By Kehinde Akinyemi, Abeokuta





It was drama and shock at the Abeokuta Grade II Customary Court, Ake on Wednesday as a young man, father of two, Odukoya Ibraheem failed to remember his father and daughter’s names when he was put under cross-examination by the court.



Odukoya who was in court to seek divorce from his wife of 10 years, Esther Oluyemisi Odukoya, shocked the court President, Chief O.O Akande and the entire court room as he could not remember the name till was asked to step down from the dock.



In suit number CV/158/2017, Ibraheem had requested for divorce from his wife on the ground of provocation and lack of love in the relationship, hence his prayers for the dissolution of the relationship.



But, drama started after he was placed on oath by the court’s clerk while the president of the court was examining his profile.



Ibraheem who was full of fear for over 30 seconds when he was questioned, could neither remember his surname nor his children names

Apparently dissatisfied with his response, the Presiding Judge asked Ibraheem to step down from the dock when the entire courtroom erupted in laughter, even as he could not give the required answers.



After about an hour, the drama continued when Ibraheem was again called to the dock. He quickly responded that his father’s name was Odukoya, but shortly after, he was again lost and got himself more confused.



“It was fear sir. My father’s name is (Ogun)koya. No. Odukoya sir,” he said.



The Court President subsequently stepped down the case, as he told embattled Ibraheem to go and memorise his name.



“You have to go and memorize your names very well and come back. Nobody forced you to come and divorce your wife. So, if you do not know your name very well, the punishment for you is to go and memorize it before this court can attend to your case,” Akande ruled.



