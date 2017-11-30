₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by dre11(m): 10:22am
By Kehinde Akinyemi, Abeokuta
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/drama-in-court-as-man-fails-to-remember-father-daughter-s-names.html
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by Evablizin(f): 10:24am
Lol.
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by Magician1503(m): 10:35am
subtle example of stage fright and inferiority complex coupled with stress or
the man go shayo the previous night
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by ladeb: 12:09pm
Them plenty
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by Lilimax(f): 12:09pm
The thing wey dem use for am strong well well !
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by Blissbeatz(m): 12:09pm
chai Village people follow am entavcourt
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by asawanathegreat(m): 12:10pm
Polygamous man
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by miqos03: 12:10pm
Wow
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by maklelemakukula(m): 12:10pm
k
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by BruncleZuma: 12:10pm
Oturubeke! Oturubeke!
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by kendylet(f): 12:10pm
LOL
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by buffalowings: 12:10pm
Haha
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by ruffhandu: 12:11pm
It's a medical condition inflicted on him by either hunger/poverty, or our security agents.
Or the wife and her lawyer want to make him forget about the matter, the juju come kukuma wipe the guy brain.
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by DLondonboiy: 12:11pm
Stage fright...Some people are like that.
People like sarrki who would shout up and down all over nairaland, but I'm real life This is what they do!!!
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by baby124: 12:12pm
How old?
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by jericco1(m): 12:12pm
aya. the case go rugged be that o.
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by MrsNgoziKalu(f): 12:12pm
Village people at work
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by Emestar1999: 12:12pm
Him try
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by hakeem4(m): 12:12pm
i don't blame him. ordinary "is" i could not spell in the examination hall. i had to ask my seat partner to spell it and he even embarrassed me by saying " if i cannot spell ordinary IS how am i sure i am going to pass this exam ". after spelling it for me, i started writing then he whispered my name that i should spell the same thing for him
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by hubbitman: 12:12pm
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by bedspread: 12:12pm
IF GOD COULD MAKE KING NEBUCADNEZZER TO LEAVE HIS THRONE, GO INTO THE BUSH AND EAT GRASS FOR 7YEARS, THERE IS NOTHING HE CANNOT DO .......
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by Fiscabally(m): 12:13pm
Lol
dumbo!
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by Tjohnnay: 12:15pm
Na afonja na weytn una expect from the skull hunters dm
Him even put OGUN for d name again
Anumpama
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by free2ryhme: 12:19pm
Na burukutu regular customer
Alcohol full the guy brain
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by jaheymezz(m): 12:19pm
ah the Wayray dey his body
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by djbussy(m): 12:19pm
Internet at gossip and Juju @ work
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by osemoses1234(m): 12:20pm
All dis Yoruba men with there wahala nothing person no go see for dis buhari era abeg make I dey go... forget your papa name na wa oooo
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by AishaBuhari: 12:23pm
.
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by lordtim001(m): 12:25pm
Its clear.
The woman don't want no divorce
She has presented his case to Yemoja
|Re: Man Fails To Remember His Father & Daughter’s Names In Abeokuta Court by joenor(m): 12:26pm
He know wetin he dey do.
