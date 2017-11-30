₦airaland Forum

Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by dre11(m): 10:22am
By Kehinde Akinyemi, Abeokuta


It was drama and shock at the Abeokuta Grade II Customary Court, Ake on Wednesday as a young man, father of two, Odukoya Ibraheem failed to remember his father and daughter’s names when he was put under cross-examination by the court.

Odukoya who was in court to seek divorce from his wife of 10 years, Esther Oluyemisi Odukoya, shocked the court President, Chief O.O Akande and the entire court room as he could not remember the name till was asked to step down from the dock.

In suit number CV/158/2017, Ibraheem had requested for divorce from his wife on the ground of provocation and lack of love in the relationship, hence his prayers for the dissolution of the relationship.

But, drama started after he was placed on oath by the court’s clerk while the president of the court was examining his profile.

Ibraheem who was full of fear for over 30 seconds when he was questioned, could neither remember his surname nor his children names
Apparently dissatisfied with his response, the Presiding Judge asked Ibraheem to step down from the dock when the entire courtroom erupted in laughter, even as he could not give the required answers.

After about an hour, the drama continued when Ibraheem was again called to the dock. He quickly responded that his father’s name was Odukoya, but shortly after, he was again lost and got himself more confused.

“It was fear sir. My father’s name is (Ogun)koya. No. Odukoya sir,” he said.

The Court President subsequently stepped down the case, as he told embattled Ibraheem to go and memorise his name.

“You have to go and memorize your names very well and come back. Nobody forced you to come and divorce your wife. So, if you do not know your name very well, the punishment for you is to go and memorize it before this court can attend to your case,” Akande ruled.


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/drama-in-court-as-man-fails-to-remember-father-daughter-s-names.html

Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by Evablizin(f): 10:24am
Lol.

Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by Magician1503(m): 10:35am
subtle example of stage fright and inferiority complex coupled with stress or















the man go shayo the previous night grin

Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by ladeb: 12:09pm
Them plenty

Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by Lilimax(f): 12:09pm
The thing wey dem use for am strong well well !

Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by Blissbeatz(m): 12:09pm
angrychai Village people follow am entavcourt

Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by asawanathegreat(m): 12:10pm
Polygamous man
Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by miqos03: 12:10pm
Wow
Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by maklelemakukula(m): 12:10pm
k
Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by BruncleZuma: 12:10pm
Oturubeke! Oturubeke!

Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by kendylet(f): 12:10pm
LOL grin
Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by buffalowings: 12:10pm
Haha

Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by ruffhandu: 12:11pm
It's a medical condition inflicted on him by either hunger/poverty, or our security agents.

Or the wife and her lawyer want to make him forget about the matter, the juju come kukuma wipe the guy brain.
Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by DLondonboiy: 12:11pm
Stage fright...Some people are like that.

People like sarrki who would shout up and down all over nairaland, but I'm real life This is what they do!!!
Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by baby124: 12:12pm
How old?
Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by jericco1(m): 12:12pm
aya. the case go rugged be that o.
Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by MrsNgoziKalu(f): 12:12pm
Village people at work grin
Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by Emestar1999: 12:12pm
Him try
Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by hakeem4(m): 12:12pm
i don't blame him. ordinary "is" i could not spell in the examination hall. i had to ask my seat partner to spell it and he even embarrassed me by saying " if i cannot spell ordinary IS how am i sure i am going to pass this exam ". after spelling it for me, i started writing then he whispered my name that i should spell the same thing for him shocked

Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by hubbitman: 12:12pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by bedspread: 12:12pm
IF GOD COULD MAKE KING NEBUCADNEZZER TO LEAVE HIS THRONE, GO INTO THE BUSH AND EAT GRASS FOR 7YEARS, THERE IS NOTHING HE CANNOT DO .......

Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by Fiscabally(m): 12:13pm
Lol
dumbo!
Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by Tjohnnay: 12:15pm
Na afonja na weytn una expect from the skull hunters dm

Him even put OGUN for d name again



Anumpama

Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by free2ryhme: 12:19pm
Na burukutu regular customer


Alcohol full the guy brain
Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by jaheymezz(m): 12:19pm
ah the Wayray dey his body

Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by djbussy(m): 12:19pm
Internet at gossip and Juju @ work
Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by osemoses1234(m): 12:20pm
All dis Yoruba men with there wahala nothing person no go see for dis buhari era abeg make I dey go... forget your papa name na wa oooo

Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by AishaBuhari: 12:23pm
.

Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by lordtim001(m): 12:25pm
Its clear.


The woman don't want no divorce grin
She has presented his case to Yemoja angry

Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by joenor(m): 12:26pm
He know wetin he dey do.

