|Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by kidap: 9:53am
2017 has been blissful for some top celebrities in the industry ,as some either welcomed baby while some got married.
The past few weeks has seen the Nigerian celebrities recording various marriages with the latest coming from Nollywood actor, Daniel K Daniel, Oritse Femi, Banky W with his wife, Adesua Etomi and now Nollywood actress, Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel, is inline.
The actress who got engaged on her birthday has finally revealed her husband to be as she recently shared their pre-wedding video shoot.
Her traditional wedding will be taking place at the Oriental Hotel and will also see the actress meeting up with some fans who admire her work.
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-naomi-emmanuels-traditional-wedding-hold-oriental-hotel/
1 Like
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Tetragramaton(m): 9:55am
Good for her. I hope it last
1 Like
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:55am
Happy married life in advance from Manna Barbecue and Grills.
It's gonna be grand!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by biacan(f): 9:56am
Go girl
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by delishpot: 10:00am
Traditional wedding holding in hotel Kwa? She no get family house no? If say dem say reception I for say okay. But even that sef.....
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by FortifiedCity: 10:00am
Yes it's good.
At least when there are no young boys to marry, settle for your Dad's age mate.
Congratulations.
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by delishpot: 10:02am
FortifiedCity:
Na insult ABI na greetings?
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by itspzpics(m): 10:12am
congrat
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by FortifiedCity: 10:12am
delishpot:It goes both ways.
Congratulations for getting married.
She's a gold digger for not looking for younger men to build her life with. She's entering a marriage 5hay will most likely be 'hurricane naomi'
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by deco22(m): 10:13am
I don't even understand again,nollywood actresses I have never heard of in my life is getting married and suddenly its news.
Misplaced priorities.
2 Likes
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by delishpot: 10:20am
FortifiedCity:
She has a right to marry however she wants. The only thing I will call a problem is if the man had a wife before she stepped in. If he was married but divorced then the coast is clear. No be by force to marry poor man. Stop making women feel guilty for it. I am sure if Dangote's son comes to marry your sister, you will not say she should not marry him but rather go look for a poor young man to build her life with. Besides not all young men are poor.. It's so easy to insult when it's not you involved.
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by FortifiedCity: 10:27am
delishpot:Who's asking her to marry a poor man? To you, a man building his life means he's poor. Madam go and eat breakfast.
Lest I forget, my grandfather is still single incase you have anyone for him
2 Likes
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by delishpot: 11:28am
FortifiedCity:
That is what you meant. When you say young you meant a man with nothing, one who is just starting his life with the hope of becoming something big in future. Who told you young men are not rich too? She is building her life with this one. Anyone can start to build life at any age. It's not only young people who build lives. Deal with it.
As for your grand pa, if a young woman falls in love with him and decides to marry him, I am all for it. I will let you know if I have someone for him. If he is not a hypocrite like you, and she considers him worthy of her love, I will be the MC at their wedding.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Munae(f): 11:31am
awwn.. am jealous. I want my own wedding.
1 Like
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by miqos03: 11:31am
Nice
Season of weddings
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Blissbeatz(m): 11:32am
Whatever....... Wedding wedding wedding wedding everywhere... Abeggiiiiiii any bufdae location
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by lordraiden(m): 11:32am
The way ppl are weeding dis days like once you weed dem dash you smtin nice, abeg were that village girl make we go do our own
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Elnino4ladies: 11:33am
See boobs na
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by bedspread: 11:33am
FortifiedCity:Every Unfriendly Friends, Household Enemies, "e de do mi bad de blow me breeze friends" Wat are u Wating FOR!!!!!! OYA CATCH FIREEEEEEE!!!!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Xisnin: 11:34am
http://www.nairaland.com/4143060/nigerian-men-dont-what-want - nurse Titi
Congrats anyway
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by highrise07: 11:35am
weddings left, right and centre
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Mznaett(f): 11:35am
FortifiedCity:
Younger men kwa?
Younger men that still behaves like kids?
Abeggii! cut her some slack jor
6 Likes
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by HokageTravels: 11:36am
Great year for celebrities.
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by olihilistic(m): 11:36am
Elnino4ladies:so you sef be booby gang??
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by iamleumas: 11:36am
Ok
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by cstr1000: 11:37am
I love a pretty girl with boobs
My real weakness.
1 Like
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by lordraiden(m): 11:38am
Blissbeatz:ya bro, at the back of sambisa forest, corner right dem move front a little, at the left you will see a small track follow it till you burst main road then take it down you will see canopy canopy every and some nasty looking dudes with guns, Na Dere, uwc
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by martineverest(m): 11:38am
deco22:go back to ur cave.... We all know her in 'clinic matters'
2 Likes
|Re: Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel & Ambrose’s Pre-Wedding Photos by emmanuelrabb(m): 11:39am
The first pic makes me wanna tell op to change topic to ass-grabbing pre-wedding shot
Emmanuel Aja Samuel: How Buhari's Absence Affects Nollywood Negatively / Back In The Day Photo Of Juliet Ibrahim,she Didn’t Have The HIPS & CURVE (PHOTO) / Sam Loco to get State Burial
