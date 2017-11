Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Anita Joseph Gets N1.2m Gucci Bag As Pre-Birthday Gift (Photos, Video) (12110 Views)

Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph who is currently on holiday in the US took to her IG page to show off her N1.2 million Gucci bag she recently received as an early birthday gift as she would be a year older on January 4th 2018,.



She captioned the video:



"N1.2M Gucci bag OMG Thanks to the CEO of Grerivian @Grety111 for this early birthday gift ?I’m in love already Keeping it ? The Queen of White #bosschick #Guccigang#mychickbad#give kisses on ma behalf??God bless you ma love?'"

Watch the video here:



Who e eppp 1 Like

#1.2million for bag...can it carry my problems? 60 Likes 1 Share

Nawa oo.. See as this babe carry one plot of land money for hand.. 30 Likes

the person that gifted her with the Gucci bag must drill her hole.. 2 Likes

olihilistic:

the person that gifted her with the Gucci bag must drill her hole..

Before nko? Before nko? 18 Likes 1 Share

Smellymouth:





Before nko? Straight squeezing licking and sucking of the punnna..

baba e done tey you done make am you don foeget your boy.. Straight squeezing licking and sucking of the punnna..baba e done tey you done make am you don foeget your boy.. 1 Like

olihilistic:

Straight squeezing licking and sucking of the punnna..

baba e done tey you done make am you don foeget your boy..

Hahahhahahah.



My real Gee. Nor vezz abeg. How ur end ? Make we relate for whatsapp. One love bruh. Hahahhahahah.My real Gee. Nor vezz abeg. How ur end ? Make we relate for whatsapp. One love bruh.

Smellymouth:





Hahahhahahah.



My real Gee. Nor vezz abeg. How ur end ? Make we relate for whatsapp. One love bruh. no problem baba nla.. no problem baba nla.. 1 Like

PRE BIRTHDAY GIFT?



ORISIRISI SOMETHING! !





Is awa work ooo! Is awa work ooo!



9 Likes

Which one be pre birthday again sef 1 Like







Mtchew!

Mumu, dem no give the money for hand na hand bag him use am buy for you! 1 Like

Smellymouth:





Before nko? olihilistic:

the person that gifted her with the Gucci bag must drill her hole..

But na woman dash am o! But na woman dash am o!







Her Toto game is on fire but,



What's the essence of carrying a 1.2 million bag if its' only 2500naira, lipsticks and condoms that are in it? Her Toto game is on fire but,What's the essence of carrying a 1.2 million bag if its' only 2500naira, lipsticks and condoms that are in it? 8 Likes 1 Share



N1.2m for a bag just to put eye pencils and lipsticks?

Y'all are going mad in this country.

Such unscrupulous spending!N1.2m for a bag just to put eye pencils and lipsticks?Y'all are going mad in this country. 3 Likes

Why 2 Likes

Same bag I saw for 4k at Nnobi last month? 4 Likes

..let d ..VANITY UPON VANITY troop.. storm dis thread on D count of 3..2..1





DIS IS D REASON I LEFT EARTH





WIC ONE IS PRE.. birthday again



we already have pre.wedding..n so on





soonest we will be seeing



PRE. DEATH 2 Likes

hush com verify if it is fake or original

One reason I love this gift is simply because the giver remained anonymous...

ah olosho 2 Likes

kingxsamz:

#1.2million for bag...can it carry my problems? It depends.... It depends....

Vanity upon vanity

Waiting for huspuppi, to confirm the originality