ideas are riddled with imperfections
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by Tetragramaton(m): 9:58am On Nov 30
Hmmmmmn .
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by dayleke(m): 10:02am On Nov 30
RIP to both of them.
So So sad.
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by Gloryr: 10:12am On Nov 30
Jesu............news like this questions my faith in God.
This is not fair...i swear...God /Nature has not being fair to this family.
i'm speechless walahi.
May the guy get comfort from whatever source..this is so heartbreaking.
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by deco22(m): 10:18am On Nov 30
The driver that caused the accident is alive...the guy should be arrested and thrown into jail
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by tayo60(f): 10:22am On Nov 30
Igbo's and tragedies are 5 & 6. Killing both mother and daughter together before their day of joy. A great spiritual cleansing is needed for the Igboland.
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by magnificientzaz(f): 2:27pm On Nov 30
Pretty mother and daughter, what a loss....can't imagine what that guy will be going through now
May God not allow our enemies turn our celebration to Mourning. Amen
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by Agbaletu: 3:57pm On Nov 30
tayo60:
You should have just been quiet.
May their souls rest in peace. So sad!
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by CakezbyMarie: 5:59pm On Nov 30
Soo sad
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by suregalluv(f): 10:10pm On Nov 30
tayo60:must you involve tribalism in everything
accidents happen everywhere whether caused by physical or spiritual factors. Please act and think like a responsible adult
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by suregalluv(f): 10:11pm On Nov 30
tayo60:must you involve tribalism in everything?
accidents happen everywhere whether caused by physical or spiritual factors. Please act and think like a responsible adult
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by Ishilove: 6:30pm
*sigh* How horribly tragic.
This is what happens when you don't address your foundation.
May we not be wasted in our season of celebration
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by Sirheny007(m): 6:53pm
What a tragedy!!
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by sisisioge: 6:53pm
It is well o...may God rest their souls.
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by Alcatraz005: 6:54pm
Sad.
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by Alcatraz005: 6:54pm
Ishilove:
What do you mean by address your foundation?
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by Amarabae(f): 6:54pm
Useless driver.
Jail him for life.
What a painful horror time for the husband to be and her family.
|Re: Bride Set To Wed On Saturday Died In A Fatal Accident With Her Mother (photos) by sixtusn: 6:55pm
What a tragedy. God help us this season. May their soul RIP
