The Nigerian customs has announced the discovery of a new method of smuggling used by criminals to bring in foreign made rice into the country.



The Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamafara command of the Nigerian customs, in a statement on Wednesday, revealed that unscrupulous elements now conceal the smuggled rice in local sacks in order to deceive customs officials and gain easy entry into the country.



Below is a statement and Photographs obtained by PoliticsNGR;



"The command has discovered another way of smuggling Foreign Rice into the Country using Local sacks to conceal it. The Comptroller has made it clear that Nigeria Customs would not allow any form of smuggling into the Country and appealed to the people to avert smuggling activities."



The hussle is real 1 Like

Well, when Fulani herdsmen are using cows and eating up farmlands and chasing people away from farms you still stop people from importing food? APC is a big scam. 18 Likes 1 Share

Mehn we Nigerians are always creative but in a bad way 3 Likes

And the upper hand has been lost...thanks to the ever present need to appear busy...



Dan Kwastam...Ranka Deidei!!!

How will u not knw

i JUST GET TO WONDER IF THIS CUSTOM GUYS EAT LOCAL RICE ONLY 3 Likes 2 Shares



Imagine such ingenuity!

All these smuggled food should be diverted to IDP camps. 3 Likes

Nigerians are one of the most intelligent people on earth, just that most of the intelligence is spent on ways of getting shortcuts around things. you block one of their ways they develop a more crafty one.

This is one of the reasons corruption is hard to fight in the country. 3 Likes

Seized food items shouldn't be destroyed but used to feed those in IDP camps and orphanages.





Stupidity at its peak.





I love my country but I'm ashamed of our leaders! 1 Like

They should also discover some of their officers whose hands are constantly stretched out at our borders. However, anybody wey no settle for road na him be smuggler. Abeg pass on the lighter! 2 Likes

Sprumbabafather:

Well, when Fulani herdsmen are using cows and eating up farmlands and chasing people away from farms you still stop people from importing food? APC is a big scam.

Let not thy hate becloud your judgement!

It would be to favour our own products!

Nice one mr smugglers for a job well done! What do you (custom officers �) expect them to do? That's their means of survival godamits! Hunger is too much o.

Wala........ errbody is mad.... all cos of money...... Buhari show Sheyb you are the one bleeping up doing Nigerians anyhow

Creative sha...

Customs dey enjoy o.

Infact, smart ladies should target custom workers for marriage.



Your food is guaranteed.









This world is f**cked up men....







Imagine a world where RITUALISTS have nw bn rebranded as G-Boys/Yahoo ++ while PROSTITUTES are referred to as SLAYQUEENS









To think they are now CEREMONIOUSLY CELEBRATED









So, instead of sharing it (for free!!!) to orphanages and people dying of hunger, to schools, hospitals, NYSC camps, they have decided to destroy it all. How smart. 1 Like 1 Share





That same foreign rice will stock up their kitchen. And that of their girlfriends. They will then burn few undesirable bags for publicity.



But wait,must Nigeria be a dumping ground for foreign products. And the people perpertrating this are Nigerians and well,they know that Nigerians will prefer foreign products. But when Nigeria exported 72tons of yams in June to U.S.A,they did not hesitate to return it

We Nigerians are killing ourselves.



Wake me up when Nigeria produces their own phones!

I don't like the way the destroy all the confiscated products! If there are not expired or harmful products, at least there should be given to charity organisations or something productive should be done to it rather than outright destruction. Who is losing?



We export our money out to bring in goods and the goods get destroyed with no use..



Who is actually losing... The government is





Nigerians want foreign rice. Na by Force?

Sprumbabafather:

Well, when Fulani herdsmen are using cows and eating up farmlands and chasing people away from farms you still stop people from importing food? APC is a big scam. The level of ignorance among Nigerians is indeed the greatest impediment against our development. The government did not stop people from importing Rice legitimately through the ports. The government only stopped Smugglers from bringing in Rice through the boarders. The level of ignorance among Nigerians is indeed the greatest impediment against our development. The government did not stop people from importing Rice legitimately through the ports. The government only stopped Smugglers from bringing in Rice through the boarders. 1 Like