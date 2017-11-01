₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,587 members, 3,943,579 topics. Date: Friday, 01 December 2017 at 12:17 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman (18183 Views)
Check Out This Before And After Picture Of This Lady / This Lady Has Been Wearing Her Pants For 6 Days And Thinks It's Cool / Nigeria Ladies And Bleaching, Before And After Picture (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by abefedammy: 11:01am On Nov 30
Beautiful lady, identified as Aiyo Michelle dropped a compilation of her old and new picture and they were totally different.
See below:
http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/11/unbelievable-what-transformation-look.html?m=1
L
2 Likes
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by NwaAmaikpe: 10:17pm On Nov 30
Unfortunately people like Eniola Badmus will remain shapeless ogres for life.
I dedicate my FTC to every member of the Vaseline crew.
Drop your vaselines and try using a relaxer.
45 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by 3html: 10:18pm On Nov 30
Ok
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by kings09(m): 10:18pm On Nov 30
Nawa oo.
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by Comrademajeed: 10:18pm On Nov 30
Hnmmm
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by Stelvin101(m): 10:18pm On Nov 30
Seun and Lalasticlala why am I seeing all these emojis Has Nairaland been hacked or what
1 Like
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by MasViews: 10:18pm On Nov 30
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by Scented(f): 10:18pm On Nov 30
Why couldn't she transform her boobs as well?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by bethedoski(m): 10:18pm On Nov 30
Not bad... Not bad at all...
1 Like
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by BabbanBura(m): 10:18pm On Nov 30
abefedammy:
fallen boobs
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by nairalandfreak(m): 10:18pm On Nov 30
Vaseline crew get in here
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by semaj23: 10:18pm On Nov 30
How did this happen?
2 Likes
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by DaddyKross: 10:18pm On Nov 30
What's her Temperature before and now
3kay945:
Ova sabi You dey fly pass superman sef
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by LMAyedun(m): 10:19pm On Nov 30
Okay!
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by Shawlambivert(m): 10:19pm On Nov 30
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by smartolala: 10:19pm On Nov 30
Real change
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by blackbeau1(f): 10:19pm On Nov 30
Everyone can transform themselves if they decide to. I did the same thing
2 Likes
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by SaAbbas(m): 10:19pm On Nov 30
Still ugly
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by Manzip: 10:19pm On Nov 30
Hmm, is this for real!
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by Boland(m): 10:19pm On Nov 30
NwaAmaikpe:Why is there a need for that to be said?
I wonder what people like you intend to derive in ridiculing other people.
3 Likes
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by AkumahTalk(m): 10:19pm On Nov 30
Looks like she rubbed some pomade
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by Follysho707: 10:20pm On Nov 30
DaddyKross:
Sub-Zero degrees ooo
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by mammanbawa: 10:20pm On Nov 30
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by okonja(m): 10:20pm On Nov 30
She try..but her lower part of the body still thick...she need to burn the fats around there as well
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by miraclear: 10:20pm On Nov 30
Olosho Transformation, continue.From Coke to Fanta.
3 Likes
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by valdes00(m): 10:21pm On Nov 30
Chai
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by Follysho707: 10:21pm On Nov 30
Gastric-bypass surgery, Bleaching, bleaching and lots of bleaching!
2 Likes
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by tosyne2much(m): 10:21pm On Nov 30
Good transformation
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by Ivimilly: 10:22pm On Nov 30
She's hot ���
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by Offpoint: 10:22pm On Nov 30
All I see is BEFORE and AFTER BLEACHING...
2 Likes
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by classicfrank4u(m): 10:22pm On Nov 30
she bleached , I don't think we should call dat transformation.
1 Like
|Re: Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman by Phonefanatic: 10:23pm On Nov 30
Don't go and kill yourself oo.... This people won't tell you about the surgeries.
3 Likes
Her Dad Is A Herbalist! Advice Pls / SINGLE MEN: Don't Take Your Woman For Granted - Bamisepeters' Blog / JJC Skillz Celebrates Funke Akindele On Her 40th Birthday
Viewing this topic: DammyGucci, Legendtraitz, lammsohiman(m), Khalesi, zaboy, izyc88(m), Afrocatalyst, billycayana(f), olarolar, virtual3xpert, reekay2000(m), Standeshakon(m), ClintonNzedimma(m), aromaticmassage, adjosh901, ORIJIN201(m), spellit, iniuwakmfon, Bysolar2013(f), lex350(m), dapotanye(m), tnerro, Danrizzle, Yinkaddd(m), chenchin and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10