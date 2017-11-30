Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos (14246 Views)

The past few weeks has seen the Nigerian celebrities recording various marriages with the latest coming from Nollywood actor, Daniel K Daniel, Oritse Femi, Banky W with his wife, Adesua Etomi and now Nollywood actress, Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel, is inline.



The actress who got engaged on her birthday has finally revealed her husband to be as she recently shared their pre-wedding video shoot.



Her traditional wedding will be taking place at the Oriental Hotel and will also see the actress meeting up with some fans who admire her work.





Good for her. I hope it last 1 Like

Happy married life in advance from Manna Barbecue and Grills.

It's gonna be grand! 1 Like 1 Share

Go girl

Traditional wedding holding in hotel Kwa? She no get family house no? If say dem say reception I for say okay. But even that sef..... 10 Likes 1 Share

Yes it's good.

At least when there are no young boys to marry, settle for your Dad's age mate.



Congratulations.

Na insult ABI na greetings? Na insult ABI na greetings?

congrat

It goes both ways.

Congratulations for getting married.



She's a gold digger for not looking for younger men to build her life with. She's entering a marriage 5hay will most likely be 'hurricane naomi' It goes both ways.Congratulations for getting married.She's a gold digger for not looking for younger men to build her life with. She's entering a marriage 5hay will most likely be 'hurricane naomi'

I don't even understand again,nollywood actresses I have never heard of in my life is getting married and suddenly its news.



Misplaced priorities. 2 Likes

She has a right to marry however she wants. The only thing I will call a problem is if the man had a wife before she stepped in. If he was married but divorced then the coast is clear. No be by force to marry poor man. Stop making women feel guilty for it. I am sure if Dangote's son comes to marry your sister, you will not say she should not marry him but rather go look for a poor young man to build her life with. Besides not all young men are poor.. It's so easy to insult when it's not you involved. She has a right to marry however she wants. The only thing I will call a problem is if the man had a wife before she stepped in. If he was married but divorced then the coast is clear. No be by force to marry poor man. Stop making women feel guilty for it. I am sure if Dangote's son comes to marry your sister, you will not say she should not marry him but rather go look for a poor young man to build her life with. Besides not all young men are poor.. It's so easy to insult when it's not you involved. 29 Likes 3 Shares

Lest I forget, my grandfather is still single incase you have anyone for him Who's asking her to marry a poor man? To you, a man building his life means he's poor. Madam go and eat breakfast.Lest I forget, my grandfather is still single incase you have anyone for him 2 Likes

That is what you meant. When you say young you meant a man with nothing, one who is just starting his life with the hope of becoming something big in future. Who told you young men are not rich too? She is building her life with this one. Anyone can start to build life at any age. It's not only young people who build lives. Deal with it.

As for your grand pa, if a young woman falls in love with him and decides to marry him, I am all for it. I will let you know if I have someone for him. If he is not a hypocrite like you, and she considers him worthy of her love, I will be the MC at their wedding. That is what you meant. When you say young you meant a man with nothing, one who is just starting his life with the hope of becoming something big in future. Who told you young men are not rich too? She is building her life with this one. Anyone can start to build life at any age. It's not only young people who build lives. Deal with it.As for your grand pa, if a young woman falls in love with him and decides to marry him, I am all for it. I will let you know if I have someone for him. If he is not a hypocrite like you, and she considers him worthy of her love, I will be the MC at their wedding. 10 Likes 2 Shares

awwn.. am jealous. I want my own wedding. 1 Like

Nice



Season of weddings

Whatever....... Wedding wedding wedding wedding everywhere... Abeggiiiiiii any bufdae location

The way ppl are weeding dis days like once you weed dem dash you smtin nice, abeg were that village girl make we go do our own

See boobs na

Congrats anyway http://www.nairaland.com/4143060/nigerian-men-dont-what-want - nurse TitiCongrats anyway

weddings left, right and centre

Younger men kwa?



Younger men that still behaves like kids?



Abeggii! cut her some slack jor Younger men kwa?Younger men that still behaves like kids?Abeggii! cut her some slack jor 6 Likes

Great year for celebrities.

Ok

I love a pretty girl with boobs

My real weakness. 1 Like

