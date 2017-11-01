Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Before And After Picture Of A Lady: Has Transformed Into A Hot Woman (18183 Views)

See below:

Beautiful lady, identified as Aiyo Michelle dropped a compilation of her old and new picture and they were totally different.See below:







Unfortunately people like Eniola Badmus will remain shapeless ogres for life.







I dedicate my FTC to every member of the Vaseline crew.

Ok 1 Like 2 Shares

Nawa oo.

Hnmmm

Seun and Lalasticlala why am I seeing all these emojis Has Nairaland been hacked or what 1 Like

Why couldn't she transform her boobs as well? 11 Likes 1 Share

Not bad... Not bad at all... 1 Like

abefedammy:

Beautiful lady, identified as Aiyo Michelle dropped a compilation of her old and new picture and they were totally different.



See below:

L

fallen boobs fallen boobs

Vaseline crew get in here

How did this happen? 2 Likes

What's her Temperature before and now





3kay945:





I guess you mean 'temperament '



You dey fly pass superman sef Ova sabiYou dey fly pass superman sef 2 Likes 1 Share

Okay!

Real change

Everyone can transform themselves if they decide to. I did the same thing 2 Likes

Still ugly

Hmm, is this for real!

NwaAmaikpe:







Unfortunately people like Eniola Badmus will remain shapeless ogres for life. Why is there a need for that to be said?



I wonder what people like you intend to derive in ridiculing other people. Why is there a need for that to be said?I wonder what people like you intend to derive in ridiculing other people. 3 Likes

Looks like she rubbed some pomade

DaddyKross:

What's her Temperature before and now

Sub-Zero degrees ooo Sub-Zero degrees ooo

She try..but her lower part of the body still thick...she need to burn the fats around there as well

Olosho Transformation, continue.From Coke to Fanta. 3 Likes

Chai

Gastric-bypass surgery, Bleaching, bleaching and lots of bleaching! 2 Likes

Good transformation

She's hot ���

All I see is BEFORE and AFTER BLEACHING... 2 Likes

she bleached , I don't think we should call dat transformation. 1 Like